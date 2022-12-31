ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

oknursingtimes.com

Above and beyond: Oklahoma ER & Hospital excels

Keith Curran, RN, understands compassion and emergency situations. And there are many reasons why he likes being an ER and inpatient nurse at Oklahoma ER & Hospital, located in Oklahoma City. He lost just about everything after an apartment fire three years ago. “Everyone here just stepped up like family,”...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Doug Pewitt sworn in as prosector for northeast Oklahoma

MIAMI, Okla. – Doug Pewitt was sworn in on Monday as District Attorney for Oklahoma District 13. Pewitt held a reception on Monday where he was sworn in by Associate Judge Jennifer McAffrey. “I ran because the people asked me to,” Pewitt told the crowd of 50 people.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Lexie Walker named First Alert Chief Meteorologist

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We are excited to announce a familiar face will be taking on a new role at 7News starting Tuesday, as Lexie Walker becomes our new First Alert Chief Meteorologist, making her the only female chief based in Oklahoma!. Lexie joined the 7News team in 2019 and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife confirms mountain lion siting

LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) confirmed a mountain lion sightings in Latimer County. ODWC says Josh Smith’s trail camera caught a picture of the mountain lion prowling his property in Latimer County the last week, which is about a two hour drive southeast of Tulsa, the last week of December. Game Warden Shane Fields confirmed the sighting at the same feeder in Smith’s pictures.
LATIMER COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

McCall elected to fourth term as house speaker

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma House of Representatives elected Rep. Charles McCall, R-Atoka, as Speaker of the House for his fourth term Tuesday, extending his run as the longest serving speaker in state history. “It is an honor to have the trust of my colleagues in the House...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ponca City News

Oklahoma News Deserts

Tucked away in the southeast corner of the state, McCurtain County residents receive television news from Shreveport, Louisiana. Shreveport is a slightly closer drive than Oklahoma City or Tulsa, and its stations rarely delve into Oklahoma politics. With statewide newspaper circulation a thing of the past, state Rep. Eddy Dempsey said his constituents mostly rely on spotty broadband service to keep up with developments at the state Capitol.
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
TULSA, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma Music Minutes for January 2-6: Music you should hear this week

In this first full week of 2023, the Oklahoma Music Minute hopes for a brighter year for everyone. PawPaw Rod is from Norman. Find more of their music at pawpawrod.bandcamp.com. Tuesday, January 3. Brotherboy is from Oklahoma City. Find more of their music at wearebrotherboy.com. Wednesday, January 4. Big Weather...
OKLAHOMA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Northeast Oklahoma a new district attorney

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A new top prosecutor is officially in charge in Northeast Oklahoma. Douglas Pewitt was sworn in as the new district attorney for Ottawa and Delaware counties this afternoon. He said it’s important to include as much of the community as possible in the ceremony because...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK

