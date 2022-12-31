Read full article on original website
Man accused of shooting at police is gunned down in Tulsa following pursuit
TULSA, Okla. — Police say a man is dead after firing at officers and leading them on a chase in Tulsa. The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police say they tried to make a traffic stop near 81st and Riverside on Saturday, but the driver refused to stop. Tulsa police joined...
TPD: Man breaks into ex-wife’s home, violates protection order
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he broke into his ex-wife’s home on New Year’s Eve. Officers responded to the home in south Tulsa Saturday night. The victim has a protection order against the suspect, John Hunt. Police say Hunt broke...
Suspect killed in exchange of gunfire with TPD and Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police officers
TULSA — Police officers shot and killed a man at a cemetery in north Tulsa early Saturday after he had led them on a lengthy pursuit, investigators say, firing from his vehicle as he tried to elude them. The incident began with a traffic stop about 3:30 a.m. near...
Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
Bartlesville police offer free, safe rides home for NYE revelers
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — As people celebrate the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, there’s a warning to drive responsibly in Green Country. Both Tulsa and Bartlesville police are urging drivers not to drink and drive. The plea comes after Bartlesville police offered safe rides home to people celebrating on New Years Eve.
19-year-old male dead after Okmulgee County crash
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old male is dead after a collision in Okmulgee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred on Dec. 31 around 5:00 a.m. on US-75, about 1.5 miles north of Beggs. According to OHP, two vehicles were involved in...
Tulsa’s Gathering Place welcomes its 10 millionth visitor
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Gathering Place has welcomed its 10 millionth guest. The Burns family from Tulsa visited on New Year’s Day, marking the milestone. To celebrate, the Gathering Place gifted the family with a bag filled with treats and gifts. The Burns family moved to Tulsa...
Rogers County animal rescue mourns loss of twice-rescued eagle
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Rogers County animal rehabilitation center is mourning the loss of an eagle that they have rescued twice. On Jan. 1, 2023, Wild Heart Ranch announced the news of the eagle’s death on social media. According to a Wild Heart Ranch social media post, the...
Locals flock to Sapulpa restaurant to enjoy last meal before its closure
SAPULPA, Okla. — Freddie’s Bar-B-Que and Steak House has closed its doors for good in Sapulpa, but during their last few days, people lined up all the way around the front of the building to get in and enjoy their favorite restaurant one last time. The iconic restaurant...
