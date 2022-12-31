Read full article on original website
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
KJ Bolden Is Down To 15
KJ Bolden is one of the top football players in America, and South Carolina has a good chance at making him a Gamecock.
247Sports
FINAL: Vanderbilt 84 - Carolina 79
South Carolina will begin conference play on Tuesday night as it makes its way to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt. Tipoff between the two teams in Nashville is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network with Roy Philpott and Mark Wise on the call. The Gamecocks...
CBS Sports
Watch Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game
Current Records: South Carolina 7-6; Vanderbilt 7-6 The Vanderbilt Commodores lost both of their matches to the South Carolina Gamecocks last season on scores of 70-72 and 61-70, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Vanderbilt has the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome USC at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 3 at Memorial Gym. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Lady Bulldogs Fall to No. 1 South Carolina
ATHENS – The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the University of Georgia women’s basketball team, 68-51, in the Lady Bulldogs’ SEC home opener in Stegeman Coliseum Monday evening before 6,225 spectators. Fifth-year guard/forward Audrey Warren led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring, registering her sixth doble-digit performance...
Report: Gamecocks Lead For Portal Offensive Lineman
According to SportsTalk Media Network, head coach Shane Beamer and South Carolina are the main fixtures for transfer portal offensive lineman Sidney Fugar.
Gamecocks come up just short in loss to Commodores
South Carolina came up just short on Tuesday night in Nashville as they fell in overtime to Vanderbilt by a score of 84-79. The Gamecocks (7-7) forced overtime after forward Hayden Brown put in a layup just before the final buzzer in regulation. However, the Commodores (8-6) went 13-of-14 from the free throw line in overtime while the Gamecocks went 6-of-8 which helped the Commodores defeat the Gamecocks.
247Sports
SCOOP: FSU expected to host priority DE transfer on official visit
Florida State is expected to host South Carolina defensive end transfer Gilber Edmond on an official visit this week, Noles247 has learned. Noles247 has confirmed through multiple sources familiar with Edmond’s recruitment that the redshirt sophomore is slated to officially visit FSU on Wednesday. There’s a brief window open...
247Sports
Gamecocks RB hits the NCAA Transfer Portal
Rashad Amos is the latest member of the South Carolina Gamecocks football team to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Amos, who joined the program in 2020, entered the portal late Sunday afternoon. He appeared in 10 games this season, rushing twice for seven yards during the 2022 season. One went for a 2-yard loss in the Gator Bowl.
247Sports
Former Vikings make standout Gator Bowl plays
While it may not have been a great day for the South Carolina football team as far as the outcome of the Gator Bowl, it certainly was a great day for two members of a Columbia high school. Two former Spring Valley Vikings, neither playing obvious touchdown-scoring positions, both found their way into the end zone against Notre Dame.
Team scoop - More Loggains intel
The latest South Carolina football team scoop, including more feedback on what South Carolina is getting in new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Transfer OT Sidney Fugar calls #Gamecocks his favorite after being offered Sunday
USC remains active in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Gamecocks seeking to add a veteran offensive tackle to their 2023 class. Sunday the Gamecocks offered Sidney Fugar (6-6 330), a transfer from Western Illinois with three years of eligibility remaining. Fugar has been talking with offensive analyst and fill-in offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley, and the conversations have gone well from both sides.
247Sports
Current contract for each South Carolina Gamecocks football assistant coach
With a successful season in the books, members of the South Carolina football staff are likely to be rewarded financially. Special teams coordinator Pete Lembo already received an extension and significant raise, and more should be on the way. There are seven assistant coaches who current have their contracts set...
columbiametro.com
Celebrating in the End Zone
It was like a scene from a romantic comedy in which two beautiful people meet and time stands still. They are lost in conversation. The rest of the world falls away so thoroughly that they never look away from each other despite not one, not two, but three interruptions vying for their attention. Only after that third intentional interruption do they notice other people in the room, watching them in amusement.
WIS-TV
WATCH: Gamecock sign flying over Clemson at Orange Bowl
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. City of Columbia continues inspections at Colony Apartments. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“A” is for Allen Brothers Milling Company
“A” is for Allen Brothers Milling Company. One of Columbia’s most celebrated landmarks, the Allen Brothers Milling Company has been recognized by its most enduring icon: a red fluorescent sign advertising its staple product—Adluh Flour—and the likeness of a girl that adorns its products. As it has for generations, the mill continues to produce cornmeal, mixes, feed, and breeders in addition to “South Carolina’s State Flour.” The milling company began operating at the turn of the last century. The company has prided itself on the fact that its products are manufactured exclusively from yellow corn and wheat from South Carolina, and white corn from Tennessee. For years Allen Brothers Milling Company has offered tours of its historic property, which stands as the “third oldest continually operating, electrically powered soft wheat mill in the United States.
columbiametro.com
Shake, Rattle, and Roll
Little movements. Thunder. Artillery. A vehicular crash. Railroad cars coupling and uncoupling. A sensation in the bottom of one’s feet. Things that go boom in the night. An unprecedented wave of minor earthquakes focused near Elgin, a small town in Kershaw County, have local residents struggling to describe what they’re experiencing. For a big chunk of 2022, “Did you feel that?” became almost as common a greeting as “How are you?” across the Midlands.
South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
WIS-TV
Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
iheart.com
Schedule announced for SC inauguration day events in Columbia
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will take the oath of office next month for the start of the term which will make him the longest-serving governor in state history. The 98th South Carolina Inaugural, which will celebrate the inauguration of McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and...
