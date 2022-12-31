ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

A US recession is coming - here are 5 reasons why

Welcome back, readers. I'm your host, Phil Rosen, reporting from Manhattan. I hate to say it, but crypto exchange FTX's fallout is still making headlines even after JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said last week it was getting way too much attention. To kick off the weekend, Binance CEO "CZ" and...
Money

How to Invest During a Recession

Fears of a recession are understandably concerning for investors. If you have a shorter time line for your investments, like if you’re planning to retire soon, you may be especially worried about how your portfolio will fare should the economy experience a downturn. The Federal Reserve has repeatedly increased...
24/7 Wall St.

The Biggest Recession This Century

Most experts in economics and finance believe that the US will be in a recession next year. Many expect the downturn to be short and shallow. One of the world’s greatest economists disagrees. He believes this recession will be the worst in the century, meaning The Great Recession will have been milder. ‘ Nouriel Roubini […]
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
WWD

What to Watch: Consumers Stumble Into 2023 With Recession in the Offing

The holiday hangover seems to be just settling in. While consumers turned up for Christmas at the end of a tough year, shoppers are coming into an uncertain 2023 with uncertain spending power.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Best Fashion Moments Through the YearsTop 10 Runway Shows 2022: MenBreakout Star Isaac Powell Shows This Season's Leading Collections Retailers and industry experts reported a holiday season last year that started earlier and proved to be patchy. Whether it was some letup in inflation, lower gas prices or something else, the Conference Board reported an unexpected boost last month in its Consumer Confidence Index, which rose...
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming for Oil in 2023. Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now.

Crude oil prices started off the year red hot. Oil prices rallied from less than $80 a barrel to more than $125 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. However, crude has cooled off considerably since this summer, steadily falling back into the low $80s on macroeconomic concerns. That more than 20% plunge in crude oil prices means oil is in a bear market.
msn.com

Investor Michael Burry says U.S. is headed for recession

Investor Michael Burry, who rose to fame when he predicted the collapse of the U.S. housing bubble before the 2008 financial crisis, has warned that the U.S. economy is likely to enter a recession this year. Burry said on social media that inflation has peaked, but will reach a high...
AOL Corp

Thank China for plunging gasoline prices

President Biden wants Americans to know gas prices are falling fast—and he deserves the credit. The average pump price has plunged from $5 per gallon in June to around $3.25 now. Biden says it’s because he released oil from the national reserve, persuaded petrostates to produce more, and convinced oil and gas companies to lower prices.
Zacks.com

3 Energy Pipeline Stocks for Strong Yield, Inflation Hedge

Despite some moderation from a 40-year high level, inflation in the United States is proving to be much more stubborn than expected. According to the last released Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for November, the figure was at 7.1% — high enough for the Fed to raise its core interest rate by another 0.50% and took the year-to-date increase in inflation to 4.25%. In fact, inflation fears have roiled the market this year, with the S&P 500 losing nearly 20% so far. Worse, experts believe that there will be continued upward pressure on most prices in the near-to-medium term.
InsuranceNewsNet

Economists predict 2023 recession — but naysayers still scoff

On the threshold of 2023, a mystery plays on the minds of economists and regular folk worldwide – will there be a recession?. The latest entry in the yes column is from the Centre for Economics and Business Research in the UK. In its report, World Economic League Table 2023, the world’s economy will grow, but sees a hiccup during the year.
msn.com

Third of world in recession this year - IMF head

A third of the global economy will be in recession this year, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned. Kristalina Georgieva said 2023 will be "tougher" than last year as the US, EU and China see their economies slow. It comes as the war in Ukraine, rising...

