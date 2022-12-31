Two weeks after the death of John Paul II, the cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church were at a somber meeting in Rome when one among them recalled it was the 78th birthday of their colleague, German cardinal Joseph Ratzinger. The rest of the cardinals began to applaud, says a Vatican spokesman, but "after a hand wave by Ratziriger, the group got back to business." Not to worry. The real birthday present came three days later, when the church's ranking clergy elected Ratzinger who took the name Benedict XVI as the first German pope in nearly 1,000 years. "The cardinals...

3 DAYS AGO