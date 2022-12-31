Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Iggy Pop Almost Became AC/DC’s Singer? Here’s Why He Turned Down the Offer
Iggy Pop became a successful musician on his own and by being a member of the Stooges, but he once received a big offer to become the singer of one of the most renowned bands of all time; why did he turn down the offer?. Speaking to the New York...
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift New Album 2023: 'Anti-Hero' Singer Releasing THIS Before Start of 'Eras' Tour
There is big news for Taylor Swift fans because it has been said that she will release an album in 2023. This follows the triumph of her tenth album, "Midnights," which smashed several records across the history of music and was released in October. Due to her popularity in 2022,...
musictimes.com
Who Will Replace Taylor Hawkins? Foo Fighters Unveils Future Without Original Drummer
Foo Fighters formally announced it would continue as a band even after Taylor Hawkins' passing. Foo Fighters lost its drummer when Hawkins passed away in March. The musician died at the age of 50 while the band was preparing ahead of its Colombia tour. On its social media accounts, Foo...
musictimes.com
Gangsta Boo Net Worth Revisited Amid Mysterious Cause of Death: 'Queen of Memphis' Title Justified?
Rapper Gangsta Boo, a former member of Three 6 Mafia, has passed away. She was 43. At the beginning of 2023, the hip-hop and rap community has lost yet another individual. When speaking to FOX13 in Memphis, DJ Paul verified the tragedy. It was announced that Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, also...
musictimes.com
Gangsta Boo Cause of Unexpected Death: Three 6 Mafia Rapper Dead at 43 on New Year's Day
The Hip Hop community just lost one of the biggest stars, Gangsta Boo. The rapper is considered one of the pioneers of female rap and is often referred to as the Queen of Memphis. According to several reports, Gangsta Boo, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead by a neighbor...
Complex
Gangsta Boo Dead at 43
Gangsta Boo has passed away at the age of 43, FOX 13 Memphis reports. Gangsta Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was found dead late Sunday afternoon. Details surrounding her death are unclear. DJ Paul seemingly confirmed the passing of the former Three 6 Mafia member when he shared a photo of...
musictimes.com
J Cole New Album 2023: Rapper Hinting Music Comeback After THIS?
Is J. Cole releasing a new album? Well, his Instagram account suggests so!. Fans of the Dreamville Records founder are celebrating the idea that he will make a huge comeback this year. In the past few years, fans, in whatever genre, have always been correct in predicting that their favorite...
musictimes.com
Rihanna Super Bowl LVII: Is Her 7-Month-Old Son Making His Debut In Public?
With only six weeks till the Super Bowl, people are eager to see Rihanna perform once again. The "We Found Love" singer is reportedly planning to include her seven-month-old kid in the event, and she is already putting all of her effort into getting ready for her Half Time debut.
musictimes.com
Foo Fighters 2023 Update: Are They Disbanding Following Death of Taylor Hawkins?
With the death of Taylor Hawkins last year, one big question was on fans' minds - what's next for Foo Fighters?. It seems like the fans finally got a question because the band has recently made an announcement. Taylor Hawkins Death in 2022. On March 25, 2022, band members announced...
musictimes.com
Tony Iommi Health Update: Black Sabbath's Guitarist Reveals Next Plan After Being Away From Music
Tony Iommi is getting stronger after taking some time off from the music industry. In the past months, Iommi has been focusing on different projects as he deals with health issues following his lymphoma diagnosis in 2012. He was in remission a few years later, but he still underwent a procedure to remove a non-cancerous lump in his throat.
musictimes.com
Dua Lipa Singing Career Over: 'One Kiss' Singer Planning THIS Next Step
Due to the possibility that her days as a singer are gone, Dua Lipa could soon put down her microphone. The "One Kiss" singer is reportedly putting on her best acting face as she prepares to rule the acting world and maybe win an Oscar, according to a source who talked to The Sun.
musictimes.com
Adele Suffering From THIS Medical Condition Amid Successful Las Vegas Residency
Adele made a strong return on stage after the initial cancelation of her controversial residency "Weekends With Adele," but she's currently suffering from a medical condition which she revealed during one of her shows. According to Billboard, the "Easy On Me" songstress took the stage of The Colosseum at Caesars...
musictimes.com
Selena Gomez New BF: Is He Dating This Billionaire Athlete?
Has Selena Gomez entered the dating scene for 2023?. The "Love You To Lose Me" hitmaker is rumored to be seeing Brad Peltz, her pal Nicola's brother. The blonde model and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, have come to be so close with the 30-year-old "Only Murders in the Building" actress that they have been jokingly dubbed a "throuple."
musictimes.com
Skrillex New Music 2023: DJ Returns from Hiatus to Drop Double Album after 9 Years
It's been almost a decade since Skrillex released any new material, which has caused many to believe that he might have retired from music-but he hasn't and he's finally back. According to reports, the 34-year-old DJ just announced that he will be dropping his new single "Rumble" on Jan. 4, along with a double album that will be released later this year.
musictimes.com
Paris Hilton New Music 2023: Did 'Stars Are Blind' Singer Promise To Drop Her Second Album, Again?
On New Year's Eve, Paris Hilton took the stage with Miley Cyrus to sing her 2006 hit, "Stars Are Blind." This made fans very happy. The 41-year-old hotel heiress looked great as she sang a new version of the catchy song in a sparkly minidress. Paris Hilton played at Miley...
musictimes.com
The Beatles ALMOST Reunited After Split? What the Members Thought Revealed
The Beatles' fans left everyone heartbroken with the band's unexpected breakup. But did the members ever want to reconcile and try making music together again?. A decade after debuting and becoming one of the greatest bands in history, The Beatles' members made a tough decision to part ways and focus on their individual endeavors. Even after they split, they attempted reunions in the 1970s, although John Lennon and Paul McCartney often targeted each other as they could not work with each other again.
musictimes.com
Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick Collab: Gospel Duet Releasing Soon?
Two of the most legendary musicians in the industry are collaborating with each other and fans could possibly hear them very soon. Dionne Warwick recently spoke to Tamron Hall on her talk show to reveal that she will be dropping a collaborative track with the one and only Dolly Parton.
musictimes.com
Selena Gomez Relationship: Pop Star in a ‘Throuple’ With Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz?
Selena Gomez welcomed 2023 with her closest friends as she celebrated New Year's Eve at the beach along with two of her good pals, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz. Taking to her official Instagram account, the Rare Beauty founder shared a carousel of photos starting with the one featuring herself while giving a big hug to her two buddies.
musictimes.com
Phoebe Bridgers Heartbreak: THIS A-List Star Caused Her Split From Fiancé Paul Mescal?
A few weeks ago, there were rumors that Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal had split up. After seeing him appear in "A Streetcar Named Desire" at the Almeida theater in London a few weeks later, the "Normal People" actor was seen getting coffee with A-list celebrity Angelina Jolie. Per Page...
musictimes.com
Rolling Stone 200 Greatest Singers: Diane Warren Mad Over 'Stupid' List After Celine Dion Snub
Rolling Stone has been absorbing all of the netizen's heat this New Year after its controversial 200 Greatest Singers List angered many fans online. For many people on social media, the artists included in the lists are debatable, not entirely because of their placements, but because one artist, who many believe should be at the top, was seemingly missed out on the 200 artist-long list.
