ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Fan

There Is Only One Glacier in Idaho And It Has A Deadly History

I recently saw someone post on social media that the elevation of Boise was around 2,730 feet above sea level. So naturally, I wanted to fact-check and learned that the Boise airport is 2,871 MSL while the surrounding area is between 2,500 and 2,850 MSL according to Weather.gov. But when I was looking for the highest point in Idaho, I came across what I realized to be Idaho's only glacier.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Newest McDonald’s Opens in Star But Not Everyone is Happy

For years and years, Idaho natives and newcomers have taken to social media and other outlets complaining that the Gem State is missing restaurants, stores, and other shops that are prevalent in other states. Our state's small towns and big cities had grown accustomed to a local version of a national chain. However, as we like to say, those days of national chains skipping Idaho are over.
STAR, ID
105.5 The Fan

Boise’s Ultimate Guide For Getting Slapped In The Face

AUTHOR DISCLAIMER: I'm not encouraging violence, I'm not encouraging anyone to break the law. I write for a radio station and in no way consider myself an "elite source of news." If you want to share your suggestions for the best place to get slapped in the face in Boise, please send me your suggestions here!
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idahoans Brave Cold Temperatures for a Great Cause [photos]

Hundreds of Idahoans braved the less than thirty-degree temperatures on New Year's Day to take the Polar Plunge. Unlike some folks recovering from too much partying welcoming in 2023, these Idahoans traveled to Lucky Peak Reservoir for a great cause. Idahoans in the Treasure Valley have been plunging in January's chilly temps for twenty years.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Violent California Fugitive That’s Wanted For Murder Arrested In Idaho

Caldwell, Idaho - The Caldwell Police Department and the Nampa Police Department helped take down a violet fugitive for murder from California. According to the press release from the Caldwell Police Department, "U.S. Marshals and Caldwell Police had been monitoring a home on Sage Place, where the fugitive was believed to be hiding out while on the run from California.
CALDWELL, ID
105.5 The Fan

Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores

For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Waterfront Home is One of the Prettiest New Builds in Star

📌 Northwest of Boise, Star has conserved the charm of small town living while embracing exciting growth and development. Scroll on to tour one of the prettiest waterfront properties we've ever seen in the beautiful town!. $3.9M Idaho Barbie Dreamhouse for Sale in Sandpoint. 😍 Life is but a...
STAR, ID
105.5 The Fan

One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled

Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

What Happened to Some of Boise’s Most Popular TV Anchors?

Over the years, dozens of very talented anchors and reporters have graced Boise’s screens to bring us the hard-hitting stories affecting our neighborhoods, the 411 on the Treasure Valley’s moody weather patterns and moments of both triumph and heartbreak in sports. Some, like Mark Johnson, Carolyn Holly, Dee...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

The ONE New Year’s Resolution Boise Can Agree On

Most resolutions going into a new year usually sound something like this:. I want to lose weight and get back in shape next year. Those are all lovely, and aspirational for sure. Are they exciting? No. Have we seen them 1,000 times? No. Are you going to stick to any of those? Probably not.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Mad About Your Southwest Flight? Idahoans Are Fighting Back

Are you stuck in Boise because of a canceled Southwest flight?. Are you stuck somewhere else trying to get back to Boise because of a cancelled Southwest flight?. You're not alone. Thousands of Americans across the country are stranded in airports after the "storm of the century" ravaged pretty much every person living in the U.S. People are stuck in places much longer than they planned on staying, and of course, everyone is angry.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

These 20 Local Boise Restaurants Have The Most Reviews

Boise, Idaho - As the Treasure Valley continues to grow we are going to continue to see big chain restaurants continue to move in, which I have nothing against because they are creating jobs in our community. But aren't you tired of watching local restaurants and businesses close?. By October...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy