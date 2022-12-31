Read full article on original website
Why everyday stress could be the key to a healthy old age
Research indicates that low-level stress from moderate exercise or work can enhance our cognitive and physical abilities in later life
Oatmeal's Scientific Health Benefits
Who knew that a single serving of this popular, simple breakfast could lower your cholesterol, promote weight loss, and maintain the health. Although it has a seemingly innocent appearance, oatmeal is one of the more divisive breakfast foods. On the one hand, it has a reputation for being this bland, gluey, slop that is sprinkled with raisins. On the other hand, oatmeal has gained popularity on social media thanks to its mouthwatering toppings. (Right now, search Instagram for #oatmeal.)
How sepsis can lead to cell death
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Sepsis is a life-threatening condition arising from the body's overreactive response against an infection, leading it to injure its own tissues and organs. The first known reference to "sepsis" dates back more than 2,700 years, when the Greek poet Homer used it as a derivative of the word "sepo," meaning "I rot."
Doctors: Quitting smoking provides health benefits within minutes
Quitting smoking is not easy but the health benefits of doing so can begin within 20 minutes, health experts say.
Diabetes: The Silent Killer
What is Diabetes?Photo byNational Institute of Diabetes, Digestive, and Kidney Diseases. (Note: The following article is based on personal experience and is not intended to diagnose or treat any medical conditions. If you are experiencing any symptoms of what may be diabetes, seek the attention of your doctor to assess your condition and determine a treatment plan.)
tctmd.com
No Benefit to More-Complete Coronary Revascularization Before TAVI, Registry Shows
Among patients with significant, stable coronary artery disease on a pre-TAVI workup, the completeness of myocardial revascularization does not appear to influence clinical outcomes, according to results from the REVASC-TAVI registry. At 2 years, rates of all-cause death and a composite of death, stroke, MI, or rehospitalization for heart failure...
America's Doctors Offer Up Healthy Resolutions for 2023
FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It's that time of year again, when people gather up their best intentions for living a healthier life and make New Year's resolutions. Luckily, the American Medical Association (AMA) has some suggestions on which pledges pack the most punch. Start by being more...
What Causes Shingles?
Shingles, also known as herpes zoster (HZ), is a viral disease that causes a painful skin rash. Typically, a shingles rash appears on only one side of the face or body. Most people will notice itching and pain before a rash with blisters that scabs over in 7–10 days. In severe cases, shingles causes a condition called postherpetic neuralgia (PHN)–persistent nerve pain in the area where the rash used to be. Rarely, shingles can lead to complications like pneumonia, vision or hearing loss, or encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). Shingles is caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), which also causes chickenpox. After...
OPINION: Vitamin B12 deficiency is a health problem that needs more attention
The following article, written by Diane Cress, Wayne State University originally appeared on The Conversation and is published here with permission:. For several months during the summer of 2022, my dog Scout vomited at 3 a.m. nearly every day. If you have a dog, you know the sound. And each time, she gobbled up her mess before I could get to it, making diagnosis of the cause difficult.
Your Body Odor May Be A Sign Of Hormonal Changes
Body odor is typically caused by the breakdown of sweat by bacteria on the skin, which causes a distinct odor. However, hormonal changes play a role too.
dcnewsnow.com
Best omega-3 supplement
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Omega-3 fatty acids are well-known for reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease, improving cognitive health, lowering inflammation in the body and several other health benefits. Unfortunately, the modern diet is often deficient in them, which means we need to rely on omega-3 supplements to get the required daily intake.
Can An Illness Really Be 'All In Your Head'?
Can illness really be all in your head? Or is your mind powerful enough to create physical issues that could fool not only doctors but even yourself?
Blackout: Seizure or Something Else?
The post Blackout: Seizure or Something Else? appeared first on Seniors Guide.
physiciansweekly.com
Chronic Dyspnea Patients’ React to Low-dose, Steady Morphine
The following is a summary of “Effect of regular, low-dose, sustained-release morphine on routine physical activity in people with persistent breathlessness: a hypothesis-generating study” published in the December 2022 issue of Respiratory by Ferreira et al. Chronic shortness of breath, which may be classified more appropriately as persistent...
