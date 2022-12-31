A new toll relief program in Florida began on New Year’s Day that provides credits to frequent commuters using toll roads across the state. Under the Toll Relief Program, drivers of two-axle vehicles who use toll transponders, like SunPass or other Florida-based transponders, and have accounts in good standing with 35 or more qualifying toll transactions per month will receive a 50 percent credit to their account. The toll credits will be applied automatically to each qualifying account. The program that was proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and passed into law by the Florida Legislature, will run through December 31, 2023.

