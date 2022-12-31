Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX2now.com
Brewsday Tuesday: Happy 31st Anniversary to Schlafly
ST. LOUIS – Raise a glass at any of the four Schlafly brewpubs this month to celebrate 31 wonderful and tasty years of serving the best brews with some fantastic pub fare. On Tuesday, January 3, Schlafly’s stopped by to show off their menu and brews that are St. Louis’ favorites. Plus, see all the happenings going on soon, kicking off with the Burns Night Festival.
FOX2now.com
Demetrious Johnson memorial service in Midtown St. Louis
Hundreds of mourners gathered in Midtown on Monday morning for a memorial service to honor the late Demetrious Johnson. Demetrious Johnson memorial service in Midtown St. …. Hundreds of mourners gathered in Midtown on Monday morning for a memorial service to honor the late Demetrious Johnson. Rethinking Retirement: How healthcare...
KMOV
Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home
Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
76th annual Chorizo Bowl in Fairmont City
Several generations of the area’s Hispanic community kicked off the 76th annual Chorizo Bowl in Fairmont City, a celebration of the culture through family, food, and fútbol. 76th annual Chorizo Bowl in Fairmont City. Several generations of the area’s Hispanic community kicked off the 76th annual Chorizo Bowl...
Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
FOX2now.com
Calling all bookworms, get book club ready
Nothing like brewing some tea and getting together with friends over a great read. Nothing like brewing some tea and getting together with friends over a great read. Missouri’s new Attorney General Andrew Bailey takes …. Missouri’s new Attorney General Andrew Bailey officially took office Tuesday during an inaugural...
FOX2now.com
Spirit of St. Louis Thank You 1
Cinder House sommeliers working their way up the …. Sitting, sipping, and studying. For Alisha Blackwell-Calvert and Anthony Geary, wine is their work; and their hard work recently landed them Advanced Sommelier status from the Court of Master Sommeliers. St. Louis County councilman balks at spending more …. St. Louis...
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Dance Pizzaz
Tim Ezell was certainly feeling the love Monday morning. Tim Ezell was certainly feeling the love Monday morning. Major Case Squad investigates shooting death of Collinsville …. What neighbors first thought was a case of a gunman celebrating the New Year turned out to be a shooting, resulting in the...
St. Louis American
A Californian couple brings new flavor to St. Louis
Californian couple Darren Young, 32, and Charlene Lopez-Young, 34, nurtured the seedling that was once their Milque Toast pop-up in 2017 and transformed it into a blossoming business, winning a UMSL DEI grant and Arch grants funding for the Fattened Caf. "We're trying to build a Filipino barbecue brand," Young...
FOX2now.com
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month
A group in St. Louis is dedicated to helping those victimized by human trafficking, and has helped hundreds of people to get their lives back. A group in St. Louis is dedicated to helping those victimized by human trafficking, and has helped hundreds of people to get their lives back.
FOX2now.com
Forest and Meadow offers health and wellness
ST. LOUIS – When you walk into Forest and Meadow in South St. Louis, you automatically feel better. Lining the walls is probably a great solution for whatever you are suffering from. This herbal shop has a staff of experts that give people workable and natural solutions to restore health and then keep that healthy body. Stop in and see what you can try.
FOX2now.com
Demetrious Johnson's generous heart will live on through charity, daughters say
A large turnout is expected Monday as family, friends, and the community gather for a memorial service for Demetrious Johnson. The former football player and longtime volunteer and activist leaves behind a lasting impact on St. Louis. Demetrious Johnson’s generous heart will live on …. A large turnout is...
You need to make how much Money to be “Rich” in St. Louis?
A website put together a list of how much money you'd need to make to be rich in certain cities across the US. And let us just say, you need a really good salary to be rich in St. Louis but it's way less than being rich in NYC. According...
Missouri home to two of America’s loneliest cities
KSNF/KODE — Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. And the trend of living solo shows no signs of slowing down […]
KSDK
Multiple guns stolen at sporting goods store in St. Louis County
FENTON, Mo. — A family-owned sporting goods store in Fenton was burglarized for the fourth time in four years on Tuesday. Sean Mcnamera, who is the general manager of the Denny Dennis Sporting Goods on Gravois Road, told 5 On Your Side they caught five thieves on their surveillance cameras around 4 a.m. smashing in their front door and getting away with seven guns.
FOX2now.com
Crews responding to crash on I-270 NB Tuesday morning
Road crews are responding to a crash on I-270 on Tuesday morning. Crews responding to crash on I-270 NB Tuesday morning. Road crews are responding to a crash on I-270 on Tuesday morning. Major Case Squad announces 2 arrests in Collinsville …. Two men have been arrested over a Metro...
So St. Louis: How the Galleria Mall Ruined Christmas
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022
The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
Man shot in jaw Monday morning in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man is in critical condition Monday morning after he was shot in the jaw. The victim was shot shortly before 5:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Iron Street in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police said the...
FOX2now.com
18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon
The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. Rethinking Retirement: How healthcare can effect …. How healthcare can effect you before retirement. Belleville Humane Soicety displays dog looking for …. Belleville Humane Soicety displays...
