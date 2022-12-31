Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Mets hire ex-Yankees outfielder as assistant hitting coach
More changes for the New York Mets. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Eric Hinske expected to be Mets’ new assistant hitting coach, sources tell @TheAthletic. The Mets shuffled coaching roles early in the offseason, naming Eric Chavez bench coach and Jeremy Barnes hitting coach. Hinske previously worked for Mets GM Billy Eppler with Angels in ‘18.”
Former Dodger Prospect Involved in Darvish Deal is Heading to the Yankees
After time on several minor league teams, Willie Calhoun hopes to get back on track with his new contract.
Carlos Correa's Latest Instagram Story Hints that Mets Deal Might Be Complete
Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa posted a new Instagram story Tuesday morning that could be a potential indicator that he is close to finalizing a contract with the New York Mets.
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: “Staggering, astounding and astonishing”
In a recent interview with the New York Post, Keith Hernandez was asked what he thinks of the Mets’ offseason. “I have used basically three words — ‘staggering, astounding and astonishing.’ Steve wants to win,” Hernandez said. Regarding his expired SNY contract, Hernandez said that negotiations started right before the holidays and that after the holidays he is sure “it will pick up again.”
Yardbarker
Stat Reveals A Hard Truth About Derek Jeter
Former New York Yankees star Derek Jeter is a legitimate Hall of Famer. He is one of just a handful of players with more than 3,000 hits and multiple World Series rings. Additionally, he set several postseason hitting records during his time as a player, which ended in 2014. Jeter...
Beach Beacon
Dr. Shamsky? No, but a key figure in Mets’ 1969 success
You can't always believe what you read in Wikipedia. No, Art Shamsky's mother did not pressure her Jewish son to become a doctor. No, as far as Shamsky is aware, his father's family did not come from Ukraine. But he did grow up in St. Louis and he eventually become one of the key players in the New York Mets' 1969 World Series Championship season.
Ex-Yankees Slugger May Be Perfect Piece For Red Sox To Bolster Team's Depth
The Red Sox need a power boost
SNY host (and troll) senselessly rips Yankees for ‘not living up to expectations’
From the people who brought you “The NL East is Over!” in May, we now have a non-New York Yankees fan telling us what the expectations should be for the New York Yankees. SNY’s Sal Licata has done it again. His sports theater is second to only Stephen A. Smith.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move
The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
Amazin' Avenue
Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2023: 3B William Lugo (25)
Acquired: IFA, August 23, 2018 (Peravia, Dominican Republic) 2022 Stats: 112 G, 419 AB, .263/.347/.432, 110 H, 25 2B, 2 3B, 14 HR, 50 BB, 117 K, 0/0 SB, .327 BABIP (Low-A/High-A) Having added $1 million in international bonus pool money when Jeurys Familia was traded to the Oakland Athletics...
fishstripes.com
Offishial news, 1/3/23: Trade targets on Red Sox; Encarnación done with winter ball
Monday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación concluded his participation in the Dominican Winter League after 31 excellent games with Águilas Cibaeñas (regular season and postseason combined); Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) was charged with a blown save (0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K).
Yardbarker
Mets Reportedly May Trade Starting Pitcher; Could Be Perfect Match For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have some work to do. After an American League East last-place 78-84 finish in 2022, the Red Sox have nowhere to go but up. Boston has made some intriguing moves so far this offseason, but there still is plenty of time to go before it takes the field in 2023.
New York Yankees make significant addition to front office
The New York Yankees have already had a strong offseason in free agency. That strong showing has gotten even better. On Tuesday, the Yankees announced that they have brought Brian Sabean back into the fold. He will be serving as the executive advisor to Brian Cashman. Brian Sabean comes full...
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News: Entr’acte
As the Mets and the rest of the baseball world waits for a conclusion to the Carlos Correa Saga, they want you to know that they’ve liked Kodai Senga for a while, especially his forkball. Look, I can’t tell you much, but I can tell you that Carlos Correa...
chatsports.com
Mets Morning News: The Correa posting will continue until morale improves
Your Tuesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links. With the holidays in the rearview, talks between the Mets and Carlos Correa’s camp are expect to pick up again soon. Anthony DiComo caught you up on where things stand with Correa. Under the assumption...
Yardbarker
Yankees can go blockbuster, stay content or be conservative to fill left-field position
The Yankees have been adding minor-league talent over the past few days, notably a few outfielders, to compete during spring training. General manager Brian Cashman has remained patient and cautious filling the vacant left field spot, but that doesn’t mean a deal isn’t in the works for the Yankees with the new year upon us and additional improvement expected.
chatsports.com
Braves News: Lucas Luetge discusses time with Yankees, more
With the New Year finally here, activity across the MLB should start to pick back up as teams look to shore up any lingering needs on their rosters. However, until moves are made, it is always fun to learn a bit more about new faces in new places. For the Braves, that includes left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge:
NBC Sports
New MLB Power Rankings highlight Red Sox' depressing AL East reality
The 2023 Boston Red Sox face a bit of a predicament. Not only is their roster far from that of a postseason contender, but they'll also have to play in what could be the best division in Major League Baseball. MLB.com's Alyson Footer recently released the site's first MLB Power...
Yardbarker
New York Mets Tab Eric Hinske As New Assistant Hitting Coach
The New York Mets continue to round out their coaching staff. On Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Mets are hiring Eric Hinske as their new assistant hitting coach. Hinske, 45, won the American League Rookie-of-the-Year award with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2002, and spent 12...
Comments / 0