Daniel E. McMillen
Daniel E. McMillen, age 49, of Brookville, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 31, 2022. He was born in Punxsutawney, PA, on March 22, 1973, to the late William Dale and Shirley Lou (Stauffer) McMillen. Dan attended the Brookville Area High School and graduated with the class...
Twilla Lorraine Snyder
Twilla Lorraine Snyder, of Dempseytown, R#1 Cooperstown, died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville. She was born on September 30, 1926 in Oakland Township, the daughter of the late Haven and Gladys (Brown) Prichard. She graduated from the last graduating class of...
Linda Mae Bosley Tressler
Linda Mae Bosley Tressler, 64, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly the morning of December 31, 2022, at her residence. Born on June 23, 1958, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late James W. and Zenna B. Snyder Bosley. On May 13, 1977, she married George L....
Trisha M. Potter
Trisha M. Potter, 53, of Sligo, PA, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at her home. She was born on April 19, 1969 in Brookville, PA, the daughter of Glenn and Louise (Greenawalt) Terwint. Trisha loved her dogs and visiting with her friends on the phone. She enjoyed baking,...
Susan M. Stiller
Susan M. Stiller, 68, a resident of Sugarcreek Station, passed away at 12:10 A.M. Monday Jan. 2, 2022 after an extended illness. Born July 29, 1954 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of Lois Welms Stiller and the late Leo Stiller. Susan was a graduate of Oil City...
Faye J. Lobaugh
Faye J. Lobaugh, 81, of Oil City (Cranberry Township), died early Monday morning, January 2, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her daughters and her beloved kitties. Faye was a very cherished Mom, Grandma and friend. Everyone whom she came in contact with felt her genuine caring nature. She will...
W. Roger Wilson
W. Roger Wilson, 74, of Lucinda, passed away surrounded by his family at the home of his daughter Jessica, on Saturday, December 31, 2022 after an 8 year battle with Parkinson Disease. Born on February 6, 1948 in Oil City he was the son of Larry and Deleen Schettler Wilson.
Ileen C. Dunkle
Ileen C. Dunkle, 66, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her home. She was born on April 25, 1956, Clarion, PA, the daughter of Charles and Dorothea (Barger) Marsh. Ileen loved going to bingo, playing lottery tickets and reading. She liked to have and enjoyed...
Two women who went missing in 2022 in Crawford County remain missing
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While many people gathered with their families to celebrate the holiday season, two families spent their first holiday seasons without their missing loved ones. Both Candice Caffas and Debra Sue Daniel have been missing from Meadville since the summer of 2022. Candice Candice Leeann Caffas is a Meadville resident who was last seen […]
Michael Edwin White
Michael Edwin White, 70, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, December 30, 2022 after a 13 year battle with cancer. Born in Franklin on December 3, 1952 he was the son of the late Paul E. And Janet E. Reese White. He was a 1971 graduate...
Edith Mae Fox
Edith Mae Fox, 69, of Waterford, passed away on December 27, 2022 surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer. Born in Oil City on November 23, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Ardith (Russell) Fox, Sr. Edith graduated from Oil City High School.
Howard Wayne Hetzler
Howard Wayne Hetzler, 71, of West Sunbury passed away Friday evening (12-23-22) at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by his loving family following a several months illness. Born in Rockland, Venango County, Pa. on July 5, 1951, he was the son of the late John Howard and Mable Hendershot...
Madison Rose Johnson
Madison Rose Johnson, age 15, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2022. She was born on December 31, 2006, at UPMC Northwest, the daughter of the Kevin R. and Holly L. (Deeter) Johnson. Maddie was an avid dairy showman in many show rings, in PA, NY, and MD.
Terry W. Mong Sr.
Terry W. Mong Sr., 75, of Franklin, passed away on Monday December 26th, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital. He was born on August 25, 1947 to the late Billy R. and Alice M. (Beers) Mong. Terry graduated from Franklin High School in 1965. He married the love of his life,...
Dennis J. “Denny” Droddy
Dennis J. “Denny” Droddy, 60, of Altoona, formerly of Oil City, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022 at Oil City Healthcare. He was born December 26, 1962 in Brookville, Jefferson County to the late C. Ray and Marie (Zacherl) Droddy of Lucinda. After graduating from North Clarion...
Mary J. Green
Mary J. Green, 91, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Elk Valley Manor. She was born on September 9, 1931, in Philadelphia County, to the late John and Anna (Rollhausor) Terrify. She married the love of her life, Lawrence Green on May 13, 1950. Together they...
Sandra “Magee” Kay (Wangler) Hughes
Sandra “Magee” Kay (Wangler) Hughes, 77, of Corsica, PA, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, while at her home. She was born on June 21, 1945, to the late William H. and Wanda (Hill) Wangler in Natrona Heights, PA. She graduated from a Natrona Heights area high...
David B. Cook
David B. Cook, 72, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, December 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Born on April 9, 1950, in Brick Church, Armstrong County, he was the son of the late Blair and Evelyn (Keeler) Cook. He worked for Glen-Gery Brick in Summerville until...
Overjoyed couple welcomes Mahoning Valley’s 1st baby in 2023
Persephone Monroe Esmond arrived just one day before her due date but a little later than her parents, David Esmond and Megan Perry, had thought.
Roy L. Sliker
Roy L. Sliker, 92, of Franklin, died December 28, 2022, at Oakwood Heights in Oil City. Born September 14, 1930, in Lickingville, he was one of ten children to the late Alva and Luella Dashner Sliker. He graduated from Tionesta High School in 1948. Corporal Roy L. Sliker, CE, USAR...
