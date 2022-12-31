ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot and passengers rescued after plane makes emergency landing on Italian mountain

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

A pilot and two passengers were rescued after making an emergency landing in the snowy mountains of the Dolomites , Italy .

Silvia De Bon, 22, was on a short flight with her brother and his girlfriend on Thursday (29 December) when the aircraft’s engine stalled.

None of the three people on board sustained any serious injuries and rescue teams arrived and assisted the party in descending the mountain.

In an interview from her hospital bed, De Bon said she was flying over the peak of Mount Cece when the motor in her Piper plane stalled.

Comments / 2

Mason Allen
2d ago

excellent, she put it down without stalling and killing everybody, at that altitude and weather probably carburetor iced up....

