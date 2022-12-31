Read full article on original website
Best of CES 2023: Electric skates, pet tech and AI for birds
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show is getting back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic.
New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security
Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Nvidia's AI upscaling now works on web videos
Something to look forward to: The AI upscaling functionality in Nvidia's RTX graphics cards is typically used to improve gaming image quality and performance. However, the company plans to bring AI-assisted upscaling to web videos next month for users with Ampere and Ada Lovelace graphics cards. Nvidia announced that starting...
‘Impossible to continue’: Sanity to close remaining stores due to dominance of digital music
The dominance of digital music and streaming platforms has forced the closure of one of Australia’s most enduring retailers, with Sanity announcing it will close its 50 remaining stores by April. The company’s owner, Ray Itaoui, confirmed on Wednesday the music business would operate online only beyond that time....
Samsung's Flex Hybrid display can both fold and slide
Why it matters: We've been told that the next big thing in smartphone technology is foldable displays… or is it, slidable screens? Samsung is seemingly as unsure as the rest of us so why not do both? At CES 2023, Samsung will showcase a single display that combines both foldable and slidable capabilities. The "Flex Hybrid" innovation will feature foldable tech on the left side of the screen and slidable tech on the right side.
Elon Musk becomes the first person in history to lose $200 billion
What just happened? Elon Musk can claim many things: the world's second-richest person, owner of Twitter, CEO of several multi-billion-dollar companies. But there's one title he's unlikely to want; Musk is the first person in history to see $200 billion erased from their net worth. In 2021, Musk became only...
Watch Nvidia unveil the RTX 4070 Ti: Starting at $799
In a nutshell: After all the speculation, rumors, and claims, Nvidia looks set to officially unveil the RTX 4070 Ti, aka the rebranded RTX 4080 12GB, at its CES 'GeForce Beyond' livestream event in a few hours. You can watch the entire show live right here at 8 am PT / 11 am ET.
The Matrix protocol is trying to break down the walls between messaging apps
Why it matters: Staying in contact with friends and family through messaging services usually means staying where everyone else is or switching between multiple clients like iMessage, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, or others. For years, the Matrix.org Foundation has been trying to establish an alternative environment that allows different clients to interact.
Samsung's CES kitchen appliances include an oven that can livestream its contents
WTF?! Have you ever wished that your oven had an internal camera able to livestream the cooking of its contents? Probably not, but that hasn't stopped Samsung from creating such an appliance. In all fairness, the Bespoke AI Oven does more than just broadcast your culinary skills, or lack of them, to the world.
YouTuber fought back against Nintendo DMCA notice and won
A hot potato: Nintendo is so hawkish about its IPs that whenever we report on someone doing something cool with, let's say, Mario Bros, we almost always include an obligatory, "Let's see how long Nintendo lawyers allow this to remain online" sidenote. Most of the time, it doesn't take long, and that's the end of it, but not this time.
AMD Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 CPU sales are tiny compared to Zen 3
What just happened? A sales report from German hardware retailer Mindfactory has landed online, and it's both good and bad news for AMD. The positive part is that its CPUs are ahead of Intel in terms of both units sold and revenue. Unfortunately, its Zen 4-based chips still aren't selling well, accounting for just 15% of team red's total processor sales.
