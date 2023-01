Meteorologist Tony Pann says it will be an unseasonably warm night for the Ravens game with the lows only in the mid 40's. We came close to the record warm of 67 with a high of 64 today and the warm temps will last through the week. There will be chances for showers starting Tuesday and will last until Friday, when it begins to get back to normal winter-like temps in the 40's.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO