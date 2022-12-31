ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

StatelineKids

Winter Farmers Markets in the Stateline

Winter Farmer Markets are happening in the Stateline! These Farmers markets are held indoors so you can shop for local goods without worrying about the weather. Here’s a list of the Winter Farmers Markets in the Stateline. Rockford Indoor Market. 116 N. Madison St., Rockford, IL. February 3, 2023...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

The search begins for Stateline’s Best Soup with Alpine View Restaurant

The hunt is on for the Stateline’s Best Soup and we’re starting off with Alpine View Restaurant. Alpine View Restaurant has been open for over 20 years and they’re open 7 days a week. Their soup and salads are made fresh every single day in addition to all day breakfast. Nick Isai gives us a fresh Reuben soup to try, and he explains why he believes Alpine View Restaurant has the Stateline’s Best Soup. You can vote for the Stateline’s Best Soup once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on January 10th here.
ROCKFORD, IL
walls102.com

Mendota Fire Department thanks responding agencies

MENDOTA – The Mendota Fire Department thanked the responding agencies that arrived in the city to battle the devastating fire last week on Illinois Avenue. Sixteen fire departments, three ambulance services and numerous local and state agencies arrived on scene to fight the blaze that destroyed five buildings in the downtown area. The five-alarm blaze took over six hours to bring under control. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. In August of 2022, another major fire occurred in Mendota on Main Street, which led to three buildings being torn down.
MENDOTA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Bad Accident In Rockford, Avoid The Area

It happened this afternoon near Parkside and Larson. Injuries were being reported. Jaws of life were requested, but then...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Funeral procession planned for fallen North Park firefighter

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams. Rockford police investigate traffic crash involving injuries on Auburn St. Updated: 11 hours ago. An update of today's local and national news headlines along with your First Alert forecast and...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rayshawn Smith dies in prison

Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died in prison. Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died in prison. Rockford Rescue Mission holds Christmas banquet a …
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

First Madison baby of 2023 born at St. Mary’s Hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the world welcomed in 2023 Sunday, a Madison family also welcomed their second son. Baby Jack was born at 1:53 a.m. and according to SSM Health St Mary’s this makes Jack the first baby born this year not just at the hospital—but in all of Madison.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side

Sources are reporting an armed robbery. In the 2700 block of 11th st. Most of the reports are saying that the robbery, allegedly happened to...
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Dec. 30-Jan. 2

OREGON — On Dec. 30 at 9:29 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 251 and Big Mound Road. After a brief investigation, Jose Cruz-Santos of Rochelle was arrested for driving while his license was suspended. Cruz-Santos was released on a $2,500 individual bond with a return court date. Cruz-Santos was also issued a citation for an equipment violation.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Auto Accident in Rockford, Injuries Being Reported

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Couple Of Recent Shots Fired Incidents

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened, Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Reports Of Possible Gunfire Inside A Local Highrise

Sources are reporting a major scene this morning in Rockford. Initial reports are saying that numerous...

