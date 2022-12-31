Read full article on original website
Map Reveals Everything We Know About Bryan Kohberger's Drive Across Country
Bryan Kohberger was likely tailed by authorities for weeks leading up to his arrest in Pennsylvania, said a former deputy director of the FBI.
Democrat Leaders Fight Over Who Has to Care for Migrants
The U.S. immigration system needs a major overhaul, said New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Everything Bryan Kohberger Has Said About Idaho Murders
In a statement on January 1, Kohberger's public defender said that his client "is eager to be exonerated."
DeSantis Blames 'Floundering' Biden Admin for Hurting Florida's Success
DeSantis took aim at the federal government over inflation, COVID restrictions, border security and more.
Can Kari Lake Overturn Election, Become Arizona Governor Still?
Lake's opponent, Governor Katie Hobbs, was officially sworn in as Lake continues to make her case that Hobbs lost the election.
Who Is Amber McLaughlin? First Transgender Woman to Be Executed in U.S.
The 49-year-old is scheduled to die by lethal injection after being convicted of raping and murdering her ex-girlfriend in St. Louis in 2003.
Kari Lake Can Overturn Election Even if There's Not Voter Fraud—Lawyer
Arizona congressman-elect and attorney Alex Kolodin added: "There has never been any sort of time bar on resolutions of election challenges on appeal."
Kari Lake Blames Republicans for 'Stealing' Election
Lake said her own party is partially at fault for her not being successful in November's election for Arizona's governor.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Rips GOP's 'Russian Roulette' Over McCarthy
McCarthy failed to secure a majority of votes over the course of three ballots, with 20 Republicans ultimately breaking rank to oppose him.
Bomb Cyclone to Hit California Days After Deadly Floods
Certain parts of the state will be at increased risk due to the lingering effects of the previous major storm over New Year's weekend.
Lake Mead Water Levels Over Time Shown in Before and After Pictures
Lake Mead hit its lowest-ever water level in 2022 as it inches closer to deadpool.
George Santos Avoids Press During First Day on the Job: 'Embarrassing'
The embattled representative-elect would not take questions from reporters, resulting in some online backlash.
