Inside Nova
Marshall boys hoop team goes 2-1 in holiday tournament
The Marshall Statesmen traveled to Wilmington, N.C., to play in the Hoggard Hoops Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament and finished with a 2-1 record. With the wins, the high-school team improved its overall record this season to 9-2, with a 1-0 mark in the Liberty District. In Wilmington, Marshall lost...
Inside Nova
Potomac School girls basketball team wins another tourney
The Potomac School Panthers girls basketball team closed out a highly successful December by winning the third of three tournament championship on the month. The latest crown came when the Panthers high-school squad won the Joe Cascio Tournament at Falls Church High School with a 3-0 record. The Panthers (12-1) defeated the Washington-Liberty Generals, 59-40 in the Dec. 30 title game, after starting fast by building a big 14-0 first-quarter lead.
Yardbarker
Georgetown confiscating signs adds to embarrassment of 29-point loss
The Georgetown Hoyas are a mess right now. Sunday’s 29-point loss to Butler was the Hoyas’ 29th straight loss to a high-major program. It was also Georgetown’s 24th consecutive loss in the Big East Conference. Thus, Hoyas’ faithful are hoping for a change. The fan base has...
Inside Nova
VHSL all-Class 6 state girls volleyball team: Colgan places three on first team
Coach of the Year: Danielle Thorne Alexandria City.
Michigan basketball game score vs. Maryland: Live scoring updates
Game 13: Michigan basketball (7-5, 1-0) vs. Maryland (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) When: 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. ...
247Sports
Kevin Willard on who's to blame for ugly loss, decision to sit starters, Terps' slow starts and more
After a nightmarish 81-46 loss at Michigan, Maryland basketball's worst Big Ten loss since joining the conference in 2014, Terps coach Kevin Willard took responsibility. "This is on me. It's nothing to do with the players. This is totally on me and I'll get it right," Willard said after his team was dismantled at Crisler Arena. "This was a total failure by me to try to get a team somewhat ready ... I don't think there's anything I can say besides I totally let down this program and these kids so this is on me this is a total, total failure."
americanmilitarynews.com
Military Bowl move to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium has benefited the event and Annapolis
In 2013, organizers of the Military Bowl made a bold decision to move g the game from Washington to Annapolis. What began life in 2008 as the EagleBank Bowl was held at crumbling RFK Stadium for five years. When that ancient facility was no longer viable as a host site, organizers relocated the Military Bowl to the more modern Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
mdlottery.com
Frederick Man Loses His Cool after Big Powerball Win
Congratulations to this Frederick couple on their $50,016 Powerball win. When Edward Rybolt Jr. of Frederick realized he and his wife won $50,016 playing Powerball, he recalls being overwhelmed with excitement. One Sunday after church, he visited his favorite Lottery retailer to buy a $10 ticket for the Oct. 29...
Howard University basketball to advocate for Black maternal health
The Howard University men's basketball program is ready to spotlight an issue that impacts us all. The post Howard University basketball to advocate for Black maternal health appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
fox5dc.com
A timeline of the snowiest blizzards in DC, Maryland and Virginia history
Winter kicked off to an icy, chilly and snowy start in the final weeks of 2022 but many began to wonder what would come for Winter 2023 in terms of blizzards. Will this snow season turn our region into a winter wonderland? Or another disappointing dud?. You can read all...
Inside Nova
UVA Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
UVA Culpeper Medical Center announced Tuesday the first baby born at its Family Birth Center in 2023. Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez was born at 3:01 p.m. on Jan. 2 to Tatiana Sanchez Martinez and Angel Hernandez. Alaia was delivered by Dr. Matt Kucia and nurses Ashley Lucero, Dana Demers, and...
Inside Nova
Arlington jobless rate ties for lowest in Va. for November
Arlington’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly in new data, but tied for lowest in the commonwealth. With 149,231 county residents in the civilian workforce and 3,188 looking for jobs, the resulting unemployment rate was 2.1 percent for November, according to figures reported Dec. 29 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
WTOP
Firework explosion shakes DC skating rink
Explosives experts with D.C. police said a large firework may have been behind a loud explosion that shook part of Navy Yard Sunday night. The explosion happened in the 200 block of M Street Southeast inside of the rink at Washington Canal Park, a short walk from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials told WTOP that no one was injured by the explosion.
NBC Washington
Firework Explosion Damages Ice Rink in Navy Yard
An apparent firework explosion has damaged an ice-skating rink in Navy Yard, authorities say. People heard the loud "boom" late Sunday night at M Street SE. D.C. police said it appeared that a large firework went off in the rink. Viewer footage shows smoke rising from the area. The rink...
$1.5 million lottery ticket sold at gas station in Waldorf
WALDORF, MD – If you fueled your vehicle up at the Waldorf U.S. Fuel station on Crain Highway for Tuesday’s Fast Play drawing, you might want to check your ticket. The Maryland Lottery has announced a $1,540,419 winning ticket was sold at the location for the January 2nd drawing. The largest prize ever won in Maryland’s FAST PLAY instant-win games came from a Diamond Mine ticket — a $2.6 million winner sold Oct. 21, 2021 by Pulaski Liquor Emporium in Baltimore. U.S. Fuel will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the ticket. The post $1.5 million lottery ticket sold at gas station in Waldorf appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
Arrest made in 2021 shooting death of KIPP DC student
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — An arrest has been made in the death of 17-year-old Larelle Washington. DC Police arrested an 18-year-old man for the shooting. Police are not identifying him since he was a juvenile when the shooting happened. On Dec. 3, 2021, police responded to the 1700 block of...
theburn.com
New in NoVa: Clean Eatz cafe opening in Centreville
(As part of our reporting on news in Loudoun County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across new restaurant brands and other businesses entering the wider Northern Virginia market. While they may not be in our immediate area, we thought some readers might find this kind of news interesting. With that, we are starting these occasional “New in NoVa” reports.)
Inside Nova
Youngkin calls for investigation into Virginia high school after allegations
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling for an investigation into the leadership of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology following recent allegations school administrators withheld notifications of National Merit awards from students and families. Youngkin wants Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate if...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Woodbridge man charged with murder in Lorton shooting
A 23-year-old Woodbridge man has been arrested for a New Year’s Eve murder in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton. Residential surveillance footage from the neighborhood identified several individuals seen before and after the fatal shooting of Nahom Beyene, 42, of Lorton. He was found dead in his doorway.
NBC Washington
Deadly Shooting, Stabbing at Maryland Home Was Possibly Self Defense: Police
Prince George's County police are investigating whether the fatal shooting and stabbing of a woman and a man inside a Clinton, Maryland, home was done in self defense. Monique Duncan and Maurice Moore, both 42 years old, were found dead at the house in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Drive about 6 a.m. on New Year's Day, police said. The pair both lived in the home and were in a relationship, police said.
