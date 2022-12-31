Read full article on original website
Susan M. Stiller
Susan M. Stiller, 68, a resident of Sugarcreek Station, passed away at 12:10 A.M. Monday Jan. 2, 2022 after an extended illness. Born July 29, 1954 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of Lois Welms Stiller and the late Leo Stiller. Susan was a graduate of Oil City...
Faye J. Lobaugh
Faye J. Lobaugh, 81, of Oil City (Cranberry Township), died early Monday morning, January 2, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her daughters and her beloved kitties. Faye was a very cherished Mom, Grandma and friend. Everyone whom she came in contact with felt her genuine caring nature. She will...
Linda Mae Bosley Tressler
Linda Mae Bosley Tressler, 64, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly the morning of December 31, 2022, at her residence. Born on June 23, 1958, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late James W. and Zenna B. Snyder Bosley. On May 13, 1977, she married George L....
Jeffrey Charles Gadley
Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on January 1, 2023. Born October, 10, 1988, Jeff was the son of Melody Blair and the late Larry Gadley. Jeff loved spending time with his daughter, playing board games and telling trucker stories. He drove truck for several companies...
Trisha M. Potter
Trisha M. Potter, 53, of Sligo, PA, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at her home. She was born on April 19, 1969 in Brookville, PA, the daughter of Glenn and Louise (Greenawalt) Terwint. Trisha loved her dogs and visiting with her friends on the phone. She enjoyed baking,...
Twilla Lorraine Snyder
Twilla Lorraine Snyder, of Dempseytown, R#1 Cooperstown, died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville. She was born on September 30, 1926 in Oakland Township, the daughter of the late Haven and Gladys (Brown) Prichard. She graduated from the last graduating class of...
Daniel E. McMillen
Daniel E. McMillen, age 49, of Brookville, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 31, 2022. He was born in Punxsutawney, PA, on March 22, 1973, to the late William Dale and Shirley Lou (Stauffer) McMillen. Dan attended the Brookville Area High School and graduated with the class...
Winners of 2022 Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest Announced
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The winners of the Franklin Downtown Christmas Window Contest have been announced. (Photos by Eight One Four Photography.) Best Window – Feldman Jewelers – $100 Prize Sponsor – Galaxy Federal Union. Best Outdoor Display – Benjamin’s Roadhouse – $100 Prize Sponsor –...
Edith Mae Fox
Edith Mae Fox, 69, of Waterford, passed away on December 27, 2022 surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer. Born in Oil City on November 23, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Ardith (Russell) Fox, Sr. Edith graduated from Oil City High School.
Popular Hermitage Italian restaurant announces closure
An Italian restaurant in Hermitage, Pennsylvania announced its closure on Thursday after eight years of operation.
Luke Andrew Stroup
Luke Andrew Stroup, 33, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie shortly after his arrival. Luke was born on May 6, 1989, in Titusville to James Stroup Jr. and Debborah (Hulings) Stroup. He married Elizabeth McKean on November 12, 2010. He was a...
Pamela C. Kelch
Pamela C. Kelch, a resident of 647 Forest Lane, a lifelong resident of Franklin, died peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022. She was born March 29, 1931, in Franklin, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Caccavo. Pam was employed in the office of Dr. John W. Bailey for 28 years.
Dennis J. “Denny” Droddy
Dennis J. “Denny” Droddy, 60, of Altoona, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare. He was born December 26, 1962 in Brookville, Jefferson County to the late C. Ray and Marie (Zacherl) Droddy of Lucinda. After graduating from North Clarion...
Ileen C. Dunkle
Ileen C. Dunkle, 66, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her home. She was born on April 25, 1956, Clarion, PA, the daughter of Charles and Dorothea (Barger) Marsh. Ileen loved going to bingo, playing lottery tickets and reading. She liked to have and enjoyed...
SPONSORED: YMCA Hiring for Multiple Positions
The YMCA is hiring. Find a career that makes a difference in your community. Group Exercise Instructors – Clarion & Oil City YMCA. Classes are based on experience and instructor interest. Class times are flexible. To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Emma Davis by email at ocywellness@oilcityymca.net.
Terry W. Mong Sr.
Terry W. Mong Sr., 75, of Franklin, passed away on Monday December 26th, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital. He was born on August 25, 1947 to the late Billy R. and Alice M. (Beers) Mong. Terry graduated from Franklin High School in 1965. He married the love of his life,...
David B. Cook
David B. Cook, 72, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, December 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on April 9, 1950, in Brick Church, Armstrong County, he was the son of the late Blair and Evelyn (Keeler) Cook. He worked for Glen-Gery Brick in Summerville until...
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Malia
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Malia – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Malia is an adult female Beagle and Labrador Retriever mix. She is house-trained, spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Malia is friendly, loyal, smart, and curious. She came...
Michael Edwin White
Michael Edwin White, 70, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, December 30, 2022 after a 13 year battle with cancer. Born in Franklin on December 3, 1952 he was the son of the late Paul E. And Janet E. Reese White. He was a 1971 graduate...
Butler Man Dies In Pedestrian Accident
One person died in a pedestrian accident that happened Monday night in Butler Township. The accident happened around 8 p.m. on New Castle Road near the intersection with Sharon Drive. Butler Township Police say 32-year-old Nathan Saul of Butler was dressed in dark clothing and running in and out of...
