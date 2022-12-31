ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Merced County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau Asks for Public’s Assistance Locating Next-of-Kin for Jeff Michael Martinez and Richard Carter Watson

 3 days ago
goldrushcam.com

Mariposa County Fire Department Call Log for December 26, 2022 - January 1, 2023

EMS - 9 Fires - 1 Mariposa County Fire Department supports the county with 10 volunteer stations located throughout the county. If you are 18 years of age and possess a valid CA driver’s license, we would love to hear from you! Positions are available for fire/medical and various support duties. No experience necessary – we will train you! Please call (209) 966-4330 today for more information.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Merced Police Department Reports Negligent Weapon Discharge on New Year’s Eve – Officers Seized an AR-Style Semi-Automatic Rifle and Discovered 41 Casings On the Ground

January 1, 2023 - Merced – Merced Police Department reports Officers recovered a semi-automatic rifle that was negligently discharged on New Year’s Eve. On Sunday, January 1st, 2023 at 12:13 A.M., Merced Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of W. 12th Street after receiving a report that someone was standing in front of the residence shooting a firearm.
goldrushcam.com

Turlock Police Department Reports Illegal Sideshow Turns into Homicide Investigation

December 31, 2022 - The Turlock Police Department reports on Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 11:52 p.m., Turlock Police Officers responded to the intersection of South Avenue and South Orange Street for a call of an illegal sideshow in front of Wakefield Elementary School. Deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the location to assist with traffic enforcement and dispersal attempts. While officers were on scene, unknown participants of the sideshow started pointing lasers at officers.
TURLOCK, CA
goldrushcam.com

Merced Police Department Reports Traffic Stop on New Year’s Eve Results in Weapon Seizure

January 1, 2023 - Merced - The Merced Police Department reports Sonny Vargas,20, was arrested on weapon charges following a traffic stop. On Saturday, December 31st, at 1:55 PM, Officer Lopez conducted a traffic and arrested Sonny Vargas. A vehicle search was conducted and officers located two semi-automatic firearms and ammunition. One of the firearms was reported stolen in 2016.
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno County declares local emergency following Madera hospital closure

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution proclaiming a local emergency for hospitals in Fresno County. According to a statement from Fresno County, the closure of Madera Community Hospital, the impact of hospital overcrowding, a COVID surge, flu, and RSV, and the current “assess and refer” policy […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
legalexaminer.com

DUI Crash on Hwy 145 in Madera on New Year’s Eve Morning Injures Two

Two people were sent to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a DUI driver in south Madera. It happened on New Year’s Eve morning along Highway 145 early on Saturday morning, December 31, 2022. KFSN-TV reports the collision occurred near Pecan Avenue. Responders from the Madera City Fire...
MADERA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two people shot, one killed at Turlock sideshow overnight

TURLOCK - One person has died and another person was injured in a shooting at a sideshow in Turlock early Saturday morning. According to Turlock police, on Friday just before midnight, officers and Stanislaus County sheriff's deputies responded to the intersection of South Avenue and Orange Street for reports of an illegal sideshow. While officers were at the scene to help with traffic control and crowd dispersal, some of the participants of the sideshow started pointing lasers at officers, say police. And as deputies attempted to stop vehicles involved in the sideshow, two participants attempted to outrun officers. One vehicle was involved in a crash. At around 1:06 a.m. Saturday, vehicles reassembled at the intersection of Fulkerth and Tegner roads. As officers were arriving at the scene, they heard gunshots, and when they went to investigate, found two gunshot victims. Officers immediately performed life-saving measures on an unresponsive critical gunshot victim, however, the man died.  The second man was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries which were believed to be non-life-threatening. The deceased man is a 20-year-old Tracy resident. His identity is not being released at this time.  
TURLOCK, CA
goldrushcam.com

Flood Watch for the San Joaquin Valley and Surrounding Foothills and Mountains Begins Wednesday Morning - Includes Mariposa, Oakhurst and Yosemite Valley

January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Watch is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley and surrounding foothills and mountains below 7000 feet from 4:00 A.M. Wednesday through 4:00 A.M. Friday. A Flash Flood Watch means excessive rainfall may result in flooding of...
MARIPOSA, CA
goldrushcam.com

There Is A Slight Risk Of Excessive Rainfall In The Sierra Nevada Foothills And Kern County Mountains Thursday Into Thursday Night – Includes Mariposa And Madera County

January 3, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports there is a slight risk of excessive rainfall in the Sierra Nevada foothills and Kern County mountains Thursday into Thursday night, which could result in localized flooding. Rockslides and mudslides are possible in canyons and steep hillsides. Area Forecast...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Merced County Sheriff Deputies Arrest Five For Weapons Charges Including Three Rifles, Four Handguns, And Hundreds Of Rounds Of Ammunition

December 28, 2022 - The Merced County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reports on Friday morning, the Merced County Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible kidnapping in the 1200 block of Tahoe Street in Merced. When Deputies arrived, they located a parked car on the property. Deputies noticed five subjects,...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Sierra Nevada Conservancy Announces Strategic Fuel Break Protects Towns, Watersheds in Mariposa and Tuolumne Counties (With Video)

January 3, 2023 - Just over one year after receiving funding from the Sierra Nevada Conservancy (SNC), the Mariposa County Fire Safe Council and partners completed the Wagner Ridge Fuel Break Project, which expanded and widened a critical shaded fuel break between two vital watersheds that will help with future firefighting efforts.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera PD in search of individuals for check fraud

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying two subjects in connection with fraud cases. According to the Madera Police Department, they are looking to identify these two individuals shown in the photos provided by Madera PD for allegedly being involved in various check fraud cases. If […]
MADERA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Former state correctional officer allegedly assaulted at least 22 female inmates

SACRAMENTO  — A former correctional officer at the biggest women's prison in California has been accused of engaging in sexual misconduct against at least 22 inmates, state prison officials said Wednesday.The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said it has shared the results of an internal investigation into Gregory Rodriguez, a former officer at the Central California Women's Facility, with the Madera County District Attorney's Office."Rodriguez shamefully hid behind his badge and used it to victimize a vulnerable population," CCWF Warden Mike Pallares said. "That is one of the most abhorrent acts one can commit in a peace officer position...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Two Killed in Head-On Collision on Avenue 9 in Madera County

On the morning of Thursday, December 22, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported that two parties were killed, and two others were injured in a head-on crash on Avenue 9 in Madera County. The incident involved two vehicles and occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Avenue 9 in the vicinity of Children’s Boulevard, officials said.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Doctors Medical Center announces its first births of 2023

(KTXL) — Doctors Medical Center announced its first births of 2023 at two of its facilities in Modesto and Manteca. The hospital system said that a baby boy was born Jan. 1 just 18 minutes after the start of the new year at its Modesto location. The baby weighed 8 lbs. and 2 oz. and […]
MODESTO, CA

