Chicago, IL

First Alert Weather: Above normal temps to end the year

By Ed Curran
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Temperatures continue to run above the norm as we head into the new year.

Chance of rain tonight. A better chance Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Then we'll see a sharp drop to more seasonable temps for Wed, Thu and Fri.

Stats

Normal High- 33

Friday's High- 57 at 3am but 38 at 4pm.

Today- 41

Sunrise- 7:19am

Forecast

Today- Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain by afternoon and evening. High of 41.

New Year's Eve- At midnight expect a 35% chance of rain with temps inn the mid 30s. Happy New Year!

Sunday- Cloudy and 45.

Monday- Cloudy, afternoon showers, 45.

