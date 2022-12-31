Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these familiesBeth TorresSaint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?Evan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
FOX2now.com
Crews responding to crash on I-270 NB Tuesday morning
Road crews are responding to a crash on I-270 on Tuesday morning. Crews responding to crash on I-270 NB Tuesday morning. Road crews are responding to a crash on I-270 on Tuesday morning. Major Case Squad announces 2 arrests in Collinsville …. Two men have been arrested over a Metro...
FOX2now.com
MHP trooper injured in Saturday night crash
A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper was seriously hurt Saturday night after someone hit him on the side of the road. A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper was seriously hurt Saturday night after someone hit him on the side of the road. Major Case Squad investigates shooting death of Collinsville …. What...
FOX2now.com
Neighbors recount Illinois shooting that killed 18-year-old man
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the Sunday shooting of Miguel Villegas de Santiago in Collinsville. The suspect “took the gun, put it toward the window of (a) truck, popped three rounds and just kind of walked off,” said one man who was barbecuing.
FOX2now.com
18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon
The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. Rethinking Retirement: How healthcare can effect …. How healthcare can effect you before retirement. Belleville Humane Soicety displays dog looking for …. Belleville Humane Soicety displays...
Today’s high temperature record broken in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The National Weather Service in St. Louis reports that the high temperature record for January 3 was broken today. St. Louis reached a high temperature of 72 degrees, breaking the previous record of 68 set in 1939. Quincy, Illinois also broke a temperature record. The high temperature hit 65-degrees today, passing […]
KSDK
Multiple guns stolen at sporting goods store in St. Louis County
FENTON, Mo. — A family-owned sporting goods store in Fenton was burglarized for the fourth time in four years on Tuesday. Sean Mcnamera, who is the general manager of the Denny Dennis Sporting Goods on Gravois Road, told 5 On Your Side they caught five thieves on their surveillance cameras around 4 a.m. smashing in their front door and getting away with seven guns.
FOX2now.com
76th annual Chorizo Bowl in Fairmont City
Several generations of the area’s Hispanic community kicked off the 76th annual Chorizo Bowl in Fairmont City, a celebration of the culture through family, food, and fútbol. 76th annual Chorizo Bowl in Fairmont City. Several generations of the area’s Hispanic community kicked off the 76th annual Chorizo Bowl...
FOX2now.com
Demetrious Johnson memorial service in Midtown St. Louis
Hundreds of mourners gathered in Midtown on Monday morning for a memorial service to honor the late Demetrious Johnson. Demetrious Johnson memorial service in Midtown St. …. Hundreds of mourners gathered in Midtown on Monday morning for a memorial service to honor the late Demetrious Johnson. Rethinking Retirement: How healthcare...
FOX2now.com
Spirit of St. Louis Thank You 1
Cinder House sommeliers working their way up the …. Sitting, sipping, and studying. For Alisha Blackwell-Calvert and Anthony Geary, wine is their work; and their hard work recently landed them Advanced Sommelier status from the Court of Master Sommeliers. St. Louis County councilman balks at spending more …. St. Louis...
Severe weather is likely south of St. Louis tonight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Thunderstorms are likely this evening and tonight. A few strong to severe storms are possible, mainly south of I-70. The region of greatest risk is south of St. Louis. A strong weather system is charging across the Midwest today and tomorrow. Clouds, fog, and drizzle will be the story during the […]
Man shot in jaw Monday morning in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man is in critical condition Monday morning after he was shot in the jaw. The victim was shot shortly before 5:15 a.m. in the 300 block of Iron Street in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. Police said the...
KMOV
Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home
Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Dance Pizzaz
Tim Ezell was certainly feeling the love Monday morning. Tim Ezell was certainly feeling the love Monday morning. Major Case Squad investigates shooting death of Collinsville …. What neighbors first thought was a case of a gunman celebrating the New Year turned out to be a shooting, resulting in the...
Crews respond to downtown crashes involving 9 people early Monday morning
Emergency crews responded to a multi-car crash involving nine people shortly before 3:00 a.m. Monday.
FOX2now.com
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month
A group in St. Louis is dedicated to helping those victimized by human trafficking, and has helped hundreds of people to get their lives back. A group in St. Louis is dedicated to helping those victimized by human trafficking, and has helped hundreds of people to get their lives back.
Woman identified in fatal St. Louis New Year’s hit-and-run
Police responded to the 1100 block of N. Kingshighway Blvd. on January 1 around 1:40 a.m. for a hit-and-run.
2 people injured Tuesday morning in St. Peters house fire
ST. PETERS, Mo. — Two people are in the hospital with injuries from a house fire in St. Peters Tuesday morning. According to Central County Fire & Rescue, firefighters arrived at the fire in the 400 block of S. Church Street shortly before 8 a.m. There, they found a...
Police investigate attempted Jimmy John’s break-in south St. Louis
A south St. Louis sandwich shop is damaged after vandals attempted to break in.
Should St. Louis City and St. Louis County Merge?
St. Louis, Mo. - In the decades following the City of St. Louis' decision to split from St. Louis County in 1876, city leaders began to regret the decision to become an independent city.
advantagenews.com
Major Case Squad activated in Madison County
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
Comments / 1