Read full article on original website
Related
At Home with Gary: South Florida real estate predictions for 2023
If the COVID and post-COVID era made for interesting times, 2023 promises to be just as challenging – or exciting – depending on your tolerance for the unknown. Below are 12 predictions for the year ahead . . . 1. Home prices will hold in 2023. A shortage...
iheart.com
Florida News That Impacts You – January 3rd, 2023
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Gas prices continued lower through the weekend. Several new laws took effect on January 1st in Florida. Among them, reforms to Florida’s lobbying policy, 50% toll credits for those who accumulate 35 or more tolls per month, the banning of assignment of benefits for property insurance claims (recently passed in the special legislative session), a new law requiring all apartment landlords to conduct background checks on all employees and a requirement that school librarians train in age-appropriate materials and library resources.
Several Florida Cities Mentioned in List of the 25 Best Cities to Retire
Photo byJuan Pablo Mascanfroni, UnsplashonUnsplash. Many retirees must choose between a smaller town or a larger city in which to settle down once their career ends. Although smaller towns definitely have a nostalgic appeal, the website the Discoverer has recently argued that larger cities have several things going for them. Specifically, they often give you access to more than one hospital and excellent health care. They also usually offer cultural opportunities, which means you'd have access to museums and performing arts centers. And there is often a large airport for travel.
Jimmy Patroins Says He’s Proud of Department of Financial Services Work in 2022
Last week, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis highlighted the 2022 accomplishments of the Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS). “This year brought unique challenges to our state that we had never seen before: devastating storm surge and flooding in Southwest Florida from Hurricane Ian,...
Florida lawmakers consider what to do after dissolving Reedy Creek Improvement District
ORLANDO, Fla. — The clock is ticking, and there is $1 billion on the line. Last year, Florida lawmakers targeted Disney, dissolving the company’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. In doing so, they set the stage for $1 billion in debt to be transferred from Disney and Reedy Creek...
allears.net
UPDATE on Florida Lawsuit Against Governor DeSantis Over the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Disney World and the word “controversial” are no strangers to each other. There have been several controversies with the company including a lawsuit with Scarlet Johansson, major changes to the theme parks, and more. One that is still impacting the company today is Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law — this sparked the dissolution of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District which allows Disney to operate its own county government. Now, we’ve got an update on the Reedy Creek lawsuit against Governor Ron DeSantis.
Power bills in Florida continue to rise over increased utility costs
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s not the news anyone would like to hear during a tight economy, but you could start seeing a higher power bill this month. In December, state regulators approved utility costs that translate to higher electricity bills for homeowners and businesses. Most utilities said the...
islandernews.com
New state law requires watercraft operators to be insured and permitted to hit the waters
With the arrival of the new year and starting Sunday, January 1, it will be a little more difficult to rent a boat or jet ski as a new state law goes into effect requiring watercraft renters to carry insurance and obtain a permit before legally hitting the waters. The...
DeSantis Announces Florida Commuters To Receive 50% Discount On Their Toll Bills - Limited Time Only
Starting January 1st, the program will provide a 50% discount on tolls for commuters who use the same toll road at least three times per week. The Florida legislature recently approved a discount toll program for frequent commuters. The legislation, initially proposed by Governor DeSantis in September of this year, was successfully passed during the recent Legislative Special Session. The Toll Relief Program begins on January 1, 2023, and runs through December 31, 2023. The program will provide a 50% discount on tolls for commuters who use the same toll road at least three times per week.
tinyliving.com
17 Tiny Houses For Rent in Florida on Airbnb in 2023
Home to some of the best beaches in the world, Florida offers tiny house lovers a chance to try tiny living while enjoying the sun and sand. Below is a list of our favorite tiny houses for rent on Airbnb in Florida. From fantastic beachfront properties in St Augustine to a shipping container tiny home on a 10-acre farm to lakefront tiny homes on wheels in Orlando, you’re bound to find the perfect house for your next vacation!
ecbpublishing.com
BEWARE OF SCAMS
It's a beautiful winter day. You're at the grocery store, shopping with your kids, and you hear the twinkling chime of your cell ringtone: you've got a phone call. Amidst the hustle and bustle of your busy errands, you answer the phone, and are met with a stern voice of authority on the other end of the line. Your heart sinks. The individual says they are from the local Clerk of Court office, and informs you that you have missed your scheduled Jury Duty court date and must now pay a fine or risk possible incarceration.
995qyk.com
5 Florida Laws Going Into Effect January 1, 2023
A new year brings on some new laws to Florida residents for 2023. Here are the five biggest ones that could have an impact on you. There are discounts for some Florida drivers, changes to insurance procedures for homeowners, and a new safety measure in place for Florida apartment renters.
Gas prices are sharply on the rise in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers should be prepared to pay more if they need to fill up their gas tanks. Data shows that gas prices in Florida are rising back up. AAA reports that the average cost for a gallon of gas in our state is now up to $3.24.
Squeeze on Florida’s orange crop may cause surge in orange juice prices, analysts predict
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal leaders are expecting this year’s orange crop will fall to its lowest level since the Great Depression. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is expecting Florida farmers to produce about 20 million boxes of oranges. That would be a 51% drop from last year. It...
floridainsider.com
Florida ghost towns that are must-visit destinations
Old Florida railroad track in black and white – Courtesy: Shutterstock- Image by Stephen Orsillo. On top of its gorgeous beaches, thrilling one-of-a-kind theme parks, and beautiful weather, Florida is also home to several chilling ghost towns. Keep on reading to take a tour of these forgotten Florida towns.
Manatees get 3,000+ pounds of lettuce a day to increase food supply and more stories from the Sunshine State
Photo by(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Hello readers! We're back this week and highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on how state wildlife officials are making sure manatees get enough food, the seven things Florida is best known for, Floridians eating their way through Singapore and more.
wlrn.org
Here's where your Florida county ranks when it comes to child health and education
A new report from the Florida Policy Institute shows the state has not made much progress when it comes to improving outcomes for children's health and education. The 2022 Florida Child Well-Being Index, which ranks the 67 counties based on data from the national Kids Count project, said St. John's County was best, and Madison County was worst.
Woman becomes Florida’s first $1 million lottery winner of 2023
MIAMI (WFLA) — A Miami woman became the Florida Lottery’s first new millionaire of 2023 after winning a million-dollar prize from a scratch-off ticket. The Lottery said Tirza Pineda, 50, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game. Pineda purchased her winning ticket from Sunshine at 2498 Northwest 87th Avenue in […]
Florida drivers can now get half of their tolls credited back
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Heading into the first workweek of the new year, Tampa Bay area commuters who frequent toll roads to get to work have at least one thing to look forward to — a 50% rebate on SunPass charges. Back in December, Florida lawmakers passed a...
stupiddope.com
13 Fun Things to Do in Florida During the Winter
If you’re planning a winter vacation to Florida, you’ll have plenty of options for fun and excitement. Here are 13 ideas for activities to enjoy during the winter months in the Sunshine State:. Hit the beach – With average high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, Florida’s beaches...
Comments / 0