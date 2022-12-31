Read full article on original website
67 area organizations granted $424K by Heartland Community Foundation in 2022
As 2022 wraps up, the Hays-based Heartland Community Foundation would like to take a moment to thank donors and supporters and share our fiscal year 2022 granting highlights and a new 15-year grantmaking total. The Heartland Community Foundation proudly granted $424,772 in fiscal year 2022 to 67 organizations for 129...
KRUG: My favorite days as an Extension agent
As I prepare to retire on Feb. 3, I thought I would use my column space to share some of my “favorite” days as an Extension agent. • Teaching Stay Strong Stay Healthy to well more than 300 older adults during the past 10 years. Folks aged 60-95 have enriched my life as much as I have theirs!
State fire marshal to retire; Jorgensen previously served Ellis Co. Sheriff's Dept.
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently announced that Kansas State Fire Marshal Doug Jorgensen will retire from the position in January 2023 after serving in the role for 11 years. Jorgensen will temporarily stay with the agency as Deputy Fire Marshal to help the new State Fire Marshal transition into the role.
Hays police help distraught man off downtown grain elevator
First responders in Hays helped a distraught man who was at the top of a grain elevator in downtown Hays on Friday night.
'He will be missed greatly': Fort Hays State football player dies
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Daniel Howard, a Fort Hays State University football player, has passed away. Fort Hays State took to Twitter to share the news. "Tiger Family, we are deeply saddened to say that we have lost a member of our family, Daniel Howard. We are so grateful to have been able to be a part of his life and he will be missed greatly. Please keep Daniel's family in your prayers as they go through this difficult time.
Earthquake detected Friday in Russell County
A minor earthquake was detected in Russell County on Friday evening, the Kansas Geological Survey reported. The 2.2-magnitude quake was recorded at 8:47 p.m. Friday in northeast Russell County, just south of the Osborne County line.
Hays veterinarian to be featured on SHPBS' 'Doctors on Call'
BUNKER HILL – Back for its 18th Season, Doctors on Call will begin airing on Smoky Hills PBS (SHPBS) on Tuesday, January 10th at 7 p.m. “We are excited to be back for another season of Doctors on Call,” said Les Kinderknecht, senior producer/director of Smoky Hills PBS. “We have a great lineup this year with many great doctors from central and western Kansas.”
🏈 Police: FHSU student-athlete shot and killed in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY. (AP) — A football player at Fort Hays State University in Kansas was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year's Day, police said. Daniel Howard, 22, died and four other people were injured in the shooting at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday, Oklahoma City police said.
Man rescued from top of grain elevator in Hays
HAYS, Kansas (KAKE) - The Hays Police Department, with the help of several emergency services personnel, rescued a man from the top of a grain elevator on Friday. At approximately 4:20 p.m., the Hays Police Department received a call about a man at the top of a grain elevator. Officers responded and set up a perimeter that blocked off streets close to the elevator. Attempts to get the man to come down were made over the police loudspeaker while firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched to the area.
Russell city office, public transportation close in observance of New Year's Day
RUSSELL - The city of Russell will be Closed on Monday. January 2nd, 2023 in observance of New Year's Day. This also includes public transportation and sanitation service. Sanitation routes usually serviced on Monday will be serviced Tuesday along with the regular scheduled route. Please make sure your polycarts are out by 8 a.m., keeping in mind the sanitation trucks have no set time for pickup throughout the day.
HPD arrest log, Dec. 18 to 24
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Oscar Miguel Garcia Ramirez, 21, was arrested at 1:48 a.m. Dec. 18 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Ethan Damian Thomas Rodriguez, 23, was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Dec. 18...
Hays man hospitalized after thrown from rolling vehicle on Kansas highway
LIBERAL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hays man was hospitalized after he was thrown from his rolling vehicle after it became “unstable” on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 83 and County Road 7, north of Liberal, with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
🏈 Shrine Bowl Rosters announced
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Shrine Bowl Board of Directors announced the East and West teams for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl on Sunday. This year's Shrine Bowl will be played at Lewis Field Stadium, at Fort Hays State University, Saturday, July 15th at 7 p.m. 2023 will mark the 50th year of the Shrine Bowl.
Sheriff: Kan. suspects hid 50 pounds of pot in suitcases
PAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after a late night traffic stop. Just after 11p.m. Thursday, a deputy with the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on US 56 Highway within Pawnee County for a traffic infraction, according to a media release.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger men look for sweep on mid-Missouri road trip
Radio - KJLS (103.3) Fort Hays State heads to Jefferson City, Mo. on Monday (Jan. 2) for its first of two contests this season with Lincoln University. FHSU enters at 9-3 overall on the season and sits in a tie for third in the MIAA standings at 4-2. Lincoln enters the contest on at three-game win streak, now 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the MIAA.
QUINDAY: To be transparent, government must be open
RUSSELL - It doesn't get more open than the local government, the government closest to the people. The fall and winter are stressful times for most folks, with school starting, extra-curricular activities, and the holidays compressed into a few short months. When the economy is in poor shape, it only exacerbates the issues. Whatever metric you choose to use to gauge the economy – GDP, the consumer price index, unemployment, or others – most folks would agree that the current economy is not good with an uncertain outlook.
Hays Public Library Foundation sets tea party fundraiser
An afternoon of tea, finger sandwiches and pastries awaits you at the Hays Public Library Foundation Afternoon Tea Party from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 5. The tea party will include a variety of teas and other beverages. Several courses of tasty treats that complement the teas, including croissants and tarts donated by Cathy’s Breads, will be served.
12 pounds of meth uncovered in Kansas drug bust
ODIN, Kan. (KSNW) — A large stash of drugs has been found, and two people are in custody after a bust in Barton County. The sheriff’s office says around 11 a.m. Tuesday, deputies executed a search warrant near NE 140 Road and 80th Avenue west of Odin in the northeast part of the county. Inside […]
🏀 3-Point barrage lifts Tigers past Lincoln
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team put on a 3-point shooting clinic in the first half Monday afternoon (Jan. 2), pouring in a season-high 11 triples before intermission en route to an 85-68 road win over Lincoln. The Tigers (12-4, 7-1 MIAA) finished the game with 12 3-pointers while hitting a season-best 56.4 percent from the floor (31-of-55) and 52.2 percent from behind the arc (12-of-23).
