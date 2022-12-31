ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA

By Aaron Abhishek
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08I0yb_0jzYUOLx00

It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood, but he's emerged stronger since.

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood when he was not selected during the NBA Draft. It just got tougher when his ex-girlfriend left him following his undrafted status.

Things have changed for the Dallas Mavericks' center now. He's a vital cog alongside Luka Doncic gunning for a playoff spot this year, and it all began when he had a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, followed by landing a three-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets soon after.

And the big man credits all of his success for the change in attitude soon after that fateful night that saw him slumped on a chair with disappointment. The picture of Wood lamenting his undrafted status went viral, but he has seen good days since.

Speaking to The Ringer , Wood relived the terrible evening and the realization that came with it.

"When I was younger, it was just that I thought I was more talented than everybody, that my talent was just going to beat them. But me not knowing that there were people just as talented as me and I got to work to be even better than them, I didn’t know that before.”

It Was A Double Whammy For Christian Wood When His Ex-Girlfriend Left Him

The bad news compounded further for Wood when his ex-girlfriend decided to call it and leave him soon after he failed to find a side in the NBA Draft.

And he recollected the sequence of events that led to the moment. The 27-year-old said he last saw her when he went to drop her off at the airport.

“I lost my girlfriend that night, too," Wood said. "I dropped her off at the airport after the draft and never saw her again.”

It's a thing of the past now. Wood has been somewhat of a journeyman playing for various teams before landing in Dallas , and he's grateful for it. According to ESPN , he was open to a contract extension.

"I'm happy to be here. That's what I'll say. The vibe is good. … I'm open to it."

He's averaged 17.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game this season and has been a key contributor to the Mavericks, who are placed sixth in the West with a 20-16 record.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

Comments / 869

Lily
3d ago

Sorry he went through that but God was looking out for him. He got rid of that golddigger and made room for the woman he deserves. Good luck to you.

Reply(86)
803
Mista Mr
3d ago

She will have to go to her grave with her decision to leave him. Imagine you telling the next guy, I left him because he didn’t make the NBA Draft…

Reply(31)
257
Rolex Rollie
3d ago

ha.......shame on her. God makes no mistakes. now he has time to focus on the game and new opportunities. Good for him, not so good for her. hopefully, he doesn't double back to her.

Reply(41)
196
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
extratv

Nia Long & Ime Udoka Split After His Alleged Affair

Actress Nia Long and NBA coach Ime Udoka have reportedly called it quits after 13 years together. Long’s rep confirmed the split to People magazine, saying that they are “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez]." The news comes months after his alleged...
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife Video

Robert Griffin III had to sprint out of Saturday afternoon's College Football Playoff game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. Grete Griffin, the wife of the former college football and NFL star, went into labor during the College Football Playoff semifinal contest. On Instagram, the wife of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill

Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers changed his hair and fans all said the same thing

Aaron Rodgers goes through haircuts like Jim Irsay goes through starting quarterbacks, but his latest hairstyle had fans all saying the same thing. Rodgers led his Green Bay Packers to a convincing 41-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 on Sunday to improve to 8-8. Thanks to a few other things going their... The post Aaron Rodgers changed his hair and fans all said the same thing appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy