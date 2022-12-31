ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Several Florida Cities Mentioned in List of the 25 Best Cities to Retire

Photo byJuan Pablo Mascanfroni, UnsplashonUnsplash. Many retirees must choose between a smaller town or a larger city in which to settle down once their career ends. Although smaller towns definitely have a nostalgic appeal, the website the Discoverer has recently argued that larger cities have several things going for them. Specifically, they often give you access to more than one hospital and excellent health care. They also usually offer cultural opportunities, which means you'd have access to museums and performing arts centers. And there is often a large airport for travel.
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

UPDATE on Florida Lawsuit Against Governor DeSantis Over the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Disney World and the word “controversial” are no strangers to each other. There have been several controversies with the company including a lawsuit with Scarlet Johansson, major changes to the theme parks, and more. One that is still impacting the company today is Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law — this sparked the dissolution of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District which allows Disney to operate its own county government. Now, we’ve got an update on the Reedy Creek lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
Minha D.

DeSantis Announces Florida Commuters To Receive 50% Discount On Their Toll Bills - Limited Time Only

Starting January 1st, the program will provide a 50% discount on tolls for commuters who use the same toll road at least three times per week. The Florida legislature recently approved a discount toll program for frequent commuters. The legislation, initially proposed by Governor DeSantis in September of this year, was successfully passed during the recent Legislative Special Session. The Toll Relief Program begins on January 1, 2023, and runs through December 31, 2023. The program will provide a 50% discount on tolls for commuters who use the same toll road at least three times per week.
FLORIDA STATE
tinyliving.com

17 Tiny Houses For Rent in Florida on Airbnb in 2023

Home to some of the best beaches in the world, Florida offers tiny house lovers a chance to try tiny living while enjoying the sun and sand. Below is a list of our favorite tiny houses for rent on Airbnb in Florida. From fantastic beachfront properties in St Augustine to a shipping container tiny home on a 10-acre farm to lakefront tiny homes on wheels in Orlando, you’re bound to find the perfect house for your next vacation!
FLORIDA STATE
ecbpublishing.com

BEWARE OF SCAMS

It's a beautiful winter day. You're at the grocery store, shopping with your kids, and you hear the twinkling chime of your cell ringtone: you've got a phone call. Amidst the hustle and bustle of your busy errands, you answer the phone, and are met with a stern voice of authority on the other end of the line. Your heart sinks. The individual says they are from the local Clerk of Court office, and informs you that you have missed your scheduled Jury Duty court date and must now pay a fine or risk possible incarceration.
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

5 Florida Laws Going Into Effect January 1, 2023

A new year brings on some new laws to Florida residents for 2023. Here are the five biggest ones that could have an impact on you. There are discounts for some Florida drivers, changes to insurance procedures for homeowners, and a new safety measure in place for Florida apartment renters.
FLORIDA STATE
floridainsider.com

Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations

Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
FLORIDA STATE
Emily Scarvie

Manatees get 3,000+ pounds of lettuce a day to increase food supply and more stories from the Sunshine State

Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! We're back this week and highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on how state wildlife officials are making sure manatees get enough food, the seven things Florida is best known for, Floridians eating their way through Singapore and more.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Woman becomes Florida’s first $1 million lottery winner of 2023

MIAMI (WFLA) — A Miami woman became the Florida Lottery’s first new millionaire of 2023 after winning a million-dollar prize from a scratch-off ticket. The Lottery said Tirza Pineda, 50, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game. Pineda purchased her winning ticket from Sunshine at 2498 Northwest 87th Avenue in […]
FLORIDA STATE
stupiddope.com

13 Fun Things to Do in Florida During the Winter

If you’re planning a winter vacation to Florida, you’ll have plenty of options for fun and excitement. Here are 13 ideas for activities to enjoy during the winter months in the Sunshine State:. Hit the beach – With average high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, Florida’s beaches...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy