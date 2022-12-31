ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Irish president praises Pope Benedict’s ‘steadfast interest’ in Northern Ireland

By Michelle Devane
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F9JFi_0jzYM0Ok00

Irish President Michael D Higgins has led tributes to former Pope Benedict, praising his “steadfast interest in peace in Northern Ireland”.

Mr Higgins said Catholics around the world will have learned “with sadness” of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland , Eamon Martin, also said he was “saddened” by Benedict’s death and praised the former pontiff’s reaction to the abuse scandal in the church.

The Vatican announced the death of the former pope at the age of 95 on Saturday.

Mr Higgins said that at a time of the return of war on the European continent, Benedict will be remembered “for his untiring efforts to find a common path in promoting peace and goodwill throughout the world, including a steadfast interest in peace in Northern Ireland”.

“He will be remembered too for the value he attached to intellectual work and for the personal commitment he gave to such within the Roman Catholic Church, this work being respected by both supporters and critics,” he added.

“Of particular importance was that during his tenure, Pope Benedict sought to highlight both the common purpose of the world’s major religions and his injunctions as to how our individual responsibilities as citizens require the highest standards of ethics in our actions.”

The president extended his condolences to Benedict’s family, Pope Francis, Archbishop Martin and all members of the Catholic faith in Ireland and across the world.

I found him to be calm and softly spoken, kindly and personable, and genuinely interested in the Church in Ireland

Archbishop Eamon Martin

Mr Martin said: “At this time of mourning in the Catholic Church throughout the world, we remember his gentle soul in prayer, asking God, in His great mercy, to forgive his sins and human failings, while rewarding his generous service and complete dedication to the Gospel and to the Church.

“On behalf of the Irish Bishops’ Conference, and the faithful across Ireland, I extend sympathy to Pope Francis, to the family members and carers of the Pope Emeritus, and to all those in his native Germany and around the globe who loved him and will mourn his loss.”

The Archbishop of Armagh said it was the “humility and gentleness” that struck him when he first met Pope Benedict in 2009.

“I found him to be calm and softly spoken, kindly and personable, and genuinely interested in the Church in Ireland,” he said.

“Having met the Irish bishops in Rome in February 2010, he issued a unique pastoral letter to the Catholics of Ireland expressing profound sorrow for those grievously wounded by abuse in the Church.

“The then pope called for urgent action to address the legacy of abuse which, he said, has had ‘such tragic consequences in the lives of victims and their families’, and which has ‘obscured the light of the Gospel to a degree that not even centuries of persecution succeeded in doing’.”

Church of Ireland Archbishop John McDowell, the Primate of All Ireland, extended his sympathies on behalf of the Church of Ireland to Mr Martin and to the bishops, priests, deacons and Roman Catholic people of Ireland.

“Pope Benedict was manifestly a man of deep spiritual insight combined with a capacity for focused and articulate theological expression,” Mr McDowell said.

“During his life, he combined the role of churchman and theologian with energy, leaving as a legacy a substantive body of published work that stands testament to a Christian scholar of great intelligence and learning.

‘His loss will be felt very keenly throughout the Catholic world and my prayers in the coming weeks will be for all who are bereaved and diminished by the passing of a great man and a humble disciple of our common Lord, especially my brothers and sisters in Christ on the island of Ireland.”

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Micheal Martin said Benedict will be remembered for his commitment to global peace including in Northern Ireland .

The Irish deputy premier also said the former pontiff will hold a “special place” in the collective memory of Catholics the world over as the first pope in almost 600 years to retire.

In a statement Mr Martin said: “He showed great strength of character and humility in leaving the papacy at a time when, by his own analysis, his declining health meant he could not provide the leadership he felt the Church required at the time.

“He will be remembered for his commitment to global peace including in Northern Ireland and particularly for those of the Catholic faith as a respected theologian and scholar.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Covid: People urged to wear masks and stay at home if unwell as pressure on NHS mounts

People have been urged to wear face coverings and remain at home if feeling unwell, as an already crisis-stricken NHS faces down multiple waves of winter illnesses.With children returning to school at a time when high levels of flu, Covid-19 and scarlet fever are all being reported, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued fresh guidance in a bid to minimise the diseases’ spread.Parents have been urged to keep children at home if they are unwell and have a fever, with adults told to only go out if necessary and wear face coverings if they are ill and...
The Independent

Ruslan Khasbulatov, who led Russian parliament revolt, dies

Ruslan Khasbulatov, who led a rebellion against Russia's first post-Soviet president, has died. He was 80.Khasbulatov's death was reported Tuesday by Russian state television.An ethnic Chechen, Khasbulatov was elected speaker of the parliament of the Russian Federation shortly before the Soviet collapse.Initially he was a staunch ally of Russia's President Boris Yeltsin and firmly stood behind him during a botched August 1991 coup staged by hardline members of the Soviet leadership.After the Soviet breakup in December 1991, relations between Yeltsin and Khasbulatov grew increasingly strained as they argued over economic policies and other issues.In September 1993, Khasbulatov teamed up...
The Independent

Eleanor Williams’ case put Barrow ‘through the wringer’, says local MP

Eleanor Williams’ case has put Barrow “through the wringer”, local MP Simon Fell said.Williams, 22, was convicted on Tuesday at Preston Crown Court of perverting the course of justice after claiming that she had been the victim of an Asian grooming gang.Reacting to the verdict in a post on his website, Barrow & Furness MP Mr Fell said he hoped that the local community could “heal” and “learn lessons that will better protect genuine victims”.Williams’ accusations went viral in May 2020 after she published pictures of her injuries and an account of being groomed, trafficked and beaten on Facebook, in...
The Independent

Far-right Israeli cabinet minister visits Jerusalem holy site, prompting condemnation

A far-right Israeli minister visited a holy site in Jerusalem on Tuesday, 3 January, prompting condemnation from the United States and the Muslim world.Itamar Ben-Gvir, an ultra-nationalist supporter of illegal settlements in the West Bank, entered the site, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount.Israel captured the site in 1967. Since then, Jews have been permitted to visit but not pray there.The move has been seen by Palestinians, who consider the site a national symbol, as a provocation.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More More than 60 of Putin's soldiers killed in Makiivka, Russian officials say‘Intolerable’ NHS pressures show little sign of relenting, government warnedMoment car nosedives into sinkhole in California
The Independent

Geordie Greig is appointed as Editor in Chief of The Independent

Geordie Greig has been appointed Editor in Chief of The Independent, starting with immediate effect.Mr Greig joins The Independent from DMGT where he was most recently editor of the Daily Mail (2018-2022), Britain's highest circulation newspaper. Prior to editing the Daily Mail he was editor of the Mail on Sunday and the Evening Standard.Mr Greig joins The Independent at a time of sustained growth across the world. The Independent has an average monthly global audience of 76.5m unique users, is the UK's Number 1 quality title (21.4m), and is published in six languages worldwide. Following the transition to a pureplay...
The Independent

New TUC boss calls for urgent meeting with Prime Minister

The new General Secretary of the TUC has called for an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister in a bid to break the deadlocked industrial disputes sweeping across the country.Paul Nowak called for a change in government direction, saying ministers should open pay negotiations with unions.It comes as rail workers continue a 48 hour strike, with more stoppages planned this month in the transport industry, NHS and civil service.In a letter to Rishi Sunak, Mr Nowak said public services were in crisis after years of “underfunding and understaffing.”He wrote: “We can’t solve these problems without a fair deal for the...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak to make maths compulsory for pupils until age 18

Rishi Sunak will unveil plans to make it compulsory to study some form of maths until the age of 18, in a drive to ensure the UK rivals the best education systems in the world. However, the change will not come about until after the next election, which opinion polls currently suggest the Conservatives will lose to Labour. In his first public engagement of the year, Mr Sunak will use a speech in central London to warn that the jobs of the future will require more analytical skills than ever before. “Letting our children out into the world without...
The Independent

Border Force strikes could be extended to Port of Dover within weeks

Border Force strikes could be extended to Dover and other ports within weeks, under plans discussed by a union to intensify walkouts in an ongoing dispute over pay, pensions and job security.Until now, the eight days of industrial action coordinated over Christmas by the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) have largely been limited to airports, save for the port of Newhaven in Sussex.Those strikes saw more than 1,000 Home Office employees walk out of their passport control roles across six airports, including Heathrow, Manchester and Gatwick – prompting ministers to call in the military in an attempt to plug...
The Independent

UN Security Council welcomes new members; 2 are first-timers

Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland got a formal welcome into the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, taking the two-year seats they won unopposed in June.In a tradition that Kazakhstan started in 2018, the five countries' ambassadors installed their national flags Tuesday alongside those of other members outside the council chambers. Mozambican Ambassador Pedro Comissário Afonso of Mozambique called it “a historic date” and Swiss Ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl said she felt “a deep sense of humility and responsibility” as their countries marked their first-ever terms on U.N.'s most powerful body. Malta joined for a second time, Ecuador a fourth...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy