Read full article on original website
Related
Days Of Our Lives Star Mary Beth Evans' Heartbreaking Family News
Soap opera star Mary Beth Evans is well-known to fans of the genre, having acted in such shows as "The Bay," "As the World Turns," "General Hospital," and "Days of Our Lives," on which she's played Dr. Kayla Johnson since 1986. Kayla's relationship with Steve "Patch" Johnson (Stephen Nichols) has been considered a supercouple for decades. Over the years, Evans has brought depth to Kayla, who has been poisoned, attacked by a knife-wielding killer, accused of murder, and held hostage, among various other soap tropes, per Soap Central.
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers for January 2: The Tables Turn On Kristen DiMera
DAYS spoilers for Monday, January 2, 2023, tease Kristen DiMera getting a taste of her own medicine in the most horrible way. This scheme is so diabolical Brady Black considers backing out. DAYS Spoilers Highlights. Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is the Queen of devious acts. She’s cheated scammed, killed, and kidnapped...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: RIP, [Spoiler]
We should have known that we hadn’t seen the last of the virus which not so long ago threatened to steal the lives of several Salem residents. Although Days of Our Lives‘ Rex managed to beat the disease into submission, it’s about to rear its ugly head again… and this time, at least one of the victims will lose the fight both of and for their life!
What Ever Happened To Claire On Days Of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives" fans know how important family is to the characters on the show. The soap opera often celebrates family connections, and some of Salem's families go back generations. So many legacy characters have come in and out of Salem over the years, and one of the most interesting is definitely Claire Brady. Claire has family ties to some of the most popular iconic soap opera characters of all time. Her parents are Shawn Brady and Belle Black, making her the granddaughter of two iconic supercouples, Bo and Hope Brady and John Black and Marlena Evans, per Soap Central.
What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained
Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Sean Kanan Says a Heartbreaking Goodbye to Someone Who ‘Was a Light and An Inspiration’
This is never an easy way to end a year. Over the course of his career, Sean Kanan has played many characters, from villainous karate teen Mike Barns in The Karate Kid III to General Hospital‘s fallen golden boy A.J. Quartermaine and The Bold & Beautiful‘s bad-boy Deacon. But in the past decade or so, he’s also tackled a completely new role: that of a writer.
SheKnows
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS
It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
The Bold And The Beautiful's Ronn Moss Was Once Married To This Young And The Restless Star
Not only is Ronn Moss well-known for playing Ridge Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful" for 25 years, but he's also an accomplished rock musician. His band, Player, made it big in 1977 with their No. 1 song, "Baby Come Back," according to their website. They even performed their hit song on "General Hospital" in 2014 when young Spencer Cassadine (then Nicholas Bechtel) hired them to play at the Nurses Ball in an attempt to make up with Emma Drake (Brooklyn Rae Silzer). The cute kid made a reference to Moss' "B&B" career when he told Emma, "I had to do something bold and beautiful to try and make up with you."
The Young And The Restless Star Beth Maitland Suffered A Tragic Loss
"The Young and the Restless" and the fictional citizens of Genoa City are, at their core, defined by family. There are many families that have come and gone throughout the years on "Y&R," but for decades, the Abbott family has remained a pillar of the community. Despite Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Bill Abbott (Jason Thompson) getting most of the screen time, Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) is at the heart of the family.
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
‘The Young and the Restless’: Is Kyle Really Harrison’s Father?
'The Young and the Restless' has featured several paternity mysteries over the years, and Harrison's recent illness brought up questions about Kyle and if he's truly Harrison's father.
Eric Braeden and Dale Russell Have Been Married For 56 Years
Eric Braeden has built a successful acting career, and outside of his famous role as Victor Newman on 'The Young and the Restless,' he has built a 56-year marriage with his wife Dale Russell.
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
Who Is Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ in 2022?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' saw lots of casting changes in 2022 with some notable actors leaving or rumored to be exiting the show.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: 4 Stars Back For The Holidays
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
soaphub.com
DAYS Spoilers Weekly Update: A Breaking Point & A Wedding Halted
DAYS spoilers weekly update for December 26 – 30, 2022, tease that the week ahead is full of a breaking point, and a wedding halted. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Salem!. DAYS Spoilers Weekly Recap. It was an action-packed week in...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: What to Expect for January 2023
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for January 2023 suggest that the New Year will bring lots of shakeups for couples.
Why Days Of Our Lives' Theresa Donovan Really Left Salem
Theresa Donovan was one "Days of Our Lives" legacy character that fans couldn't seem to get enough of. As the daughter of Salem supercouple Shane Donovan (Charles Shaughnessy) and Kimberly Brady (Patsy Pease), Theresa's family ties in Salem run deep. Shortly after her birth, Theresa left town and went to live in California with her family, per Soap Central. However, she returned in July 2013 with actress Jen Lilley in the role and definitely shook things up in Salem.
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death
The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Mark Grossman Introduces ‘My New Baby Boy’
The word “Awww!” doesn’t even begin to cover our reaction. Wait, is “Awww!” even a word? Regardless. Not sure if one passes out cigars or chew toys on the occasion of adopting a dog, but over the weekend, The Young and the Restless’ Mark Grossman must have found out because he added to his household a pre-paws-terously adorable four-legged family member.
Comments / 0