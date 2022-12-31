Read full article on original website
Gov. Ricketts: New year, new administration, same guiding vision
The start of a new year is the time to reflect on how far we’ve come as a state — as well as to look forward to where Nebraska is heading. Last year was one for the record books. And thanks to the progress we achieved together, Nebraska is stronger than ever.
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
North Platte Telegraph. January 1, 2023. Editorial: Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders. Time goes by, as today's start of the new year of 2023 emphasizes. Because of that, it's not surprising that "some things that should not have been forgotten were lost" (to quote the first "Lord of the Rings" movie) when it comes to why our institutions are the way they are.
Bohac retained as Nebraska National Guard adjutant general
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced Wednesday that he will retain Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac as adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard. Bohac has served as adjutant general since 2013 and has been a member of the Nebraska National Guard since 1982. "General Bohac is a man of character who leads...
Pillen names interim director for Nebraska Department of Transportation
Jim Pillen, who will take over as Nebraska's next governor Thursday, has named an interim director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Pillen said Monday that longtime department employee Moe Jamshidi will become interim director Thursday. Jamshidi is deputy director of operations at NDOT.
State seeks to freeze assets of Nebraska investor at center of $44M bank fraud investigation
The Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance has moved to freeze the assets of a group of companies and two investment funds at the center of an investigation into an alleged bank fraud described as potentially one of the biggest in state history. Late Wednesday, Lancaster County District Judge Ryan...
Will Nebraska need not one, but two new prisons at a cost of nearly $500 million?
LINCOLN — Could Nebraskans be on the hook for building not only a $270 million replacement for the Nebraska State Penitentiary, but also for renovating the aging Penitentiary?. That appeared to be a distinct possibility following a legislative hearing earlier this month about upcoming issues facing the Nebraska Department...
Editorial: Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders
Time goes by, as today’s start of the new year of 2023 emphasizes. Because of that, it’s not surprising that “some things that should not have been forgotten were lost” (to quote the first “Lord of the Rings” movie) when it comes to why our institutions are the way they are.
Transgender woman convicted of killing ex-girlfriend executed in Missouri
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin’s fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: eleven, twenty-two; White Balls: six, twenty-five) (four, twelve, fifteen, twenty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: one) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 785,000,000. MyDaY.
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Month: 4, Day: 2, Year: 1. (Month: four; Day: two; Year: one) Copyright...
Snow across Nebraska Tuesday; how much more will fall?
With temperatures continuing to drop, it's all snow coming down in Nebraska now. Find out when snow is most likely, how much more is expected, and when it will all come to an end in our updated forecast video.
