soaphub.com
General Hospital Exposed: This Is Who The Hook Is Really in Port Charles
You remember The Hook from General Hospital? He/She/They terrorized the populace of Port Charles for an intense couple of weeks, killed Brando Corbin and put Diane Miller in the hospital. General Hospital Polling. Then He/She/They just…got bored? Took a vacation? Reformed? Or is the pause actually a clue as to...
SheKnows
Exiting General Hospital Star Defends His Character: ‘That Has to Count For Something, Sprina Fans’
It’s the moment many have waited for but what’s in store next is anyone’s guess…. “Sprina” fans have been watching and patiently waiting for Spencer and Trina to finally give in to their true feelings on General Hospital. And though she’ll have a tough time navigating the emotional fallout of Rory’s tragic death, could this star-crossed duo finally get a Christmas miracle?
Could Marcus Coloma's firing from General Hospital hasten the departure of Maurice Benard?
Could Maurice Benard be influenced by Marcus Coloma's situation?. Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) and Marcus Coloma (Nikolas Cassadine) don't get along onscreen on General Hospital but have a strong friendship off the ABC soap and Coloma has been a guest on Benard's State of Mind blog at least twice. have done Instagrams together with Kin Shriner (Scott Baldwin). Soap Central reveals that Coloma says this will not change just because he is no longer on the daytime drama. Is it possible, however, that Coloma's firing might lead to Benard making an earlier exit from GH than he had previously planned?
"General Hospital" Star Dies
Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the show "General Hospital," has reportedly died, according to Variety. Johnson's death was announced by Frank Valentini, executive producer for "General Hospital."
SheKnows
General Hospital Stars Rally Around Marc Anthony Samuel as He Says a Goodbye That Has Left His Heart ‘Truly Broken’
Would that an article could send a mental hug to the actor. All of us who love our four-legged friends as family will understand what Marc Anthony Samuel is going through. On December 28, the General Hospital favorite took to Instagram to share that “my best friend and forever good boy very unexpectedly left the world yesterday, and my heart is truly broken. Really broken.”
What Happened to Paul Williams on ‘The Young and the Restless’? Departure From Series Explained
Fans of The Young and the Restless have seen hundreds of alluring characters grace the screen since the show first aired in 1973. Paul Williams, the hunky bad boy and son of police detective Carl Williams, was a fan favorite right from his debut in 1978. The iconic character was portrayed by Doug Davidson for more than 40 years. Find out what happened to Paul and the actor who played him.
General Hospital: Are Griffin and Ellie returning to Port Charles or was their appearance another holiday teaser?
General Hospital fans were stunned on Thursday when Ellie Trout Spinelli (Emily Wilson) was shown having a phone conversation with Griffin Monroe (Matthew Cohen). Neither character has been in Port Charles for a while so spoilers are suggesting and viewers are wondering if this indicates they are on their way back to the ABC soap. The appearance of these two medical professionals could indeed be a preview of the future but it also might simply have been a holiday teaser similar to what took place on February 14.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: Willow Will React This Way To Carly’s Lies
Carly Spencer has always been a giver, but GH spoilers are suggesting her latest good deed may not be as appreciated as she’d like for it to be. Here Carly is, risking her relationship with Drew Cain and Michael Corinthos in order to selflessly keep her secret about Nina Reeves being Willow Tait’s biological mother, and there is a possibility her personal sacrifice might not be greeted with huzzahs and high praise. When Willow finally learns the truth, how will she feel about Carly’s gesture?
EXCLUSIVE—Why Marcus Coloma Is Leaving 'General Hospital'
With three years on the show, he said of fans, "Their outpouring of love and excitement, week after week has been unlike anything I've ever experienced before."
SheKnows
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS
It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death
The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation: Sheila Carter Goes Running…With Hayes
The walls are closing in on Sheila Carter and B&B spoilers tease she needs to make a quick getaway. She can’t risk getting caught and going to jail. But, something tells us she’s not taking off by herself. B&B Spoilers Wild Speculation. Just a few weeks ago, Sheila...
Popculture
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Returns to Reveal Heartbreaking Illness
The Conners Thanksgiving episode for 2022 is sure to become a classic in due time. The emotional tale welcomed back Roseanne alum Estelle Parsons or the first time in two years. But the details introduced in the episode quickly turned into a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans, and a terror on emotions.
General Hospital projection: There is one person who may come between Dante and Sam
Lulu's return could affect Dante and SamPhoto byGH screenshot. Lulu is the elephant in the room with Sam and Dante. General Hospital fans still do not understand why Emme Rylan was fired as Lulu Falconeri and continue to hold out hope that she will return to Port Charles. Lulu is the ticking timebomb and the one person who could destroy the romance between Dante Falconeri (Dominique Zampragna) and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). There has been no closure on the character so GH viewers still believe Rylan could come back or a recast takes over the role. The closer Dante and Sam get to each other the more Lulu's ghost lurks in the minds of those who watch the ABC soap.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: Mac Has A Son, But It’s Not Cody Bell
Fans don’t agree on much, but they do agree on the following two things: Mac Scorpio deserves to have a biological child of his own…and Cody Bell is a really poor excuse for one. But GH spoilers usually tease that December tis the season of holiday miracles, and we’ve got a solution that will give everyone what they want. Well, except for Cody. But that’s also a bonus.
The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia
The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
Why Is ‘General Hospital’ Preempted on Jan. 2, 2023?
'General Hospital' will be preempted on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, because of the ABC network's coverage of the Citrus Bowl.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Video Preview: The Hook Makes A Striking New Year’s Attack
Your GH spoilers preview video for December 26 – December 30, 2022, is here! Find out what the Port Charles power players are plotting this week. Several gather in Port Charles with various agendas — one group wants to find The Hook and stop her. The other is looking to celebrate the New Year like there is no tomorrow — because more time is never promised.
SheKnows
General Hospital Delivers a Blast From the Past Right Before the Holidays
On Friday, December 23, fans are going to get a treat when Emily Wilson returns to General Hospital as Ellie Trout, Spinelli’s former love. The ABC soap’s next-day preview teased the character’s return to Port Charles, where she will confront Spinelli and ask if he’s falling for Maxie all over again.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Summer and Jack deceive Phyllis who is later frightened by Jeremy
Jeremy Hyde frightens PhyllisPhoto byY&R screenshot. Monday on The Young and the Restless Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) finds that she is having a day where everything is going wrong. She begins celebrating with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) because they have been successful or so they believe in getting Diane Jenkins (Cynthia Watros) to leave Genoa City. This is because Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Summer Abbott (Alison Lanier) have implied that the women ran Diane out of town. Both of them argued with her and cause her but Phyllis stands her ground and admits nothing.
