Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc15.com
Watching the next big system
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
fox32chicago.com
Thunderstorm possible this week in Chicago
CHICAGO - A dense fog advisory is in effect overnight Sunday into Monday for McHenry County, as the Chicago area heads to a stretch of thunderstorms and unusually warm weather. On Monday, Chicago-area weather will be cloudy and mild, with highs near the mid-40s. Showers and thunderstorms will move in...
MyStateline.com
The search begins for Stateline’s Best Soup with Alpine View Restaurant
The hunt is on for the Stateline’s Best Soup and we’re starting off with Alpine View Restaurant. Alpine View Restaurant has been open for over 20 years and they’re open 7 days a week. Their soup and salads are made fresh every single day in addition to all day breakfast. Nick Isai gives us a fresh Reuben soup to try, and he explains why he believes Alpine View Restaurant has the Stateline’s Best Soup. You can vote for the Stateline’s Best Soup once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on January 10th here.
Go Ice Skating Outdoors in the Stateline
Did you know that there are several places to go ice skating outdoors in the Rockford area? Ice skating outside allows you and your kids to enjoy the fresh air and burn off some energy after being cooped up indoors. We’ve put together a list of the outdoor ice rinks that you can visit in the Stateline to ice skate or play hockey.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Bad Accident In Rockford, Avoid The Area
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a bad accident. It happened this afternoon near Parkside and Larson. Injuries were being reported. Jaws of life were requested, but then...
Winter Farmers Markets in the Stateline
Winter Farmer Markets are happening in the Stateline! These Farmers markets are held indoors so you can shop for local goods without worrying about the weather. Here’s a list of the Winter Farmers Markets in the Stateline. Rockford Indoor Market. 116 N. Madison St., Rockford, IL. February 3, 2023...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Auto Accident in Rockford, Injuries Being Reported
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears...
WIFR
Nursing home residents evacuate Tuesday for fire alarm in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group of seniors and staff members are back in their building Tuesday after evacuating for a fire alarm. Fire crews arrived on scene just after 10 a.m. at Amberwood Care Centre, 2313 N. Rockton Ave. in Rockford in response. Residents and staff were evacuated Tuesday...
50 patients evacuated from Rockford nursing home after laundry fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 50 patients at Amberwood Care Center were evacuated Tuesday morning after laundry and a dryer caught fire in the basement. According to Rockford Fire District Chief Kyle Hill, the alarm went off at 9:58 a.m. at the nursing home, located at 2313 N. Rockton Avenue. Staff initially used a fire […]
5-alarm fire gutted portion of Downtown Mendota
MENDOTA, Ill. — A five-alarm fire has gutted a portion of the Downtown Mendota community about 85 miles west of Chicago. First responders were on the scene for hours Friday night putting out flames along Illinois Avenue. There were no reported injuries but the buildings affected housed many local residents and businesses. One specific business was […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Several Firefighters battle A Structure Fire, Overnight in Winnebago County
Several Firefighters battle A Structure Fire, Overnight in Winnebago County. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Sources are reporting a structure fire.
MyStateline.com
Lloyd Sy: Rockford native, 'Jeopardy!' Champion
An Auburn High School graduate can now add the title of "Jeopardy! Champion" to his resume. Lloyd Sy: Rockford native, ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion. An Auburn High School graduate can now add the title of "Jeopardy! Champion" to his resume. What caused Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest?. Monday night's NFL...
Illinois’ gas tax holiday ends, prices jump overnight
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois lifted the suspension of the gas tax yesterday, meaning motorists will pay an extra 42 cents per gallon. The annual gas tax was set to go into effect on July 1st, 2022, but Gov. JB Pritzker paused it until January 1st, 2023, due to tremendous demand for […]
Welcome Leah Linscheid’s baby boy Zeke to the News 3 Now family!
There's a new member to the News 3 Now family with News 3 Now This Morning anchor Leah Linscheid and her husband welcoming a new baby boy into the world just before the new year.
MyStateline.com
Intoxicated driver hit in roadway moments after Rock County car crash
A 23-year-old Wisconsin man, later arrested for OWI, was struck by and pinned beneath a car moments after he reportedly slid into the path of an oncoming snow plow Sunday morning. Intoxicated driver hit in roadway moments after Rock …. A 23-year-old Wisconsin man, later arrested for OWI, was struck...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Vehicle Hits A Pedestrian, Near A Local School
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an accident on the East side. It happened around 3:40 pm near the 2900 block of Charles. Initial reports are saying a...
starvedrock.media
Mendota FD Releases Summary Report On Latest Downtown Fire
A fire that destroyed five buildings on one block of downtown Mendota remains under investigation. Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser put out a summary report Monday after a blaze that broke out Thursday night in the 700 block of Illinois Avenue. The chief says 5 buildings were destroyed while another took on heavy smoke and water damage and will have to be assessed. Some animals died in the fire but there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.
rockfordscanner.com
Couple Of Recent Shots Fired Incidents
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Possible Gunfire Inside A Local Highrise
Reports Of Possible Shots Fired At A Local Highrise. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a major scene this morning in Rockford. Initial reports are saying that numerous...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side
See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an armed robbery. In the 2700 block of 11th st. Most of the reports are saying that the robbery,. allegedly happened to...
Comments / 0