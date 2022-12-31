Read full article on original website
The 8 most disappointing games of 2022
The Tom’s Guide staff rounded up the most disappointing games of 2022, from tiresome sequels to terrible original ideas.
Top 10 most anticipated video games coming in 2023
"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," "Atomic Heart," "Hogwarts Legacy," "Street Fighter 6" and "Spider-Man 2" are some of the most anticipated video games coming in the new year.
game-news24.com
Video games are the top 20 of 2022 best of the year according to GameCentral
Elden Ring the obvious game of the year (pic: Bandai Namco) GameCentral names 20 best games of last 12 months, a year before the year was unexpectedly a success. Considering the fact that the pandemic is still having a serious effect on the games industry, you could have been excused for not expecting much from 2022, as long as it would be another year to move along. Just a few notable releases were expected. It wasn’t like it was, however, and while all the other games were the same size and scope of the other games proved so exciting.
ComicBook
First Xbox Game Pass Game 2023 Is a Big Surprise
The first Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game is here and it's a big surprise for subscribers who were not anticipating a new game today. And they weren't participating a new game today because Xbox didn't announce that there was a new addition coming today, but that's exactly what has happened. In other words, today there was an Xbox Game Pass stealth release.
Digital Trends
4 predictions for where video games are headed in 2023
Every year that passes seems to be a landmark one for gaming. The 2020s in particular have really upped the industry’s momentum with landscape-changing business deals that will undoubtedly have an impact for decades to come. Some of gaming’s less flattering developments have been just as instrumental, with workplace scandals slowly changing what happens behind the scenes.
Amazon Prime is giving away Dishonored 2 and nine more games
Here's how to claim the stealth game and a few more titles at no cost.
Digital Trends
Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023
Next year is shaping up to be the most important for Xbox ever. A number of significant titles that could finally give Microsoft a foothold during this console generation are scheduled to release in 2023. We’ll also likely learn whether or not Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through. As such, there’s a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to in 2023.
IGN
The 10 Best Pokemon Video Games
There have been dozens of Pokémon games released since the franchise first debuted over 25 years ago, with the main series leading the charge and numerous spin-offs offering a fresh take on everyone’s favorite Pocket Monsters. But which Pokémon games are the very best, like no game ever was? IGN’s team of resident Pokémaniacs battled it out (with our words) and decided on this list of the Top 10 best Pokémon games ever made.
Upcoming VR horror game to feature enemies that move when you blink
Don't blink in Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.
Goat Simulator 3 ad taken down for showing actual GTA 6 footage
A takedown notice has been issued against a Goat Simulator 3 advert by Take-Two Interactive after it was revealed that the ad contained footage from Grand Theft Auto VI. The GTA VI footage had previously leaked after Rockstar Games fell victim to a major cyber attack in September. In case...
Our 10 Favorite Video Games of the Year
At my advanced age (29), I have made peace with my truth: There is only so much time in the world for all the video games I want to play. Same goes for anything in life—TV, movies, exercise classes, restaurants, countries. Who has time to do everything they want to do?In deciding my favorite games of the year, then, I honored this truth, and thus my own self, by being honest: I have only played a particular selection of titles in 2022, and the majority of them are on the Nintendo Switch. I’ve always been a Ninten-bro, and as an...
ComicBook
Atomic Heart Reveals Whether the Game's DLC Will Add Multiplayer
Atomic Heart isn't set to release until next month, but developer Mundfish is already revealing details about the game's DLC. In a new interview with WCCF Tech, game director Robert Bagratuni discussed some of the content that players can expect to see after launch. Four post-launch DLC packs will be released, and they will focus on expanding the world and narrative. Fans hoping for multiplayer are out of luck, as there are no current plans in that regard.
Yardbarker
The 25 best 'Final Fantasy' enemies
Final Fantasy is one of the longest-running video game series of all time, with 15 core entries and numerous spin-offs. While the main cast of each sprawling storyline makes the individual plot memorable, the enemies often steal the show. After all, you spend hours facing off against them to get stronger.
techaiapp.com
5 Indie Game Releasing in 2023 That You Should Look Forward To
Indie games are taking the gaming industry and community by storm, and 2023 is no different with a vibrant lineup of releases scheduled for next year. With 2023 fast approaching, gamers interested in playing something different for themselves next year should make it a point to check these games out.
NME
Konami teases more forthcoming new game reveals
Konami has started 2023 by promising even more new game reveals this year. As part of their annual New Year’s message to fans, the company discussed bringing “new games for well-known series” this year, which follows recent hints that they are set to revive a number of dormant franchises.
ComicBook
Steam Awards Winners Filled with PlayStation Games This Year
The Steam Awards have been revealed by Valve, showcasing all of the winners voted on by the Steam community. Interestingly enough, the awards this year were filled with games closely associated with the PlayStation platform! Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales took home the award for Outstanding Visual Style, while God of War got the win for Outstanding Story-Rich Game. In addition to these Sony published games, two games that were previously PlayStation exclusive also received big awards; Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade received Best Soundtrack, while Death Stranding Director's Cut received Best Game on the Go. The latter award was basically a Steam Deck category, centered on games that were most enjoyable to play portably.
ComicBook
New Skyrim DLC and Major Update Possibly Leaked
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim may be 11 years old but it's still played by many, a testament to its quality, vibrant mod scene, and Bethesda's strategy of re-releasing it on every platform in existence. New updates for an 11-year-old game are usually out of question, let alone new DLC, but not for Skyrim. Until The Elder Scrolls VI comes out, Skyrim is going to continue to be relevant thanks to the simple fact it's the latest mainline Elder Scrolls game. And Elder Scrolls 6 is not going to release anytime soon, so Skyrim will continue to be relevant for at least several years, which opens the door for new updates, new smaller and downloadable content, and possibly new opportunities to sell the game again. All of this brings us to a new SteamDB update, which in turns points to a major update to the game and possibly some DLC as well.
dotesports.com
CDPR bags first award for Cyberpunk 2077 years after game’s rocky release
Cyberpunk 2077 has won its first post-launch award more than two years after the game was originally released in December 2020. To close this past year, CD Projekt Red claimed the “Labor of Love” award from the Steam Awards for 2022 for its continued service and support of Cyberpunk 2077.
