A US recession is coming - here are 5 reasons why
Welcome back, readers. I'm your host, Phil Rosen, reporting from Manhattan. I hate to say it, but crypto exchange FTX's fallout is still making headlines even after JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said last week it was getting way too much attention. To kick off the weekend, Binance CEO "CZ" and...
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
How to Invest During a Recession
Fears of a recession are understandably concerning for investors. If you have a shorter time line for your investments, like if you’re planning to retire soon, you may be especially worried about how your portfolio will fare should the economy experience a downturn. The Federal Reserve has repeatedly increased...
Here are 5 reasons why the US could be in a recession by March, according to Bank of America
The US economy could enter a recession in 10-12 weeks, according to Bank of America. Investors and business CEOs have grown wary of a potential slowdown in the economy as the Fed hikes interest rates. These are the five reasons why Bank of America believes a recession could hit by...
The Biggest Recession This Century
Most experts in economics and finance believe that the US will be in a recession next year. Many expect the downturn to be short and shallow. One of the world’s greatest economists disagrees. He believes this recession will be the worst in the century, meaning The Great Recession will have been milder. ‘ Nouriel Roubini […]
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
A warning sign has been flashing red: How weak RV sales could mean a 2023 recession.
A recession warning sign has been flashing red. RV sales have weakened dramatically in recent months, possibly indicating a downturn.
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
What to Watch: Consumers Stumble Into 2023 With Recession in the Offing
The holiday hangover seems to be just settling in. While consumers turned up for Christmas at the end of a tough year, shoppers are coming into an uncertain 2023 with uncertain spending power.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Best Fashion Moments Through the YearsTop 10 Runway Shows 2022: MenBreakout Star Isaac Powell Shows This Season's Leading Collections Retailers and industry experts reported a holiday season last year that started earlier and proved to be patchy. Whether it was some letup in inflation, lower gas prices or something else, the Conference Board reported an unexpected boost last month in its Consumer Confidence Index, which rose...
Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in 2023
NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock investors could not be more eager to turn the page on 2022, a brutal year dominated by market-punishing Federal Reserve rate hikes designed to tamp down the steepest inflation in 40 years.
A Bull Market Is Coming for Oil in 2023. Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now.
Crude oil prices started off the year red hot. Oil prices rallied from less than $80 a barrel to more than $125 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. However, crude has cooled off considerably since this summer, steadily falling back into the low $80s on macroeconomic concerns. That more than 20% plunge in crude oil prices means oil is in a bear market.
Unhappy New Year? Economists Say a U.S. Recession is Likely in 2023
A majority of economists say the country is headed towards a recession in 2023. Bloomberg polled experts who say there's a 70% chance of a downturn in the new year.
Investor Michael Burry says U.S. is headed for recession
Investor Michael Burry, who rose to fame when he predicted the collapse of the U.S. housing bubble before the 2008 financial crisis, has warned that the U.S. economy is likely to enter a recession this year. Burry said on social media that inflation has peaked, but will reach a high...
Thank China for plunging gasoline prices
President Biden wants Americans to know gas prices are falling fast—and he deserves the credit. The average pump price has plunged from $5 per gallon in June to around $3.25 now. Biden says it’s because he released oil from the national reserve, persuaded petrostates to produce more, and convinced oil and gas companies to lower prices.
US oil giants Exxon and Chevron are poised to reap $100 billion total profit bonanza from Russia's war on Ukraine
ExxonMobil and Chevron are both set for record profits in 2022, of $56 billion and $37 billion respectively, per the FT. The US energy giants are benefiting from the surge in global oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine, it said. It's a reversal of fortunes after the pandemic-era price crash...
MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf equities ring in new year on mixed note as oil, recession worries weigh
Jan 2 (Reuters) - Major Gulf stock markets were mixed on Monday, coming off gains in 2022 for most, as investors braced for the new year with worries about a potential recession, crude demand and the U.S. Fed hiking rates further. Gulf Cooperation Council countries are in the firing line...
3 Energy Pipeline Stocks for Strong Yield, Inflation Hedge
Despite some moderation from a 40-year high level, inflation in the United States is proving to be much more stubborn than expected. According to the last released Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for November, the figure was at 7.1% — high enough for the Fed to raise its core interest rate by another 0.50% and took the year-to-date increase in inflation to 4.25%. In fact, inflation fears have roiled the market this year, with the S&P 500 losing nearly 20% so far. Worse, experts believe that there will be continued upward pressure on most prices in the near-to-medium term.
Economists predict 2023 recession — but naysayers still scoff
On the threshold of 2023, a mystery plays on the minds of economists and regular folk worldwide – will there be a recession?. The latest entry in the yes column is from the Centre for Economics and Business Research in the UK. In its report, World Economic League Table 2023, the world’s economy will grow, but sees a hiccup during the year.
Third of world in recession this year - IMF head
A third of the global economy will be in recession this year, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned. Kristalina Georgieva said 2023 will be "tougher" than last year as the US, EU and China see their economies slow. It comes as the war in Ukraine, rising...
