newbedfordguide.com
Attleboro man arrested for burglary in connection with fire/death investigation
“A months-long investigation led Sunday afternoon to the arrest of a 42-year-old Attleboro man for robbing and assaulting an elderly Attleboro woman who later died in a house fire on November 18, 2022, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Adam Rollins was arrested in Weymouth Sunday afternoon...
capeandislands.org
New Barnstable County Sheriff to end ICE agreement on first day in office
The incoming Barnstable County sheriff says she plans to terminate a controversial agreement with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency, also known as ICE. Barnstable County sheriff elect Donna Buckley issued a statement Monday night that she plans to end the agreement on her first day in office, tomorrow.
capecod.com
Updated: Firefighter rescued after falling through floor at fire scene in Dennis-fire not considered suspicious
This slideshow requires JavaScript. DENNIS – There were some scary moments in Dennis when a “mayday” call was issued at a fire scene Monday morning. Firefighters responded to an apartment building at 475 Main Street (Route 28) in West Dennis shortly after 10 AM to find smoke showing from the structure. The “mayday” call was issued after a firefighter reportedly fell through the floor into the basement. The “Rapid Intervention Team” (RIT), a team of firefighters always on standby at fire scenes, was able to rush in and rescue the firefighter from the basement. The firefighter was transported to Cape Cod Hospital but is expected to be okay. A second firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The property is listed as Kenyon Cedar Creek apartments. Because of the large response, traffic on Route 28 was down to one lane in the area and motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to report of homeless man that slit his own throat
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in. At approximately, 1:30am on Saturday night the New Bedford Police Department received a call from an unknown woman saying that she saw a homeless man slit his own throat. New Bedford Police Department and EMS arrived...
fallriverreporter.com
A soon-to-open Fall River daycare was robbed twice in two nights, then something magical happened
Thanks to the Fall River area community, a soon-to-open day care is back on track after two robberies in two days. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on December 10 and 11, Fall River Police Department Officer Jennifer Deleon responded to two separately reported breaks and larcenies at the Pumpkin Patch Daycare located at 1310 South Main Street.
WCVB
Police seek men wanted in Cape Cod robbery, shooting
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Barnstable police are looking for two men who are wanted in connection with a robbery and shooting in Hyannis. Police said a 19-year-old was shot in both arms on Crocker Street, Wednesday. He underwent surgery on Cape Cod before being taken to a Boston-area trauma center.
ABC6.com
Man, 37, shot in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Fall River late Monday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Pittman Street. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his left side. The man, whose name...
WCVB
Man stabbed in Market Basket parking lot in parking spot dispute, police say
CHELSEA, Mass. — A man was stabbed twice in the parking lot of a Massachusetts Market Basket grocery store on Monday, police said. The man accused in the incident, Victor Rojas Avalo, 25, was arraigned Tuesday on assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. According to Chelsea police, the...
Police: Man arrested after smashing windows at North Station, calling officers ‘pigs’
BOSTON — A man has been arrested after he smashed windows at North Station and called officers ‘pigs,’ according to police. On December 31, 2022, Transit police responded to North Station for a report of a male smashing windows, turning over tables and threatening people. Upon arrival,...
fallriverreporter.com
Brockton Police Department announces sudden passing of 48-year-old officer
A Massachusetts police officer has died unexpectedly according to his department. Born January 21, 1974, in Boston, 48-year-old Sean Besarick was raised in Brockton and graduated from Brockton High School in 1992. After graduation, Sean served in the United States Navy from 1993-1997 with multiple Bronze Star Medals. After serving...
At Least 2 Hospitalized From Gnarly 3-Car Crash In Sutton: Police
Two people were hospitalized following a multi-car crash in one Central Massachusetts town this week, authorities said. The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Uxbridge Road and Central Turnpike in Sutton on the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to Sutton Police on Facebook. Police said two people were...
capecod.com
Teen injured in collision between dirt bike and car in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A teenager was injured in a collision between a dirt bike and a car in Yarmouth. It happened shortly after 2 PM Sunday on Union Street at Starbuck Lane. The victim reportedly suffered a leg injury. Yarmouth Police and the Mass Environmental Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Stoughton Police Department mourning sudden death of veteran officer
STOUGHTON, Mass. — The community of Stoughton is mourning the sudden death of a veteran police officer who passed away over the weekend. Christopher A. Davis, 42, died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home on Saturday around 9:45 p.m., according to Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamarra.
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seek public help in locating person of interest
MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are asking for the public to help as they are looking to identify this man who possibly lives in the area of Ashumet Road. Any information please contact Officer Gillian Brown at [email protected] or 508-539-1480 ext 7547. Police did not release any other information.
newbedfordguide.com
Bristol Country sobriety checkpoint to further educate the motoring public, scheduled
Colonel Christopher S. Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “Sobriety Checkpoint” will be implemented by the Massachusetts State Police on a Public Way in Bristol County between Saturday, January 7, 2023 into Sunday, January 8, 2023. The purpose is to further educate the motoring...
newbedfordguide.com
Friday arrests cap off historic year for New Bedford Police Department’s Drug Unit
“Detectives assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” made several arrests on Friday night that have secured 2022 a place in the department’s history as one of the most prolific for drug and cash seizure. On Friday afternoon, detectives executed a search warrant at 149 Phillips Ave.,...
Saugus firefighter comforts young child following multi-car crash
SAUGUS, Mass. — A Saugus firefighter is gaining a great deal of praise after he went above and beyond the call of duty on New Year’s Eve. A photo shared Saturday by Saugus Firefighters Local 1003 showed the firefighter comforting a young child following a crash with reported injuries in the area of Essex Street.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: A Fake ID & Supplying a Minor
4:28 p.m. – Police arrested a North Kingstown man, 28, on a bench warrant after police, on patrol on Main Street, noticed the man’s car had a very loud exhaust system and a front license plate not property mounted. Routine checks turned up a warrant for disorderly conduct out of Warwick. Police took the man into custody and notified Warwick, who arranged a pickup at the station. Police had the car towed.
Boston Globe
A stinky stew on Cape Cod: Human waste and warming water
MASHPEE, Mass. — Ashley K. Fisher walked to the edge of the boat, pulled on a pair of thick black waders, and jumped into the river to search for the dead. She soon found them: the encrusted remains of ribbed mussels, choked in gray-black goo that smelled like garbage and felt like mayonnaise. The muck on the bottom of the Mashpee River gets deeper every year, suffocating what grows there. It came up to Fisher’s waist. She struggled to free herself and climb back aboard.
NECN
Paving Contractor Stole Thousands From Customers, Indictment Alleges
The owner of a Massachusetts paving business is facing a long list of criminal charges, accused of taking customers' money and disappearing without completing the jobs. The alleged pattern of theft could now land William Pusateri of Priority 1 Paving in prison. Pusateri was the focus of our "To Catch...
