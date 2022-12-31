Read full article on original website
Rockford community disappointed by school board's response to school violence protests
In October, the family of a Rockford Public Schools student filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the school board, a school resource officer and several administrators from Auburn High School. The suit says that in the fall of 2021, Parris Moore, who was a freshman at the time and...
Winter Farmers Markets in the Stateline
Winter Farmer Markets are happening in the Stateline! These Farmers markets are held indoors so you can shop for local goods without worrying about the weather. Here’s a list of the Winter Farmers Markets in the Stateline. Rockford Indoor Market. 116 N. Madison St., Rockford, IL. February 3, 2023...
The search begins for Stateline’s Best Soup with Alpine View Restaurant
The hunt is on for the Stateline’s Best Soup and we’re starting off with Alpine View Restaurant. Alpine View Restaurant has been open for over 20 years and they’re open 7 days a week. Their soup and salads are made fresh every single day in addition to all day breakfast. Nick Isai gives us a fresh Reuben soup to try, and he explains why he believes Alpine View Restaurant has the Stateline’s Best Soup. You can vote for the Stateline’s Best Soup once an hour, every hour on each device until 12pm on January 10th here.
Mendota Fire Department thanks responding agencies
MENDOTA – The Mendota Fire Department thanked the responding agencies that arrived in the city to battle the devastating fire last week on Illinois Avenue. Sixteen fire departments, three ambulance services and numerous local and state agencies arrived on scene to fight the blaze that destroyed five buildings in the downtown area. The five-alarm blaze took over six hours to bring under control. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. In August of 2022, another major fire occurred in Mendota on Main Street, which led to three buildings being torn down.
Bad Accident In Rockford, Avoid The Area
Sources are reporting a bad accident. It happened this afternoon near Parkside and Larson. Injuries were being reported. Jaws of life were requested, but then...
Funeral procession planned for fallen North Park firefighter
Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports headlines from your favorite teams. Rockford police investigate traffic crash involving injuries on Auburn St. Updated: 11 hours ago. An update of today's local and national news headlines along with your First Alert forecast and...
Beloit firefighters respond to record number of calls for third straight year
BELOIT, Wis. — Firefighters in Beloit responded to a record high number of calls for the third year in a row. Crews responded to 7688 call in 2022, Beloit Professional Fire Fighters Local 583 said Monday. That’s up from 7462 calls in 2021 and 6628 in 2020. The firefighters staffed three engines and two ambulances. Union leaders said their members...
Rayshawn Smith dies in prison
Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died in prison. Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died in prison. Rockford Rescue Mission holds Christmas banquet a …
First Madison baby of 2023 born at St. Mary’s Hospital
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the world welcomed in 2023 Sunday, a Madison family also welcomed their second son. Baby Jack was born at 1:53 a.m. and according to SSM Health St Mary’s this makes Jack the first baby born this year not just at the hospital—but in all of Madison.
Illinois’ gas tax holiday ends, prices jump overnight
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois lifted the suspension of the gas tax yesterday, meaning motorists will pay an extra 42 cents per gallon. The annual gas tax was set to go into effect on July 1st, 2022, but Gov. JB Pritzker paused it until January 1st, 2023, due to tremendous demand for […]
50 patients evacuated from Rockford nursing home after laundry fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 50 patients at Amberwood Care Center were evacuated Tuesday morning after laundry and a dryer caught fire in the basement. According to Rockford Fire District Chief Kyle Hill, the alarm went off at 9:58 a.m. at the nursing home, located at 2313 N. Rockton Avenue. Staff initially used a fire […]
Sources are reporting a bad accident, Near Mulford
Sources are reporting a bad accident, Near Mulford and 64. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has...
Yorkville Lottery player is a finalist for “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year”
The Illinois Lottery is pleased to announce that one of its players is once again in line to win $1 million with Powerball on New Year’s Eve. Dr. Cynthia Hines-Butler from Yorkville, IL is one of 29 finalists in the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” drawing.
Armed Robbery On The East Side
Sources are reporting an armed robbery. In the 2700 block of 11th st. Most of the reports are saying that the robbery, allegedly happened to...
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Dec. 30-Jan. 2
OREGON — On Dec. 30 at 9:29 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 251 and Big Mound Road. After a brief investigation, Jose Cruz-Santos of Rochelle was arrested for driving while his license was suspended. Cruz-Santos was released on a $2,500 individual bond with a return court date. Cruz-Santos was also issued a citation for an equipment violation.
Madison woman accused of stealing food and tips, hitting restaurant owner
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman on Saturday after they said she hit and injured a restaurant owner on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the restaurant in the 6600 block of Mineral Point Road at around 11 p.m. The restaurant owner said the woman tried to steal another customer’s food, and took money from the...
Auto Accident in Rockford, Injuries Being Reported
Sources are reporting an automobile accident. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location. Unconfirmed reports are saying that it appears...
Couple Of Recent Shots Fired Incidents
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened, Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend...
Reports Of Possible Gunfire Inside A Local Highrise
Sources are reporting a major scene this morning in Rockford. Initial reports are saying that numerous...
Several Firefighters battle A Structure Fire, Overnight in Winnebago County
Sources are reporting a structure fire.
