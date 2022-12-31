Shingles, also known as herpes zoster (HZ), is a viral disease that causes a painful skin rash. Typically, a shingles rash appears on only one side of the face or body. Most people will notice itching and pain before a rash with blisters that scabs over in 7–10 days. In severe cases, shingles causes a condition called postherpetic neuralgia (PHN)–persistent nerve pain in the area where the rash used to be. Rarely, shingles can lead to complications like pneumonia, vision or hearing loss, or encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). Shingles is caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), which also causes chickenpox. After...

