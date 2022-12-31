ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Crews responding to crash on I-270 NB Tuesday morning

Road crews are responding to a crash on I-270 on Tuesday morning. Crews responding to crash on I-270 NB Tuesday morning. Road crews are responding to a crash on I-270 on Tuesday morning. Major Case Squad announces 2 arrests in Collinsville …. Two men have been arrested over a Metro...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

MHP trooper injured in Saturday night crash

A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper was seriously hurt Saturday night after someone hit him on the side of the road. A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper was seriously hurt Saturday night after someone hit him on the side of the road. Major Case Squad investigates shooting death of Collinsville …. What...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Neighbors recount Illinois shooting that killed 18-year-old man

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the Sunday shooting of Miguel Villegas de Santiago in Collinsville. The suspect “took the gun, put it toward the window of (a) truck, popped three rounds and just kind of walked off,” said one man who was barbecuing.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon

The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. Rethinking Retirement: How healthcare can effect …. How healthcare can effect you before retirement. Belleville Humane Soicety displays dog looking for …. Belleville Humane Soicety displays...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Today’s high temperature record broken in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The National Weather Service in St. Louis reports that the high temperature record for January 3 was broken today. St. Louis reached a high temperature of 72 degrees, breaking the previous record of 68 set in 1939. Quincy, Illinois also broke a temperature record. The high temperature hit 65-degrees today, passing […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Multiple guns stolen at sporting goods store in St. Louis County

FENTON, Mo. — A family-owned sporting goods store in Fenton was burglarized for the fourth time in four years on Tuesday. Sean Mcnamera, who is the general manager of the Denny Dennis Sporting Goods on Gravois Road, told 5 On Your Side they caught five thieves on their surveillance cameras around 4 a.m. smashing in their front door and getting away with seven guns.
FENTON, MO
FOX2now.com

76th annual Chorizo Bowl in Fairmont City

Several generations of the area’s Hispanic community kicked off the 76th annual Chorizo Bowl in Fairmont City, a celebration of the culture through family, food, and fútbol. 76th annual Chorizo Bowl in Fairmont City. Several generations of the area’s Hispanic community kicked off the 76th annual Chorizo Bowl...
FAIRMONT CITY, IL
FOX2now.com

Demetrious Johnson memorial service in Midtown St. Louis

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Midtown on Monday morning for a memorial service to honor the late Demetrious Johnson. Demetrious Johnson memorial service in Midtown St. …. Hundreds of mourners gathered in Midtown on Monday morning for a memorial service to honor the late Demetrious Johnson. Rethinking Retirement: How healthcare...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Spirit of St. Louis Thank You 1

Cinder House sommeliers working their way up the …. Sitting, sipping, and studying. For Alisha Blackwell-Calvert and Anthony Geary, wine is their work; and their hard work recently landed them Advanced Sommelier status from the Court of Master Sommeliers. St. Louis County councilman balks at spending more …. St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Severe weather is likely south of St. Louis tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Thunderstorms are likely this evening and tonight. A few strong to severe storms are possible, mainly south of I-70. The region of greatest risk is south of St. Louis. A strong weather system is charging across the Midwest today and tomorrow. Clouds, fog, and drizzle will be the story during the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Frank Bommarito passes away at Naples home

Up to 10 guns were stolen Tuesday morning from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods. Woman dead following hit-and-run in St. Louis on New Year’s morning. Jessica Conners, 34, was killed, and a man was injured in a hit-and-run accident early in the morning on New Years’ day in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Dance Pizzaz

Tim Ezell was certainly feeling the love Monday morning. Tim Ezell was certainly feeling the love Monday morning. Major Case Squad investigates shooting death of Collinsville …. What neighbors first thought was a case of a gunman celebrating the New Year turned out to be a shooting, resulting in the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month

A group in St. Louis is dedicated to helping those victimized by human trafficking, and has helped hundreds of people to get their lives back. A group in St. Louis is dedicated to helping those victimized by human trafficking, and has helped hundreds of people to get their lives back.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Major Case Squad activated in Madison County

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
COLLINSVILLE, IL

