Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois
We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
Central Illinois to experience many kinds of weather first week of 2023
(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will experience a little bit of everything for this first week of the new year. Monday morning, we woke up to widespread dense fog with visibilities of less than a mile. That fog will stick around for much of the day with a few showers...
Severe storms, including possible tornados, move through parts of Central Illinois
(25 News Now) - The calendar says winter, but parts of Central Illinois experienced severe weather late Tuesday afternoon. Clusters of thunderstorms moved along and east of Interstate 55 resulting in a short-lived Tornado Warning for a small part of southeast McLean County. No damage was reported but nearly inch...
Storm System to Bring Rain, Storms and a Big Temperature Swing to Central Illinois
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — A strong storm system will bring widespread rain and a few thunderstorms to Central Illinois Monday night. Record high temperatures are expected Tuesday afternoon before a cold front sends temperatures closer to seasonal norms Tuesday evening. Key Takeaways. Fog and drizzle likely through 9 pm.
Wildlife Prairie Park to bring back iconic exhibit
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Wildlife Prairie Park now has the finances to have a new exhibit with cougars. The park has housed the big cats for most of its existence but wasn’t able to find ones since the previous cougars died during the pandemic. Funds were raised for...
Tornado warnings cleared across central Illinois, severe weather continues
(WAND) — Multiple Tornado Warnings were issued across central Illinois on Monday afternoon. The Warnings have expired but severe weather will continue through the evening. Current Watches, Warnings or Advisories for Illinois here. Watch tornado coverage from this afternoon here.
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in St. Louis County
Monday night's Powerball involved the first million-dollar winner in Missouri Lottery's of 2023.
Plungers brave the freezing temps for Polar Plunge
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year was the first year back in action for the East Peoria Boat Club’s Polar Plunge after taking a break for the pandemic. Plungers traveled from as far as Minnesota to dive headfirst into the above freezing waters. This year’s event was raising...
Are Illinois Schools Closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day? What to Know As MLK Day Approaches
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is observed on the third Monday of January each year, this year falls on Jan. 16. The holiday, which often sees community gatherings, parades and celebrations across the country, is honored by many with acts of service or events surrounding voting rights. The day...
Tazewell County retesting sirens at 2 p.m. Tuesday
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Tazewell County 9-1-1 dispatch center says they are retesting the sirens at 2 p.m. Tuesday. They said this is because the tornado siren test Tuesday morning was unsuccessful. There is no weather alert at this time.
Illinois participates in Rose Parade for first time ever
CHICAGO - Illinois is highlighting itself as a tourism destination, participating in this year's Rose Parade. It was Illinois’ first appearance in the 134-year parade history. The Rose Parade is known for its flower-covered floats, marching bands, and equestrian units. The display broke tradition this year, taking place on...
Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
Potential for record warmth today, snowflakes later this week
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Widespread rain from overnight is gradually moving out of central Illinois, however a few showers and patchy dense fog remain in spots. Winds will shift out of the south as a warm front lifts through the area. Fog will lift and temperatures will begin to warm as a result of the frontal passage. A cold front will bring the chance for a few more scattered showers late this morning, however the overall coverage looks to be much lower than the rainfall that was observed overnight.
Welcome to the world: Illinois, Indiana hospitals celebrate first babies of 2023
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new year is underway and with that, there are new additions who met their parents and the world for the first time. Hospitals around Illinois and Indiana are celebrating their first deliveries of 2023. Prepare to have your faces scrunched for a while as we introduce you to these precious infants. Advocate Health Care Aalora was born at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.Aalora weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 18 inches long. She will live in southwest suburban Lemont with parents Lopa and Aashish Vyas and her big brother.AdventHealth BolingbrookAdventHealth in Bolingbrook welcomed Zaviyar at...
Illinois State Police report few DUI incidents over holiday weekend
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are reporting few DUI incidents over the New Year’s Eve weekend. Statewide, troopers handled 20 incidents of drivers under the influence. Illinois State Police divides the state into regions to maximize coverage. Data were available for two regions. One includes Peoria,...
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
State enters 2023 with official State Snake and Rock
Illinois is getting a few new designations in 2023. Among the new laws taking effect in January included naming Dolostone as the official state rock of Illinois and choosing the Eastern Milksnake as the official state senate. Senator Dale Fowler sponsored that bill last spring, saying the name came from...
Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000. Illinois Lottery said...
Shots ring out early on New Year’s Day in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police responded to a pair of shooting incidents early on New Year’s Day. PPD says at approximately 12:52 a.m., officers were called to the area of N. Prospect Road and E. Richwoods Boulevard on reports of shots fired. Police discovered a party where a...
Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday
Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
