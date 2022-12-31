ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Gangsta Boo Dead at 43

Gangsta Boo has passed away at the age of 43, FOX 13 Memphis reports. Gangsta Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was found dead late Sunday afternoon. Details surrounding her death are unclear. DJ Paul seemingly confirmed the passing of the former Three 6 Mafia member when he shared a photo of...
MEMPHIS, TN
musictimes.com

J Cole New Album 2023: Rapper Hinting Music Comeback After THIS?

Is J. Cole releasing a new album? Well, his Instagram account suggests so!. Fans of the Dreamville Records founder are celebrating the idea that he will make a huge comeback this year. In the past few years, fans, in whatever genre, have always been correct in predicting that their favorite...
CALIFORNIA STATE
musictimes.com

Foo Fighters 2023 Update: Are They Disbanding Following Death of Taylor Hawkins?

With the death of Taylor Hawkins last year, one big question was on fans' minds - what's next for Foo Fighters?. It seems like the fans finally got a question because the band has recently made an announcement. Taylor Hawkins Death in 2022. On March 25, 2022, band members announced...
musictimes.com

Dua Lipa Singing Career Over: 'One Kiss' Singer Planning THIS Next Step

Due to the possibility that her days as a singer are gone, Dua Lipa could soon put down her microphone. The "One Kiss" singer is reportedly putting on her best acting face as she prepares to rule the acting world and maybe win an Oscar, according to a source who talked to The Sun.
musictimes.com

Selena Gomez New BF: Is He Dating This Billionaire Athlete?

Has Selena Gomez entered the dating scene for 2023?. The "Love You To Lose Me" hitmaker is rumored to be seeing Brad Peltz, her pal Nicola's brother. The blonde model and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, have come to be so close with the 30-year-old "Only Murders in the Building" actress that they have been jokingly dubbed a "throuple."
musictimes.com

Skrillex New Music 2023: DJ Returns from Hiatus to Drop Double Album after 9 Years

It's been almost a decade since Skrillex released any new material, which has caused many to believe that he might have retired from music-but he hasn't and he's finally back. According to reports, the 34-year-old DJ just announced that he will be dropping his new single "Rumble" on Jan. 4, along with a double album that will be released later this year.
musictimes.com

The Beatles ALMOST Reunited After Split? What the Members Thought Revealed

The Beatles' fans left everyone heartbroken with the band's unexpected breakup. But did the members ever want to reconcile and try making music together again?. A decade after debuting and becoming one of the greatest bands in history, The Beatles' members made a tough decision to part ways and focus on their individual endeavors. Even after they split, they attempted reunions in the 1970s, although John Lennon and Paul McCartney often targeted each other as they could not work with each other again.
musictimes.com

Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick Collab: Gospel Duet Releasing Soon?

Two of the most legendary musicians in the industry are collaborating with each other and fans could possibly hear them very soon. Dionne Warwick recently spoke to Tamron Hall on her talk show to reveal that she will be dropping a collaborative track with the one and only Dolly Parton.
musictimes.com

Selena Gomez Relationship: Pop Star in a ‘Throuple’ With Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz?

Selena Gomez welcomed 2023 with her closest friends as she celebrated New Year's Eve at the beach along with two of her good pals, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz. Taking to her official Instagram account, the Rare Beauty founder shared a carousel of photos starting with the one featuring herself while giving a big hug to her two buddies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
musictimes.com

Rolling Stone 200 Greatest Singers: Diane Warren Mad Over 'Stupid' List After Celine Dion Snub

Rolling Stone has been absorbing all of the netizen's heat this New Year after its controversial 200 Greatest Singers List angered many fans online. For many people on social media, the artists included in the lists are debatable, not entirely because of their placements, but because one artist, who many believe should be at the top, was seemingly missed out on the 200 artist-long list.

Comments / 0

Community Policy