Charleston, SC

charlestondaily.net

A Girly Trip to Charleston – New Video by Sarah Kathleen

Shop with me in Charleston, SC and come with me to the Loveshackfancy store, afternoon tea, and so much more 🙂. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Black Food Truck Festival Presents Battle of the Bands

The Black Food Truck Festival presents The Battle of the Bands at The Music Farm, located at 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC. Come sing, dance, and party to the live sounds of 90’s, Hip Hop and R&B, Funk & Soul, and Pop. Tickets are on sale now for the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend event on Sunday, January 15.
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In South Carolina

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Five concerts coming to South Carolina in 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It won’t be much longer before Charleston feels like spring again – and with spring in the Lowcountry comes myriad events from the Southeastern Wildlife Expo to the Flowertown Festival, the Cooper River Bridge Run and the Credit One Charleston Open. But one thing people are always looking forward to when […]
CHARLESTON, SC
nomadlawyer.org

Charleston: 7 Best Places To Visit In Charleston, South Carolina

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Charleston South Carolina. The city of Charleston in South Carolina has a lot to offer visitors. From beautiful beaches to unique food to charming historic sights, there is something for everyone in this town. Whether you are visiting for a day or planning a vacation, it’s easy to make a trip to this southern gem.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Breeze Airways: Save on flights to bucket list destinations from Charleston with January sale

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Breeze Airways is offering Charleston travelers a chance to save money on flights to over a dozen cities. The “Seriously Nice” low-fare airline is offering flights starting as low as $39, one way, through the airline’s January sale. Breeze Airways is having the sale for the following cities: • Akron-Canton, OH […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge High School

Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. WATCH: Cows temporarily escape farm at Ashley Ridge …. Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week. Less flight delays, cancelations a week after holiday …. Driver uninjured...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Andolini’s closes West Ashley pizza shop before new year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime West Ashley pizza shop has closed its doors. Andolini’s Pizza, located off Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, announced it would close permanently just before the new year. The shop served hand tossed New York-style pizza to customers and celebrated its 30th anniversary in November 2022. “To all our loyal patrons and […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Two comedy icons coming to North Charleston Coliseum

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two comedy legends are bringing a joint show to the North Charleston Coliseum later this month. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle are bringing their talents to North Charleston on Jan. 27. Rock’s career as a comedian and actor has spanned more than three decades. His...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Annual Emancipation Parade will usher in the new year

Charleston native Cyrus Birch III, a stunt performer and youth advocate, will serve as the grand marshal Sunday during the 160th Emancipation Celebration Parade. The parade will start at 2 p.m. at Burke High School and end on Concord Street at Gadsdenboro Park near the International African American Museum (IAAM).
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Respite Care Charleston has 2 important fund-raising events in January and February supporting those with Alzheimer’s and Dementia in the Lowcountry

Come out to these two events by Charleston Respite Care supporting a wonderful cause. Bingo and Brews will be January 26th from 6pm-8pm at Holy City Brewing. Swing by one of Charleston’s best local breweries for food and drinks and try your luck at BINGO!. Generously sponsored by our...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Attorney Aylor found dead in his home Monday

[UPDATED, 1/3/22] Well-known Charleston defense attorney David Aylor was found dead Monday morning in his Lowndes Pointe Drive home by a roommate, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal confirmed late Monday afternoon. No foul play is suspected, she said, adding that an autopsy would be performed. “We won’t have...
CHARLESTON, SC
columbiametro.com

Et Cetera: South Carolina’s Historic Earthquake

Aug. 31, 1886, began as an ordinary hot and humid day in Charleston, South Carolina. Suddenly, at 9:50 p.m., the sultry summer night was shattered by a roaring noise, a thumping and beating of the earth, the collapse of buildings, and the screams of anguish and fear. Then, just as suddenly, quiet returned, all within a time span of about one minute. South Carolina had just experienced the largest earthquake in history in the United States east of the Appalachian Mountains.
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Town of Mount Pleasant, SC Accepting Traffic Box Art Proposals

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (December 28, 2022) – The Town of Mount Pleasant is accepting art submissions for the next phase of the Culture, Arts & Pride Commission’s Traffic Box Art program until January 30, 2023. The artwork should reflect the community and culture of Mount Pleasant and eligible...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston hosts 157th annual Emancipation Proclamation Day Parade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On New Year’s Day, 160 years ago, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing all slaves in southern slave states. The City of Charleston started a parade to commemorate the historic proclamation in 1866 and the parade is still running to this day. The 157th Emancipation Proclamation Day Parade kicked […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

High-profile Charleston attorney David Aylor dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – David Aylor, a well-known Lowcountry attorney, has died, according to the Charleston County Coroner. A law enforcement official close to the investigation told News 2 that Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. Foul play is not suspected at this point, according to the source. The […]
CHARLESTON, SC

