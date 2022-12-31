Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Voter fraud investigation takes a serious turn for Mark Meadows
At roughly this time a decade ago, Mark Meadows was probably feeling pretty good about his career in North Carolina politics. The Republican had just easily won his first congressional campaign in the state, and the future appeared bright. Local voters proceeded to re-elect him by wide margins in the next three election cycles.
Hutchinson: Marjorie Taylor Greene discussed QAnon with Trump, Meadows
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) brought up QAnon several times with former President Trump and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, according to newly released transcripts of her depositions with the Jan. 6 committee. “I remember Marjorie Taylor Greene bringing QAnon up several times, though,…
Ginni Thomas admits she was not aware of any evidence of voter fraud when she lobbied to overturn election
Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court judge Clarence Thomas, admitted that she was not aware of any specific evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election at the time she personally lobbied senior White House officials to overturn the results.In an interview with the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol, a transcript of which was released on Friday, Ms Thomas said that she “wasn’t very deep” in her knowledge of specific voter fraud allegations at the time of her lobbying effort, but instead “was basing what I believed off of people I trusted and news...
North Carolina Supreme Court strikes down voter ID, upholds new electoral maps
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – There will be no voter ID law in North Carolina – at least for the moment if Senate Leader Phil Berger has anything to say about it. And the new electoral districts, designed by court-appointed special masters last spring to replace the General Assembly’s gerrymandered districts, will remain in place. The […]
Washington Examiner
North Carolina lawmakers want Gov. Cooper to ban TikTok on public devices
(The Center Square) — North Carolina lawmakers are joining their counterparts in Congress and legislatures across the country in efforts to ban TikTok on public devices over concerns about the company's ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Reps. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, and Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, penned a joint letter...
Despite Warnock victory, MSNBC hosts keep accusing Georgia of 'voter suppression'
MSNBC hosts such as Joy Reid continuously cried "voter suppression" on Tuesday during their election night coverage of the Georgia Senate runoff election.
Mother Jones
Republicans Want the Supreme Court to “Rewrite History” So They Can Hijack Elections
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. A lawyer for the GOP-controlled North Carolina legislature argued before the Supreme Court on Wednesday that state legislatures should be granted sweeping new powers to pass gerrymandered maps and restrictive voting laws and cannot be constrained by state courts or state constitutions when it comes to regulating federal elections. This “independent state legislature” theory had long been considered fringe, but in recent years it has been aggressively pushed before the court by Federalist Society co-chairman Leonard Leo and his allied groups, the Trump campaign during its attempt to overturn the election in 2020, and now by Republican state lawmakers in North Carolina.
Fox News Host Trey Gowdy Scorches Republicans For Not Respecting Results Of Yet Another Vote
It seems even 85% of the vote wasn't enough to convince the GOP in another version of election denial.
GV Wire
Supreme Court Case Could Give Dems Total Power Over CA House Seats
If you want to identify a single reason for the new Republican House majority, it could be as simple as pointing to California’s independent redistricting. Thanks to this process, the state’s Democratic Legislature has been denied the opportunity to gerrymander districts and maximize the party’s advantage for the past two decades.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger in final House floor speech says 'limited government' for GOP now means 'inciting violence against government officials'
In his farewell speech, Kinzinger bashed his own party while saying Democrats bore some blame for "failures" by boosting election-denying Republicans.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
Prominent U.S. Senator Leaves the Democratic Party
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema says that she will be leaving the Democratic Party and will now officially register as an Independent, The Hill reports. In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Sinema made the announcement that she has now become an Arizona Independent, saying "I've never fit neatly into any party box."
Kellyanne Conway says Donald Trump 'reserves fear for one person' — his wife Melania
Conway told the January 6 panel that the former president does listen to many of his advisers, but is scared of former First Lady Melania Trump.
Warnock fends off Republican Herschel Walker in Georgia, handing Democrats outright majority in Senate
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) won reelection Tuesday, fending off a spirited challenge from Republican Herschel Walker while helping Democrats grow their thin Senate majority in the midterm elections after a bruising four-week runoff campaign. Warnock was leading Walker 50.4% to 49.6% when the race was called, earning the senator his...
Arizona court dismisses Republican's lawsuit challenging secretary of state election results
An Arizona Superior Court judge dismissed a lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Rep. Mark Finchem over the results of the Nov. 8 election.
Immigration activists look ahead to GOP House as overhaul fails this Congress
Lawmakers working on an immigration reform and border security deal failed to gain traction before the start of a new Congress, in which Republicans are set to take control of the House, making their path even more perilous.
Hope Hicks on Jan. 6: “We all look like domestic terrorists now”
Hope Hicks attends President Trumps cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House (Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump adviser Hope Hicks was furiously texting during and after the Jan. 6 insurrection complaining about how it would appear to the public and fretting about her future job prospects.
In a new legislative session, everything old is new
It’s a new legislative year and a new Legislature, and once again New Hampshire’s lawmakers have carved out a daunting workload. The House and Senate will take up more than 800 unique bills this year. Lawmakers are likely to spar over many of the same topics they have in the past two years, from abortion […] The post In a new legislative session, everything old is new appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Five things to watch in the Georgia Senate runoff
The last act of the 2022 midterms plays out on Tuesday, when voters in Georgia go to the polls in the Senate runoff election. More than 1.8 million Georgians have cast their ballots prior to Election Day as Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and former football star Herschel Walker (R) duke it out. The runoff was…
