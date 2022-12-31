ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Sinema out, Warnock in – Democrats narrowly control the Senate and Republicans the House, but gridlock won't be the biggest problem for the new Congress

In the wake of the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, a general sense of the political landscape in the upcoming 118th Congress has taken shape. With Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement that she is leaving the Democratic Party and Sen. Raphael Warnock’s victory in Georgia’s runoff, Democrats will maintain control in the Senate, while Republicans will take control of the House. Divided government sparks fears of gridlock, a legislative standstill. At face value, this makes sense. Given the different policy priorities of the two major parties, you might expect to see each party passing legislation out of the chamber it controls that...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Montanan

While Rosendale rages, Congress prepares to do bipartisan work

When independent Congressional candidate Gary Buchanan of Billings entered the race for Montana’s second U.S. House seat, he said the impetus was because Montana had been embarrassed by Rep. Matt Rosendale, a Republican. And Montanans hate to be embarrassed. In fact, Buchanan may be interesting insofar as the reasons for his run weren’t about a […] The post While Rosendale rages, Congress prepares to do bipartisan work appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBC News

House passes $1.7 trillion spending package, awaits Biden's signature

Nine House Republicans joined Democrats in passing a $1.7 trillion spending bill that narrowly avoided a government shutdown. The bill which funds the government through September will now be sent to President Biden to sign. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin has the latest from Capitol Hill. Dec. 23, 2022.
Kentucky Lantern

Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to sign the marriage equality bill on Tuesday.  Last week the U.S. House overwhelmingly approved the measure which ensures same-sex and interracial couples would continue to hold many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections. The 258-169-1 vote […] The post Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

A bipartisan opportunity for a better federal government

When a sharply divided Congress convenes in January amid signs of rancor and gridlock, the opportunity for major legislative accomplishments may appear slim. Yet Congress can use this moment to make meaningful bipartisan progress on an issue that normally flies under the radar — the health of the nonpartisan, professional civil service.  The federal workforce, comprised of 2 million individuals who live and work in communities all across the nation, is responsible for everything…
Axios

McConnell becomes longest-serving party leader in Senate history

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell plans to mark his tenure as the chamber's longest-serving party leader with a speech on Tuesday afternoon paying tribute to the previous record holder: former Sen. Mike Mansfield, a Democrat from Montana. Driving the news: The senior senator from Kentucky, 80, will eclipse Mansfield’s 16...
KENTUCKY STATE
qhubonews.com

In case you missed it: Leaders from the President, Vice President, and other senior members of the Administration will launch 2023 by emphasizing the accomplishments of the President’s economic plan, including the bipartisan infrastructure law.

To kick off 2023, the President, Vice President, and Senior Administration Officials will blanket the country to highlight how the President’s economic plan – including his success bringing Republicans, Independents, and Democrats together to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – is growing our economy from the bottom up and middle out.
ILLINOIS STATE
signalcleveland.org

Rep. Shontel Brown on her first year in Congress and the coming term in the House Democratic minority

After four elections, a round of redistricting and one office move, U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown is about to begin her first full term in Congress. The Democrat from Warrensville Heights enjoyed a brief time in the House majority after defeating Nina Turner in a special 2021 primary, easily winning the general election in a safely blue district to fill U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge’s seat in Congress – and doing it all again in 2022.
OHIO STATE
newsnationnow.com

Good: Lawmakers shouldn’t be in hurry to select speaker

(NewsNation) — Tense discussions that lasted hours on the House floor are lingering on after the House adjourned in disarray Tuesday without electing a speaker. The last time this happened 100 years ago. At the time, Warren G. Harding was president, the first home game in the original Yankee Stadium was played, the first issue of Time magazine came out, Warner Brothers was founded and Canada introduced insulin to treat diabetes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy