"I couldn't contact each person and say 'f**k you'" - Metta Sandiford-Artest opened up about being called "crazy" for having a psychiatrist

At one point, Metta Sandiford-Artest wanted to chase after every journalist who labeled him "crazy".

In recent times, people have been more and more educated about how serious of a matter mental health is. Depression and other mental health issues can affect anyone, and you might be surprised to know that some of your favorite NBA stars have been suffering from one. Among them was former Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers star Ron Artest, now Metta Sandiford-Artest.

Often misunderstood, Sandiford-Artest spent the better part of his NBA career as a subject of controversy. The saddest part was that, over time, people, including the media, developed a habit of making fun of almost everything about Sandiford-Artest. And since nobody was taking him seriously, the public ultimately viewed his brave move to seek professional help for his mental health as a confirmation that Metta hadn't been sane all along.

Sandiford-Artest was well aware that the media played a huge role in it, so at one point, he thought about what any 6-foot-7, 250-pound bruiser would do – chase after every journalist who ridiculed him and gave him a label of being "crazy."

"When I played, if you came out and you said you needed help, the media would laugh, call you 'crazy'," Sandiford-Artest told GQ in 2019. "And who knows the media person that was writing the stories—did they have problems? I would love to go back and check every name who wrote a story and then see the problems they had. Did they get divorced? What did they go through? Do they have criminal records?"

He continued, "I got tired of worrying about it. I just didn't care anymore. I was like, 'Whatever, it is what it is. They're not going to say it to my face'... In 2010, when I thanked my psychologist on television...' He thanked his psychologist, he's crazy!' I don't know how you're crazy for helping yourself. Luckily, when I would hear it, I couldn't contact each person and say 'f**k you,' so I just let it slide."

The media is such a powerful entity

Sandiford-Artest grew up in a tough neighborhood and endured various obstacles on his way to making it all the way to the NBA. While the 2004 Defensive Player of the Year understood that everybody is entitled to their own opinion, he is certain the media has been the biggest culprit for all the stereotypes and misconceptions about him.

"Back in the days, media was different. It was all corporate—there wasn't social media—and it was one message for the most part," he explained . "So when I was playing, I was very disruptive. Nobody really understood that. If you wasn't Michael Jordan or Tim Duncan, you was considered thug, gangster. That's not the case with everyone."

They say you must be in someone's shoes to understand where he's coming from. It is sad that, apparently, this was never the case with a commendable yet troubled NBA star Metta Sandiford-Artest.