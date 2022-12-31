Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Huskies and Bulldoggers Split in Hardwood Battle
The Pawhuska Huskies began a long stretch of road games against the Dewey Bulldoggers Tuesday night. The Lady Huskies would cruise to a 61-26 victory over the Lady Bulldoggers. Pawhuska jumped out to a 17-2 lead in the first quarter. PHS would get most of its scoring opportunities off steals...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Caney Valley and Barnsdall on Monday
One more day until we have a full schedule of high school basketball back across northeast Oklahoma. We do have a couple of local events on Monday night, however. Wesleyan Christian School is at home for a single game against Dewey’s JV club. Wesleyan Christian is a perfect 10-0 on the guy’s side, with the Mustangs streaking toward a top-10 ranking in Class B. WCS is giving up 31.2 points-per-game on the defensive end.
bartlesvilleradio.com
No game for Bartlesville High on Monday, but both the BHS basketball teams are getting set for their busiest week of the year. The Bruins and Lady Bruins are both on the road at Booker T. Washington on Tuesday before they return home for the ConocoPhillips Arvest Invitational beginning on Thursday. This means both clubs will play four games over the course of five days.
Frozen pipes burst in Oklahoma City University’s athletic facility, destroys basketball court
An old man win winter is causing an unexpected and costly surprise for Oklahoma City University as the institution becomes the latest victim of a frozen pipe burst.
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Oklahoma State
"It's a huge change. I can't say it's not. It's a huge change. He knows better." Second straight game Stevenson has received a technical and fouled out. "Kenyon Martin was a fiery guy. Kenyon Martin didn't do stupid things to get technicals and hurt his team. But he was a fiery guy. Pete Michael was a fiery guy. I've had a lot of fiery guys. But I haven't had any that hurt their teammates. That's not right."
Tulsa, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Longhorns Signee Johntay Cook Shades Oklahoma Under Armour Class
We knew Johntay Cook didn't like Oklahoma, but now the Texas Longhorns signee has taken it a step further.
Oklahoma Picks Up Central Michigan Transfer Punter
Luke Elzinga announced his commitment to the Sooners on Sunday after spending the previous three seasons with the Chippewas.
Why Jacobe Johnson is Eager to Jump In With Oklahoma's 'Defensive-Minded' Staff
One of the state's top recruits could play any number of positions on defense, and could play offense too — and still intends to play basketball.
How Oklahoma Players Performed at Under Armour All-America Practice
ORLANDO — If Brent Venables’ pitch alone isn’t convincing enough that Oklahoma is due for a brighter future, just look at the incoming surge of talent. The Sooners have 13 high school All-Americans scheduled to arrive in Norman, many in about two weeks for the spring semester. It’s OU’s first ...
Oklahoma Makes Top Three for Transfer Portal Defensive Lineman
Brent Venables looks to continue to build depth along the defensive line through the transfer portal.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Five-Star Safety Peyton Bowen’s Girlfriend, Emma Alvord
Five-star safety Peyton Bowen made headlines at the end of 2022 with his flip-over signing deal. Bowen had flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon and then to Oklahoma. The saga of recruitment of a five-Star safety prospect has finally come to an end by committing to Oklahoma Sooners. Well, Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend, Emma Alvord, is committed to Oklahoma too. The couple who made their relationship public in October is drawing people’s attention. Get to know more about Peyton Bowen’s girlfriend in this Emma Alvord wiki.
Oklahoma Cornerback Announces Return to Sooners For Next Season
Woodi Washington announced on social media he will be coming back to Oklahoma for the 2023 campaign.
WATCH: Oklahoma Signee Jacobe Johnson Under Armour All-America Interview
Watch the exclusive AllSooners interview with Sooners defensive back (and wide receiver and small forward) Jacobe Johnson from Under Armour All-America practice in Orlando.
bartlesvilleradio.com
First Grocery Giveaway of 2023 in Pawhuska and Bartlesville.
City Church is continuing its grocery giveaway in 2023 with the first one of the year on Tuesday, January 10 in Bartlesville and Pawhuska. The Bartlesville location is at the church at 4222 Rice Creek Road. Pawhuska location is at Tri County Tech Business Center at 1225 Virginia Short St.
WATCH: Oklahoma 4-Star WR Jaquaize Pettaway Interview
Oklahoma 4-star wide receiver signee Jaquaize Pettaway met with the media at Under Armour Next All-America Game Media Day.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Baby Derby 2023 Winner!
Congratulations, to Trish and Drew Jones of Bartlesville and baby Maeve! The Jones family became the winners of the Baby Derby 2023 when baby Maeve arrived at about 5am on New Year's Day at Ascenstion St. John Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville. The Jones' win:. Gift Basket from Ascension St...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Council Discusses Future of Pickleball in Dewey, More
The Dewey City Council approves nearly $12,000 for the city's escrow account balance from the 2019-2020 OMAG Workers Compensation Plan. City Manager Kevin Trease says they want to leave the money in escrow as it could be applied for future payments. He says sales tax collections have been better, so it is always nice to have a little extra money in the bank.
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
