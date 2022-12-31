Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA

It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood, but he's emerged stronger since.

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood when he was not selected during the NBA Draft. It just got tougher when his ex-girlfriend left him following his undrafted status.

Things have changed for the Dallas Mavericks' center now. He's a vital cog alongside Luka Doncic gunning for a playoff spot this year, and it all began when he had a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, followed by landing a three-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets soon after.

And the big man credits all of his success for the change in attitude soon after that fateful night that saw him slumped on a chair with disappointment. The picture of Wood lamenting his undrafted status went viral, but he has seen good days since.

Speaking to The Ringer , Wood relived the terrible evening and the realization that came with it.

"When I was younger, it was just that I thought I was more talented than everybody, that my talent was just going to beat them. But me not knowing that there were people just as talented as me and I got to work to be even better than them, I didn’t know that before.”

It Was A Double Whammy For Christian Wood When His Ex-Girlfriend Left Him

The bad news compounded further for Wood when his ex-girlfriend decided to call it and leave him soon after he failed to find a side in the NBA Draft.

And he recollected the sequence of events that led to the moment. The 27-year-old said he last saw her when he went to drop her off at the airport.

“I lost my girlfriend that night, too," Wood said. "I dropped her off at the airport after the draft and never saw her again.”

It's a thing of the past now. Wood has been somewhat of a journeyman playing for various teams before landing in Dallas , and he's grateful for it. According to ESPN , he was open to a contract extension.

"I'm happy to be here. That's what I'll say. The vibe is good. … I'm open to it."

He's averaged 17.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game this season and has been a key contributor to the Mavericks, who are placed sixth in the West with a 20-16 record.

