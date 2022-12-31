ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin's health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. "Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Panthers owner talks to Jim Harbaugh about head-coaching job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has talked to University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh about the team's head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person characterized the meeting as a conversation, not an interview. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because the team does not typically release details of its coaching search. Charlotte Sports Live was first to report the conversation. The Panthers' head coaching search is expected to begin in earnest in the coming weeks. Carolina (6-10) was eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday following a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Reuters

Top 25 roundup: K-State offense overpowers No. 6 Texas

January 4 - Markquis Nowell poured in a career-high 36 points that included six 3-pointers and a 12-for-12 showing at the free-throw line as Kansas State dominated throughout in an easy 116-103 win over No. 6 Texas on Tuesday in a Big 12 Conference dustup in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TX

