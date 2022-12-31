The Beatles' fans left everyone heartbroken with the band's unexpected breakup. But did the members ever want to reconcile and try making music together again?. A decade after debuting and becoming one of the greatest bands in history, The Beatles' members made a tough decision to part ways and focus on their individual endeavors. Even after they split, they attempted reunions in the 1970s, although John Lennon and Paul McCartney often targeted each other as they could not work with each other again.

7 HOURS AGO