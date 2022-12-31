Read full article on original website
Related
There Is Only One Glacier in Idaho And It Has A Deadly History
I recently saw someone post on social media that the elevation of Boise was around 2,730 feet above sea level. So naturally, I wanted to fact-check and learned that the Boise airport is 2,871 MSL while the surrounding area is between 2,500 and 2,850 MSL according to Weather.gov. But when I was looking for the highest point in Idaho, I came across what I realized to be Idaho's only glacier.
Who’s To Blame For This Grocery’s Price DOUBLING In Boise?
We were hoping 2023 would walk in quietly, take a seat, and not break anything on their way in. 2023 has already failed us. Meaning, you're going to adjust your grocery budget the next time you hit up the store. One item in particular has actually doubled in price, quite...
Food Network Named This Idaho Sandwich One of The Best In America
One of my favorite lunchtime meals has to be a sandwich. There's just something about delicious meat, cheese, and veggies served on fresh bread. I'm also a fan of having chips as my side with my sandwich. Recently the Food Network released their "50 State 50 Sandwiches" list and to...
Escape Boise’s Winter For Under $100 With These Flight Deals
Does the photo of a snowy and cold Boise Airport bring chills to your bones the way that it does to us? We love the Treasure Valley and the unique way of life that it grants us, with all four seasons--however: sometimes, the snow gets old. Or perhaps it's just the lack of sun?
These New Years Resolutions Idaho Must Consider & Steer Clear Of
Boise, Idaho - I like asking for your opinions, especially since I'm still fairly new to the area. I feel if I can get you involved in the conversation I'll have better answers to share with readers. So what did I ask this time? It has to do with New...
Idaho’s Newest McDonald’s Opens in Star But Not Everyone is Happy
For years and years, Idaho natives and newcomers have taken to social media and other outlets complaining that the Gem State is missing restaurants, stores, and other shops that are prevalent in other states. Our state's small towns and big cities had grown accustomed to a local version of a national chain. However, as we like to say, those days of national chains skipping Idaho are over.
Boise’s Ultimate Guide For Getting Slapped In The Face
AUTHOR DISCLAIMER: I'm not encouraging violence, I'm not encouraging anyone to break the law. I write for a radio station and in no way consider myself an "elite source of news." If you want to share your suggestions for the best place to get slapped in the face in Boise, please send me your suggestions here!
Idahoans Brave Cold Temperatures for a Great Cause [photos]
Hundreds of Idahoans braved the less than thirty-degree temperatures on New Year's Day to take the Polar Plunge. Unlike some folks recovering from too much partying welcoming in 2023, these Idahoans traveled to Lucky Peak Reservoir for a great cause. Idahoans in the Treasure Valley have been plunging in January's chilly temps for twenty years.
YOU PICK: Which Video Best Describes The State of Boise Drivers?
We're nearing the end of 2022 and one of the hot-button topics of the year has to be the state of Boise drivers. It's no secret that drivers in the Treasure Valley are absolutely wild. The thing is - there are two incidents that took place on Boise roads that stand out among the rest.
Violent California Fugitive That’s Wanted For Murder Arrested In Idaho
Caldwell, Idaho - The Caldwell Police Department and the Nampa Police Department helped take down a violet fugitive for murder from California. According to the press release from the Caldwell Police Department, "U.S. Marshals and Caldwell Police had been monitoring a home on Sage Place, where the fugitive was believed to be hiding out while on the run from California.
Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores
For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
Waterfront Home is One of the Prettiest New Builds in Star
📌 Northwest of Boise, Star has conserved the charm of small town living while embracing exciting growth and development. Scroll on to tour one of the prettiest waterfront properties we've ever seen in the beautiful town!. $3.9M Idaho Barbie Dreamhouse for Sale in Sandpoint. 😍 Life is but a...
One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled
Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
What Happened to Some of Boise’s Most Popular TV Anchors?
Over the years, dozens of very talented anchors and reporters have graced Boise’s screens to bring us the hard-hitting stories affecting our neighborhoods, the 411 on the Treasure Valley’s moody weather patterns and moments of both triumph and heartbreak in sports. Some, like Mark Johnson, Carolyn Holly, Dee...
The ONE New Year’s Resolution Boise Can Agree On
Most resolutions going into a new year usually sound something like this:. I want to lose weight and get back in shape next year. Those are all lovely, and aspirational for sure. Are they exciting? No. Have we seen them 1,000 times? No. Are you going to stick to any of those? Probably not.
Mad About Your Southwest Flight? Idahoans Are Fighting Back
Are you stuck in Boise because of a canceled Southwest flight?. Are you stuck somewhere else trying to get back to Boise because of a cancelled Southwest flight?. You're not alone. Thousands of Americans across the country are stranded in airports after the "storm of the century" ravaged pretty much every person living in the U.S. People are stuck in places much longer than they planned on staying, and of course, everyone is angry.
These 20 Local Boise Restaurants Have The Most Reviews
Boise, Idaho - As the Treasure Valley continues to grow we are going to continue to see big chain restaurants continue to move in, which I have nothing against because they are creating jobs in our community. But aren't you tired of watching local restaurants and businesses close?. By October...
Here Are The Weather Predictions For Boise On New Year’s Eve
What kind of weather can we expect on New Year's in the Treasure Valley?. Before we take a look at what we can expect this weekend for New Year's, let's take a look back at the history and what the Treasure Valley has experienced for New Year's. A look at...
105.5 The Fan
Boise, ID
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0