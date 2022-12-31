"I was in charge of my own destiny" - Shaquille O'Neal revealed why he left Los Angeles for Miami

In Miami, Shaquille O'Neal found a team where he could be the superstar he wanted to be.

Almost every NBA fan knows the Los Angeles Lakers' turbulent and failed 2004 championship run ultimately prompted Shaquille O'Neal to part ways with the storied franchise. Kobe Bryant played a massive role in that breakup, at least from Shaq's perspective at the time.

In the summer of the same year, O'Neal took his talents to Miami , intending to prove he could win without Bryant. Some thought Shaq let his emotions get the better of him and that he made an impulsive decision. However, the man himself disagreed.

The perfect place

Looking at the trajectory of O'Neal's career, it's hard to tell if it was just fate, Shaq’s preferences or someone else ensuring he would always join a team with a dominant guard. As we all remember, O'Neal had Penny Hardaway in Orlando and Bryant in LA prior to joining the Heat. Both of his stints with the guards mentioned above ended in controversy, so why did Shaq opt for Miami, a team that also had another backcourt superstar in Dwyane Wade ?

Perhaps Shaq didn't know the answer to that back then, but in retrospect, "Diesel" could tell he made the right decision in teaming up with Wade. More importantly, O'Neal banked on the humility of a young Wade at the time. Shaq felt that with the Heat, he could finally enjoy the liberty of being in control of his game and career, something he never experienced with Orlando and LA.

"It was a great move. I got to play with one of the top 5 guards ever in the history of basketball in DWade. And I was in charge of my own destiny. So that's really why I chose to come to Miami," O'Neal said on The Players' Tribune's "Text Message Talk Show with Dorell Wright " in 2020.

From feud to war

When O'Neal finally arrived in Miami, fans were ready for a Shaq vs. Kobe era, as the circumstances suggested that the teammate feud had now evolved into an all-out war. We've witnessed their battles, but Wade experienced them firsthand. And as advertised, the clash between O'Neal and Bryant was epic.

"I remember he [Shaq] be running down 'I built this place'. That was my favorite one," Wade said , recounting the chatter between O'Neal and Kobe during their first duel as foes in LA.

Some say Shaq should've stayed with the Lakers , while others agree that he did the right thing by moving to Miami. But one thing we can never debate about is that O'Neal made history with both teams.