Jefferson County, PA

Vehicle Slides on Icy Road, Into Oncoming Traffic on Route 322

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash in “inclement weather conditions” on Route 322. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Tuesday, January 3, the occurred at 11:29 p.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Albert

This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Albert. Albert is an adult male Labrador Retriever/Australian Cattle Dog mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, Albert is friendly, gentle, and funny. To schedule an appointment to meet him, contact Gateway...
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Hazelnut Mocha Smoothies

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Hazelnut Mocha Smoothies. -In a blender, combine the milk, Nutella, and espresso powder; cover and process until blended. -Add ice cubes; cover and process until smooth. -Add ice cream; cover and process until smooth. Pour into chilled glasses; serve immediately. -Makes three servings. If...
Area Family Welcomes First Baby of the Year at Penn Highlands

DUBOIS, Pa. — An area family welcomed the first baby of the New Year at Penn Highlands DuBois on Sunday. Rylee Rebecca Grimm, a baby girl, arrived at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the Maternal and Child Center at Penn Highlands DuBois. The parents, Ryan and Taylor...
Area Man, Woman Accused of Leaving Dog Outside in Frigid Temperatures for Nearly Three Days Without Water, Food

BOGGS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Animal cruelty charges are pending against two area residents after police say they left a dog outside in frigid temperatures for nearly three days. According to Clearfield-based State Police, two known suspects abandoned a dog on Albert Run Road in Boggs Township, Clearfield County, for an estimated 64 hours, beginning on December 25 until December 28.
Police Searching for Suspect Involved in Theft at Clarion Walmart

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft by deception at the Clarion Walmart. According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, January 2, the incident occurred at Walmart on Perkins Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29.
Police: Area Man Trying to Apply for Loan Scammed Out of $2,400

PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a report of an internet scam in which an area man lost over $2,000. According to a release issued by PSP Clearfield on Monday, January 2, an investigation was launched into a scam that occurred along Lyle Lane in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cream Cheese Scrambled Eggs

1 – 3 oz. package of cream cheese, softened. -In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and cream until smooth. -Beat in the eggs, Parmesan cheese, lemon pepper, and salt. Stir in bacon. -In a large skillet, melt butter; add egg mixture. Cook and stir over medium heat until...
SPONSORED: Get Price Protection When You Pre-Order a Vehicle at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep and RAM

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – There are many advantages when you pre-order your vehicle at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep and RAM. When you pre-order a vehicle at Clarion Ford, it guarantees the order is yours. Pre-ordering allows you to select the options, features, and colors you want without paying for options you don’t want. Custom orders are prioritized and built faster than normal stock units allowing you to get exactly what you want, faster.
Wanted Homer City Man Arrested After Fleeing from Troopers

White Township, PA – A Homer City man wanted out of Armstrong County was arrested after he fled from an attempted traffic stop in White Township late Friday morning. Drew Alexander Bittner, 19, was charged with two felony counts of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer, misdemeanor counts of DUI (controlled substance), possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and 66 summary Vehicle Code violations.
Punxsy Woman Accused of Assaulting Victim With Fence Post Due in Court

WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a local woman accused of smacking another woman with a fence post in September. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 52-year-old Melissa Lynn Humble, of Punxsutawney, is scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, with District Judge David B. Inzana presiding.
State Police Calls: Drug Possession Charges Filed After Man “Hears Voices” and Calls Police

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clearfield-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Two Arrested for Drug Possession in Cooper Township. According to PSP Clearfield, a known 38-year-old Winburne man called police to report that he could hear his old neighbors from Altoona talking in the bedroom of his residence around 2:37 p.m. on Friday, December 30, at a residence in the 100 block of Trolley Street in Cooper Township, Clearfield County.
