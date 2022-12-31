ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

Video shows Pope Benedict XVI lying in state

The lying-in-state of former Pope Benedict XVI, who died New Year's Eve at the age of 95, began in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City ahead of his funeral. CNN's Fred Pleitgen reports.
AFP

Tens of thousands queue to pay tribute to ex-pope Benedict

Tens of thousands of people paid their respects on Monday to former pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican, at the start of three days of lying-in-state in St Peter's Basilica before his funeral. Some 65,000 people paid their respects Monday, according to the Vatican.
The List

What We Know About Pope Benedict XVI's Death

Pope Benedict XVI, who served as the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 to 2013, died on December 31 at the age of 95. The former Pontiff's death follows reports that he had experienced rapid health deterioration due to his age, according to CNN. On December 29, Pope Francis revealed he had recently visited his predecessor and asked for prayers to "accompany him in these difficult hours," even as the Vatican issued a statement claiming Pope Emeritus Benedict was "lucid and conscious" and being closely monitored by doctors, according to CBS News.
The Associated Press

Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI ‘worsening’

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has worsened due to his age, and doctors are constantly monitoring the 95-year-old’s condition, the Vatican said Wednesday. Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said Pope Francis, who asked the faithful earlier Wednesday to pray for Benedict, went to...
OK! Magazine

Pope Benedict XVI Dead At 95, Vatican Confirms

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died at 95 years old, the Vatican confirmed on Saturday, December 31. "With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican," Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, said in a statement of the late pope, who passed away at 95 years old. "Further information will be provided as soon as possible."The Vatican said that Benedict's remains will lie in St Peter's Basilica, which is located in Rome, Italy, from January 2. The funeral will then be held...
kalkinemedia.com

Pope Francis to lead funeral of Benedict XVI on January 5

Pope Francis will preside over the funeral for former pope Benedict XVI, who has died at the age of 95, on January 5, the Vatican said Saturday. "On Thursday January 5, at 9:30 am (0830 GMT) the funeral is expected to take place in Saint Peter's Square, presided over by the Holy Father," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni told journalists at a special briefing following the death of the first pontiff to resign in six centuries.
The Guardian

Thousands of Catholics pay respects to former pope Benedict XVI

Thousands of Catholics have begun queueing at the Vatican to pay their respects to the former pope Benedict XVI, with some hoping he would be canonised as a saint. Benedict died on Saturday, aged 95, and his body was transferred from a Vatican monastery to St Peter’s Basilica on Monday at 7am, where it will lie in state for three days before his funeral on Thursday.
OK! Magazine

When Pope Benedict XVI Took Over For John Paul II: Details

Two weeks after the death of John Paul II, the cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church were at a somber meeting in Rome when one among them recalled it was the 78th birthday of their colleague, German cardinal Joseph Ratzinger. The rest of the cardinals began to applaud, says a Vatican spokesman, but "after a hand wave by Ratziriger, the group got back to business." Not to worry. The real birthday present came three days later, when the church's ranking clergy elected Ratzinger who took the name Benedict XVI as the first German pope in nearly 1,000 years. "The cardinals...

