First Alert Weather: Above normal temps to end the year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures continue to run above the norm as we head into the new year.
Chance of rain tonight. A better chance Monday afternoon into Tuesday.
Then we'll see a sharp drop to more seasonable temps for Wed, Thu and Fri.
Stats
Normal High- 33
Friday's High- 57 at 3am but 38 at 4pm.
Today- 41
Sunrise- 7:19am
Forecast
Today- Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain by afternoon and evening. High of 41.
New Year's Eve- At midnight expect a 35% chance of rain with temps inn the mid 30s. Happy New Year!
Sunday- Cloudy and 45.
Monday- Cloudy, afternoon showers, 45.
Comments / 0