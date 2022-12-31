Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Siblings forced to stop 6 times a day to recharge rented Tesla after battery drained quickly in cold weatherMaya DeviWichita, KS
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From OrlandoTed RiversOrlando, FL
Florida Gas Prices To Climb Over $4.50 in 2023, Analysts Predict. What Should You Expect?Ty D.Florida State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
FAA slowing volume of flights into Florida due to air traffic issue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal Aviation Administration officials said they are slowing the volume of flights heading to Florida due to an air traffic computer issue. As of 2:30 p.m., officials said the issue is being resolved. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said there is an...
Floridians could see gas prices reach $4 by summer, report says
Gas prices could hit the $4 mark or higher later this year, according to a recent fuel forecast from price monitoring company, GasBuddy.
islandernews.com
New state law requires watercraft operators to be insured and permitted to hit the waters
With the arrival of the new year and starting Sunday, January 1, it will be a little more difficult to rent a boat or jet ski as a new state law goes into effect requiring watercraft renters to carry insurance and obtain a permit before legally hitting the waters. The...
positivelyosceola.com
Florida gas prices on the rise after last week’s low, expect ups and downs in 2023
If you’ve pulled into a gas station lately you’ve most likely noticed that gasoline prices have moved back above $3 a gallon in Florida, and look to be trending upward. Florida is currently sitting a nickel higher than the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded at $3.26, which is where Osceola County gas prices are at.
Florida lawmakers consider what to do after dissolving Reedy Creek Improvement District
ORLANDO, Fla. — The clock is ticking, and there is $1 billion on the line. Last year, Florida lawmakers targeted Disney, dissolving the company’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. In doing so, they set the stage for $1 billion in debt to be transferred from Disney and Reedy Creek...
positivelyosceola.com
Florida’s 2023 Toll Relief Program Has Started
A new toll relief program in Florida began on New Year’s Day that provides credits to frequent commuters using toll roads across the state. Under the Toll Relief Program, drivers of two-axle vehicles who use toll transponders, like SunPass or other Florida-based transponders, and have accounts in good standing with 35 or more qualifying toll transactions per month will receive a 50 percent credit to their account. The toll credits will be applied automatically to each qualifying account. The program that was proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and passed into law by the Florida Legislature, will run through December 31, 2023.
Florida drivers will see toll relief with this year’s program
ORLANDO, Fla. — This year, Florida residents may be able to save more money on tolls. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new toll relief program into law earlier this month. If you pass through 35 tolls a month using a SunPass or E-Z Pass transponder, you will see a 50% rebate on your bill.
Florida AG ‘shuts down’ Pinellas Co. ‘deceptive’ hot tub and spa cover company
The Florida Attorney General's Office is working to shut down a hot tub and spa cover company for deceptive business practices.
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: How long can you drive with a Puerto Rico tag after moving to Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Today’s viewer question was, “How long can you drive with a Puerto Rico tag after moving...
Mysuncoast.com
Some morning fog, a warm afternoon - then a big change to end the week
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fog holds on to Florida and much of the southeastern U.S. Monday, while more snow hits the central states. By afternoon on the Suncoast, after the fog lifts, we’ll have a warm afternoon. Our warm afternoons continue through Wednesday. We are tracking a cold front...
Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular food chain is hosting a grand opening event for its newest location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of fruit cobblers and giant cookies, you may be excited to learn that the Peach Cobbler Factory will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Tampa this week on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
floridainsider.com
Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations
Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
allears.net
UPDATE on Florida Lawsuit Against Governor DeSantis Over the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Disney World and the word “controversial” are no strangers to each other. There have been several controversies with the company including a lawsuit with Scarlet Johansson, major changes to the theme parks, and more. One that is still impacting the company today is Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law — this sparked the dissolution of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District which allows Disney to operate its own county government. Now, we’ve got an update on the Reedy Creek lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis.
Manatees get 3,000+ pounds of lettuce a day to increase food supply and more stories from the Sunshine State
Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! We're back this week and highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on how state wildlife officials are making sure manatees get enough food, the seven things Florida is best known for, Floridians eating their way through Singapore and more.
This Huge General Store in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Florida and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
So You Want To See A Rocket Launch While You're In Florida? Here's What You Need To Know.
Seeing a live rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida can be an awe-inspiring sight. There's nothing quite like watching one of the tallest, most complicated vehicles ever built ascending into the sky on a brilliant pillar of flame. You'll find yourself with a huge smile on your face while mumbling "Go baby, go" under your breath as you watch a rocket streaking from the launch pad high into the heavens.
fox13news.com
Florida may soon face an elder care crisis, experts warn
TAMPA, Fla. - The youngest of the generation known as the baby boomers, whose parents started families when World War II was ending, are aging into retirement. Most older boomers have been enjoying retired life for several years, and some are starting to require extra help at home. The baby...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando weather: Rain and storms in Central Florida this week before next cold front arrives
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 65 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 83 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: Expect another very warm day all across Central Florida. Highs near 83 inland, a touch cooler along the coast. Morning fog is an issue again today and fog likely returns late tonight and into Wednesday morning. Advisories could be issued again.
10NEWS
COVID cases increase in Florida over holiday season amid new strain spreading
TAMPA, Fla. — As the holiday season came and went, the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that COVID-19 cases rose by around 6,000 throughout Florida. The CDC shows the uptick in the number of cases comes while less than 10% of people...
positivelyosceola.com
St. Cloud Rocks in the New Year with its “Rockin’ the Cloud” Celebration
St. Cloud rocked in the new year Saturday night with its Rockin’ the Cloud 2023 celebration. The city’s downtown entertainment district proved to be the place to be in Osceola County with people lining the downtown streets ready to welcome in 2023. Local headliner band, The Supervillians, a...
Comments / 0