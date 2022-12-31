Read full article on original website
Pele funeral – live: Brazil legend and three-time World Cup winner to be buried after procession in Santos
Brazil football legend Pelé will be buried today after a procession of his coffin in Santos.Pelé, considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, was lying in state at the Santos stadium on Monday, where he played some of the best matches of his career. The three-time World Cup winner, whose full name was Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died on 29 December after a long battle with colon cancer. He was 82.The Brazilian public was able to pay its final respects at Vila Belmiro Stadium, outside Sao Paulo. His casket was carried through the streets of...
Pele's 100-year-old mother, 'Dona Celeste'
The funeral procession Tuesday for Brazilian football legend Pele, who died last week at age 82, passed by the house where his 100-year-old mother, Celeste Arantes, still lives. - 'Thank you, Mom' - Arantes, who married Pele's father, Joao Ramos do Nascimento, at the age of 16, also had another son, Jair, who died in 2020 of cancer, the same illness that claimed Pele's life Thursday.
BBC
How a British boxing champ returned to his Ghanaian roots on an English chicken farm
The road to the ring is rarely a straightforward one for boxers, while the path that leads away can often be perilous. Francis Ampofo is a man who fought his way from the streets of London, where he moved as a child from Ghana, to the top of British boxing in the 1990s - yet the canvas was not to be his only source of glory.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Eyes April Return For Joshua: 'Plan Now Is To Rebuild Him To Become Three-Time Champion'
An ambitious 2023 campaign is being planned for Anthony Joshua. Details are still being finalized, but the former two-time unified heavyweight champ is expected to return to the ring by early April according to Eddie Hearn. The bout will launch what his team hopes to be an active year that ends with a long in-demand superfight with a fellow former titleholder.
The UFC signs undefeated Cage Warriors champion Christian Leroy Duncan
The UFC has added Englishmen and undefeated Cage Warriors champion Christian Leroy Duncan to their roster. The announcement came after Duncan was expected to headline Cage Warriors 148 on New Year’s Eve against 49-fight veteran Jesse Taylor. Taylor, who has competed on The Ultimate Fighter twice before, was the victim of a hit-and-run incident that forced him to go to the hospital and withdraw from the bout.
Boxing Scene
Mikaela Mayer-Christina Linardatou Lightweight Bout In Play
Mikaela Mayer has not given up in her quest to run it back with Alycia Baumgardner. Her first step towards fulfilling that goal is a meeting with the only fighter to hang a loss on the reigning unified junior lightweight champion. BoxingScene.com has learned that hard plans are in place...
Boxing Scene
Nelson: Fury Will Prove Dominance as Heavyweight King By Beating Usyk
Former cruiserweight champion Johnny Nelson has a lot of respect for Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA heavyweight titles. However, Nelson is confident that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will defeat Usyk when they collide in an undisputed fight that is being negotiated to take place in the month of March.
Tennis-Barty to mentor local wildcard Gadecki at Australian Open
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty is returning to Melbourne Park for this year's event to mentor local hope Olivia Gadecki, who received a wildcard for the season's first Grand Slam.
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Okolie Contract Dispute: I Felt Disrespected; Feel Like We Did a Great Job
Eddie Hearn has taken exception to Lawrence Okolie’s attempt to align himself with a new promoter. Okolie, the WBO cruiserweight titlist and Hearn, the head of Matchroom, are currently in a legal battle over his contract. Okolie believes he has fulfilled his obligations with Matchroom, while Matchroom believes Okolie owes them one more fight. Okolie said he had a lucrative offer from another promoter and presented it to Hearn, but Hearn refused to match it.
Tyson Fury set to fight Oleksandr Usyk in ‘early March’ but venue for historic undisputed fight yet to be finalised
TYSON FURY's historic undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk is on course to take place in "early March". Negotiations over the clash of undefeated champions resumed after Fury's Tottenham trilogy fight with Derek Chisora last December. Elbow surgery was set to rule Fury, 34, out until after the spring,...
MMAmania.com
KSI vs Danis fight card, DAZN PPV price for Jan. 14 boxing event in London
YouTube sensation and part-time celebrity boxer KSI will return to the “sweet science” to settle his beef with jiu-jitsu ace and social media whipping boy Dillon Danis in the upcoming Misfits Boxing Series 004 headliner on DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) from inside OVO Arena Wembley in London, England, on Sat., Jan. 14, 2023.
