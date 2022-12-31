Read full article on original website
Minnesota Highway Camera Catches Driver’s Desperate Escape Attempt After Crash
It took several people to contain this Minnesota driver after he crashed head-on into another vehicle recently. It took two rounds with a taser and several minutes of a foot chase along a busy and slippery Minnesota freeway to contain the suspect. Check it out below. According to the Facebook...
Easy Trick to Help Minnesotans Remove Ice From Their Windshield in Seconds
A wintry mix of rain and snow fell across southeast Minnesota overnight and more nasty weather is expected throughout the day on Tuesday. Driving is going to continue to be difficult. Please check the road conditions on our app before heading out and allow yourself extra time to reach your destination safely.
Icy Roads in Rochester Area, Travel Not Advised in SW Minnesota
Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Officials are advising motorists against traveling in the southwestern corner of Minnesota. MnDOT said Tuesday morning that heavy snow with strong winds has reduced visibility in Rock and Nobles Counties. The no travel advisory includes I-90 from Worthington to the South Dakota border, Hwy. 75 from Luverne to the Iowa border and Hwy. 59 from north of Worthington to the Iowa border.
Rochester Woman Killed in St. Paul Crash
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman is the victim of a deadly crash that occurred in St. Paul Friday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 31-year-old Qushawna Dawn-Shamea Smth Pugh was traveling south on I-35 E when she made a sudden lane change, lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a median wall at the interchange with I-94. The fatal crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m.
WATCH – 13-Year-Old Iowa Baker Competing On The Food Network!
Clive, Iowa, About 2 hours south of Mason City is a town of 19,000 or so people. It's known for the Greenbelt Park and for being the home of Slipknot's Mick Thomson. It may soon be home to a Food Network Champion, 13-year-old Nash Roe. Iowa 13-Year-Old Nash Roe Competes...
SE Minnesota Counties West of Rochester Under Ice Storm Warning
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for southern Minnesota Counties west of Rochester. The warning begins at 6 p.m. Monday in Mower, Dodge, Steele and Freeborn Counties in southeast Minnesota. The cities of Mankato and Fairmont are also included in the ice warning.
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Wednesday, January 4th, 2023
Around 8:30 PM on Tuesday, the National Weather Service in La Crosse provided this update: "Brief, light snowfall moving through southeast Minnesota over the next couple of hours will result in slippery travel conditions. Snowfall rates near 1” per hour possible, decreasing visibilities and providing quick, light accumulations. Slow down and use extra caution if travelling tonight."
Igloo Bar Opens its Doors on a Frozen Minnesota Lake
This is some serious Minnesota stuff right here. Only in Minnesota will you hear about an igloo bar set up on a frozen lake! But it's totally a place I'd want to check out. This igloo bar that's up in northern Minnesota just opened this past weekend. It's such a...
[WATCH] Scary Moment Semi Truck Jackknifes on Minnesota Highway
Snowy and icy conditions have been widespread across Minnesota and a traffic camera just caught the scary moment a semi-truck jackknifed on a busy highway recently. If you've lived in Minnesota for any length of time, you're used to dealing with ice and snow on our roads and highways, right? Heck, here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, Old Man Winter can send us snowflakes pretty much anytime from October through May.
Potential for Accumulating Ice Prompts Winter Storm Watch for SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The potential for accumulating ice in Rochester and throughout southeast Minnesota has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Watch. Sunday morning’s forecast calls for the winter storm to arrive in the region Monday evening. Widespread ice accumulations of 0.1-0.2 inches are predicted...
Death of 2 Kids Reason for Latest Recall in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois
204,000 blankets sold throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and nationwide have been recalled by Target due to the deaths of two children. Blanket Recalled By Minnesota-Based Target Due to Death of 2 Children. Check your Christmas gifts and stash of blankets in your kids' rooms. According to the Consumer Product...
Minnesota Wildlife Bucket List: Have You Seen These 7 Animals In The Wild?
Minnesota is a beautiful state, with a lot of majestic animals in the wilderness. Whether you are a lifelong resident, recently moved here, or are a tourist, here are some of the animals you should try to see in Minnesota. I grew up in Minnesota and I am fortunate enough...
Minnesota Bar Doing a Midnight “Bobber Drop” for New Years Eve
New York can keep their crystal-encrusted ball for new year's eve. Minnesota has a bobber to drop. Midway Saloon in St. Paul is one of the oldest bars in the state, and this year they are going to drop a giant fishing bobber as the clock strikes midnight. This will...
6 Foods In Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois That You Can’t Buy Right Now
The internet basically broke earlier this year when news broke that a popular ice cream product was being discontinued in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States. Yes, the Choco Taco was terminated last year and the world reacted like a 2-year-old. No one wanted to share their ice cream and little temper tantrums erupted demanding that the company keep the product. Although that was quite the spectacle, it did seem to overshadow 5 other products that disappeared in 2022 too.
Democrats Assume Full Control of Minnesota Legislature
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democrats took full control of state government as the Minnesota Legislature convened Tuesday for its 2023 session, with leaders planning to use their new power to swiftly enact stronger protections for abortion rights. It's the first time in eight years that Democrats have held...
Walz Sworn In For Second Term as Minnesota Governor
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has taken the oath of office for his second term as Minnesota's chief executive. Walz tweeted Sunday night that he was feeling “proud, honored, and ready” to kick off his new term. He'll be starting out with a $17.6 billion projected budget surplus.
10 Money Saving Tips for Minnesota Heating Costs This Winter
Experts are predicting an increase of somewhere between fifteen and twenty percent for heating costs in Minnesota this winter. That's the largest jump in more than a decade. And what Mother Nature decides to do to us over the next few months will determine just how hard of an impact that will be to our wallets.
Minnesota and Wisconsin Towns on New Top 10 List for Singles
If you are single and are looking to mingle, what city do you think is the best in the United States? You may want to stick around the midwest because 2 towns in Minnesota and Wisconsin just landed in the list of top 10 cities for singles in the US! And a whole bunch of other towns in Iowa and Illinois appeared in the top 50 too!
Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN
The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
Wisconsin Waitress Received $1,000 Tip On Christmas [VIDEO]
A woman named Callie Blue has been working at Gus's Diner in Sun Prarie Wisconsin for the last six years and had just come on her shift on Christmas morning not knowing how that day was going to be a real game changer for her financially. Then in walked a...
