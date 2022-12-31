ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wmay.com

Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois

We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Wildlife Prairie Park to bring back iconic exhibit

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Wildlife Prairie Park now has the finances to have a new exhibit with cougars. The park has housed the big cats for most of its existence but wasn’t able to find ones since the previous cougars died during the pandemic. Funds were raised for...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Plungers brave the freezing temps for Polar Plunge

PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year was the first year back in action for the East Peoria Boat Club’s Polar Plunge after taking a break for the pandemic. Plungers traveled from as far as Minnesota to dive headfirst into the above freezing waters. This year’s event was raising...
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Tazewell County retesting sirens at 2 p.m. Tuesday

TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Tazewell County 9-1-1 dispatch center says they are retesting the sirens at 2 p.m. Tuesday. They said this is because the tornado siren test Tuesday morning was unsuccessful. There is no weather alert at this time.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois participates in Rose Parade for first time ever

CHICAGO - Illinois is highlighting itself as a tourism destination, participating in this year's Rose Parade. It was Illinois’ first appearance in the 134-year parade history. The Rose Parade is known for its flower-covered floats, marching bands, and equestrian units. The display broke tradition this year, taking place on...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Potential for record warmth today, snowflakes later this week

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Widespread rain from overnight is gradually moving out of central Illinois, however a few showers and patchy dense fog remain in spots. Winds will shift out of the south as a warm front lifts through the area. Fog will lift and temperatures will begin to warm as a result of the frontal passage. A cold front will bring the chance for a few more scattered showers late this morning, however the overall coverage looks to be much lower than the rainfall that was observed overnight.
PEORIA, IL
CBS Chicago

Welcome to the world: Illinois, Indiana hospitals celebrate first babies of 2023

CHICAGO (CBS)  -- The new year is underway and with that, there are new additions who met their parents and the world for the first time. Hospitals around Illinois and Indiana are celebrating their first deliveries of 2023. Prepare to have your faces scrunched for a while as we introduce you to these precious infants. Advocate Health Care Aalora was born at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove at 12:37 a.m. Sunday.Aalora weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces, and 18 inches long. She will live in southwest suburban Lemont with parents Lopa and Aashish Vyas and her big brother.AdventHealth BolingbrookAdventHealth in Bolingbrook welcomed Zaviyar at...
INDIANA STATE
25newsnow.com

Illinois State Police report few DUI incidents over holiday weekend

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are reporting few DUI incidents over the New Year’s Eve weekend. Statewide, troopers handled 20 incidents of drivers under the influence. Illinois State Police divides the state into regions to maximize coverage. Data were available for two regions. One includes Peoria,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
NORMAL, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

State enters 2023 with official State Snake and Rock

Illinois is getting a few new designations in 2023. Among the new laws taking effect in January included naming Dolostone as the official state rock of Illinois and choosing the Eastern Milksnake as the official state senate. Senator Dale Fowler sponsored that bill last spring, saying the name came from...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000. Illinois Lottery said...
ILLINOIS STATE
1470 WMBD

Shots ring out early on New Year’s Day in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police responded to a pair of shooting incidents early on New Year’s Day. PPD says at approximately 12:52 a.m., officers were called to the area of N. Prospect Road and E. Richwoods Boulevard on reports of shots fired. Police discovered a party where a...
PEORIA, IL
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: FOID card renewal changes in new year; Lawmakers back in Springfield Wednesday

Illinoisans with fingerprints on file with Illinois State Police will have their Firearm Owner ID Card automatically renewed. The new measure was part of an update to the FOID law and allows for the voluntary fingerprint option for automatic renewals to kick in at the start of the year. ISP will check the fingerprints against criminal databases for possible FOID card and Concealed Carry License prohibitors.
ILLINOIS STATE

