Saint Cloud, MN

Icy Roads in Rochester Area, Travel Not Advised in SW Minnesota

Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are advising motorists against traveling in the southwestern corner of Minnesota. MnDOT said Tuesday morning that heavy snow with strong winds has reduced visibility in Rock and Nobles Counties. The no travel advisory includes I-90 from Worthington to the South Dakota border, Hwy. 75 from Luverne to the Iowa border and Hwy. 59 from north of Worthington to the Iowa border.
ROCHESTER, MN
Rochester Woman Killed in St. Paul Crash

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman is the victim of a deadly crash that occurred in St. Paul Friday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 31-year-old Qushawna Dawn-Shamea Smth Pugh was traveling south on I-35 E when she made a sudden lane change, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a median wall at the interchange with I-94. The fatal crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m.
SAINT PAUL, MN
SE Minnesota Counties West of Rochester Under Ice Storm Warning

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for southern Minnesota Counties west of Rochester. The warning begins at 6 p.m. Monday in Mower, Dodge, Steele and Freeborn Counties in southeast Minnesota. The cities of Mankato and Fairmont are also included in the ice warning.
ROCHESTER, MN
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Wednesday, January 4th, 2023

Around 8:30 PM on Tuesday, the National Weather Service in La Crosse provided this update: "Brief, light snowfall moving through southeast Minnesota over the next couple of hours will result in slippery travel conditions. Snowfall rates near 1” per hour possible, decreasing visibilities and providing quick, light accumulations. Slow down and use extra caution if travelling tonight."
ROCHESTER, MN
Igloo Bar Opens its Doors on a Frozen Minnesota Lake

This is some serious Minnesota stuff right here. Only in Minnesota will you hear about an igloo bar set up on a frozen lake! But it's totally a place I'd want to check out. This igloo bar that's up in northern Minnesota just opened this past weekend. It's such a...
WILLIAMS, MN
[WATCH] Scary Moment Semi Truck Jackknifes on Minnesota Highway

Snowy and icy conditions have been widespread across Minnesota and a traffic camera just caught the scary moment a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy highway recently. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
MINNESOTA STATE
6 Foods In Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois That You Can’t Buy Right Now

The internet basically broke earlier this year when news broke that a popular ice cream product was being discontinued in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States. Yes, the Choco Taco was terminated last year and the world reacted like a 2-year-old. No one wanted to share their ice cream and little temper tantrums erupted demanding that the company keep the product. Although that was quite the spectacle, it did seem to overshadow 5 other products that disappeared in 2022 too.
MINNESOTA STATE
Democrats Assume Full Control of Minnesota Legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democrats took full control of state government as the Minnesota Legislature convened Tuesday for its 2023 session, with leaders planning to use their new power to swiftly enact stronger protections for abortion rights. It's the first time in eight years that Democrats have held...
MINNESOTA STATE
Walz Sworn In For Second Term as Minnesota Governor

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has taken the oath of office for his second term as Minnesota's chief executive. Walz tweeted Sunday night that he was feeling “proud, honored, and ready” to kick off his new term. He'll be starting out with a $17.6 billion projected budget surplus.
MINNESOTA STATE
10 Money Saving Tips for Minnesota Heating Costs This Winter

Experts are predicting an increase of somewhere between fifteen and twenty percent for heating costs in Minnesota this winter. That's the largest jump in more than a decade. And what Mother Nature decides to do to us over the next few months will determine just how hard of an impact that will be to our wallets.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota and Wisconsin Towns on New Top 10 List for Singles

If you are single and are looking to mingle, what city do you think is the best in the United States? You may want to stick around the midwest because 2 towns in Minnesota and Wisconsin just landed in the list of top 10 cities for singles in the US! And a whole bunch of other towns in Iowa and Illinois appeared in the top 50 too!
WISCONSIN STATE
Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN

The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
