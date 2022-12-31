Read full article on original website
Huskies and Bulldoggers Split in Hardwood Battle
The Pawhuska Huskies began a long stretch of road games against the Dewey Bulldoggers Tuesday night. The Lady Huskies would cruise to a 61-26 victory over the Lady Bulldoggers. Pawhuska jumped out to a 17-2 lead in the first quarter. PHS would get most of its scoring opportunities off steals...
No game for Bartlesville High on Monday, but both the BHS basketball teams are getting set for their busiest week of the year. The Bruins and Lady Bruins are both on the road at Booker T. Washington on Tuesday before they return home for the ConocoPhillips Arvest Invitational beginning on Thursday. This means both clubs will play four games over the course of five days.
Caney Valley and Barnsdall on Monday
One more day until we have a full schedule of high school basketball back across northeast Oklahoma. We do have a couple of local events on Monday night, however. Wesleyan Christian School is at home for a single game against Dewey’s JV club. Wesleyan Christian is a perfect 10-0 on the guy’s side, with the Mustangs streaking toward a top-10 ranking in Class B. WCS is giving up 31.2 points-per-game on the defensive end.
Huskies Looking to Start 2023 Strong Against Dewey
Pawhuska has a busy week back to tip off the school semester with four games in five days as the Huskies make the trip to Dewey to take on the Bulldoggers on Tuesday. The #13 Lady Huskies are 5-1 and coming off a dominating win against Casady last week. The Lady Huskies have allowed only 23 points per game in the five wins.
Baby Derby 2023 Winner!
Congratulations, to Trish and Drew Jones of Bartlesville and baby Maeve! The Jones family became the winners of the Baby Derby 2023 when baby Maeve arrived at about 5am on New Year's Day at Ascenstion St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville. The Jones' win:. Gift Basket from Ascension St...
First Grocery Giveaway of 2023 in Pawhuska and Bartlesville.
City Church is continuing its grocery giveaway in 2023 with the first one of the year on Tuesday, January 10 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the church at 4222 Rice Creek Road. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech Business Center at 1225 Virginia Short St.
Council Discusses Future of Pickleball in Dewey, More
The Dewey City Council approves nearly $12,000 for the city's escrow account balance from the 2019-2020 OMAG Workers Compensation Plan. City Manager Kevin Trease says they want to leave the money in escrow as it could be applied for future payments. He says sales tax collections have been better, so it is always nice to have a little extra money in the bank.
The ahha closure aftermath, the impact on local artists and the Tulsa community
TULSA, Okla. — “All I can say is that I had no idea. I really had no idea, as a full-time employee of ahha, when we were told that, we would be closing tomorrow. Whatever happened, I am not privy to. It would be nice to know. I mean, for future endeavors it would be nice to know what went wrong,” said Mery McNett, former manager of public programs for Ahha. “It is a situation that honestly just didn’t need to happen the way it did. And hopefully, we can learn from that so it won’t happen like that again or happen at all.”
Oklahoma State Representative Files Bill To Support School Personnel
A State Representative from Tulsa filed a bill to give a pay raise to school support personnel in order to help ease ongoing staff shortages. Oklahoma State Representative John Waldron said the state needs to do a better job of supporting the people who support our children. The Big Yellow...
Bartlesville police offer free, safe rides home for NYE revelers
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — As people celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, there’s a warning to drive responsibly in Green Country. Both Tulsa and Bartlesville police are urging drivers not to drink and drive. The plea comes after Bartlesville police offered safe rides home to people celebrating on New Years Eve.
Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
Shopping center made of shipping containers to open in Bartlesville
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A new shopping center is coming to Bartlesville this year and it’s going to be made out of shipping containers. The developer behind it, Danielle Weaver, said she hopes it will bring unique shopping to Bartlesville and more investment to the west side of town.
'It's like a community': Sapulpa staple closes after decades in Green Country
SAPULPA, Okla. (KTUL) — Freddie's BBQ & Steakhouse in Sapulpa closed its doors Saturday after 60 years serving Green Country. "The owner, Edmond [Slyman], and his wife have been a blessing to our family," said longtime customer and family friend Mary Luttrell. "This is an icon and we are going to miss it."
Nearly 20 Old Wallets Found During Renovation Of Historic Coffeyville Theater
More than a dozen wallets from the 1950s were discovered inside an old theater in Coffeyville, Kansas. Now, something old is new again, and it's offering comfort to a woman who recently lost her husband. Coffeyville's Midland Theater is undergoing multi-million dollar renovations right now and the discovery during construction...
Bartlesville Band Performs Live Music At Hospice Facility
Three people from Bartlesville wanted to find a way to cheer people up during difficult times. News On 6's Ryan Gillin shared how the group is comforting others this year.
Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
Locals flock to Sapulpa restaurant to enjoy last meal before its closure
SAPULPA, Okla. — Freddie’s Bar-B-Que and Steak House has closed its doors for good in Sapulpa, but during their last few days, people lined up all the way around the front of the building to get in and enjoy their favorite restaurant one last time. The iconic restaurant...
Boy Injured in Nowata County Rollover
An Afton 9 year-old is admitted to a Joplin hospital after being pinned in a semi truck crash. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the child was riding in the semi driven by 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton on Nowata County Road East-West just after 1:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon. Officers learned Heronemus was driving too fast on the slick roadway and the truck slid and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side.
Wreck on slick roads sends Afton boy to hospital
AFTON, Okla. – An Afton child was admitted to Joplin’s Mercy Hospital with head injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported on Monday. The 9-year-old boy remains unnamed at this time. The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. on County Road EW 150, west of US-69, approximately seven miles north...
Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
