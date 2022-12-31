ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, FL

Florida’s 2023 Toll Relief Program Has Started

A new toll relief program in Florida began on New Year’s Day that provides credits to frequent commuters using toll roads across the state. Under the Toll Relief Program, drivers of two-axle vehicles who use toll transponders, like SunPass or other Florida-based transponders, and have accounts in good standing with 35 or more qualifying toll transactions per month will receive a 50 percent credit to their account. The toll credits will be applied automatically to each qualifying account. The program that was proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and passed into law by the Florida Legislature, will run through December 31, 2023.
Kristen Walters

Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida

A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations

Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
UPDATE on Florida Lawsuit Against Governor DeSantis Over the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Disney World and the word “controversial” are no strangers to each other. There have been several controversies with the company including a lawsuit with Scarlet Johansson, major changes to the theme parks, and more. One that is still impacting the company today is Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law — this sparked the dissolution of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District which allows Disney to operate its own county government. Now, we’ve got an update on the Reedy Creek lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis.
Emily Scarvie

Manatees get 3,000+ pounds of lettuce a day to increase food supply and more stories from the Sunshine State

Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! We're back this week and highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on how state wildlife officials are making sure manatees get enough food, the seven things Florida is best known for, Floridians eating their way through Singapore and more.
Mark Stone

So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.

Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.
Florida may soon face an elder care crisis, experts warn

TAMPA, Fla. - The youngest of the generation known as the baby boomers, whose parents started families when World War II was ending, are aging into retirement. Most older boomers have been enjoying retired life for several years, and some are starting to require extra help at home. The baby...
