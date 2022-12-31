Renderings Revealed for RAMSA’s Expansion of the New-York Historical Society Building at 170 Central Park West on Manhattan’s Upper West Side

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
In 1999, a 14-year-old girl skipped school to meet an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Leanne Hausberg?Fatim HemrajBrooklyn, NY
First Indoor Amusement Park In New York State Opens In BrooklynAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Family Searching For Autistic Woman Who Vanished After Queens Hospital Released Her The Day Before ChristmasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrooklyn, NY
Related
New York YIMBY
The Green House Wraps Up Construction at 10-25 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens
Construction is complete on The Green House, a 12-story residential building at 10-25 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City, Queens. Designed by Studio V Architecture and developed by Charney Companies, the structure yields 46 rental apartments in studio to three-bedroom layouts, ground-floor retail space, and 40 on-site parking spots. AMC Builders was the general contractor for the project, which is bound by 50th Avenue to the north, Jackson Avenue to the southeast, and Vernon Boulevard to the west.
New York YIMBY
Renderings Revealed for Mixed-Use Expansion at 418-420 East 75th Street in Lenox Hill, Manhattan
Renderings have been released for 418-420 East 75th Street, a six-story mixed-use building in the Lenox Hill section of Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Robert Michaeli of Brooklyn B Company Group, the project involves the expansion of a two-story building into a condominium and retail property. The plot is located between First and York Avenues.
New York YIMBY
111 Wall Street’s New Façade Approaches Halfway Mark in Financial District, Manhattan
Renovation work is progressing on 111 Wall Street, a 25-story commercial building in Manhattan’s Financial District. Designed by STUDIOS Architecture and developed by Wafra Capital Partners and The Nightingale Group, the $100 million project involves the full replacement of the structure’s mid-century façade, gut renovation of its 1.5 million square feet of office space, and the construction of an expanded lobby and amenity spaces designed by URBN Playground. Hunter Roberts Construction Group is the general contractor and JLL is handling leasing for the property, which is bound by Wall Street and Mannahatta Park to the northeast, Front Street to the northwest, South Street and the FDR Drive to the southeast, and Gouverneur Lane to the southwest.
bkreader.com
Beloved BK Pan-African Restaurant, Amarachi, in a Fight for Its Life
Amarachi, a beloved Brooklyn restaurant and bar that has hosted events for visiting Nigerian kings and New York City power players like Eric Adams, is asking the Brooklyn community for help as it fights to keep its doors open after 18 years in business. Two weeks ago, Joseph “Bub” Adewumi...
New York YIMBY
Manor 82 Completes Construction at 333 East 82nd Street on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Construction is complete on Manor 82, an eight-story residential building at 333 East 82nd Street in the Yorkville section of Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Zproekt Architecture and developed by Rybak Development, the 75-foot-tall structure spans 35,800 square feet and yields 21 condominium units designed by STUDIO20MIGLIA and Molly Elizabeth and marketed by Serhant. The property is located between First and Second Avenues.
Eater
Manhattan’s First Wegmans Will Have an Omakase Counter
More details are out about Manhattan’s first Wegmans grocery store slated to open in the second half of 2023. In addition to its usual pizza and deli counters, the grocery store planned for Astor Place will also be home to a 94-seat seafood restaurant with an oyster counter and a 10-seat sushi bar, according to a liquor license application from the company. Menus proposed in the application list sushi, sashimi, caviar, seafood platters, and various dim sum, along with an omakase served from the bar. The company’s second New York City location is located at 770 Broadway, between Lafayette Street and Broadway, in the former home of the Astor Place Kmart, which closed after more than two decades in June 2021.
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
125 years ago, the five boroughs are joined to create today's New York City
On January 1st, 1898, after years of planning and razor-thin election results, the five boroughs we know today as The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, and Staten Island, were consolidated into one city to create the New York City we know today 125 years later.
bkreader.com
BK Lobster in Hot Water Over Disappearing Act
BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found. That infraction raises questions about the chain run by CEO Rodney Bonds, who...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 21 Meserole Street in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 21 Meserole Street, a five-story residential building in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Designed by HPL Engineering and developed by Chang Qing Lin, the structure yields 24 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are eight units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $85,715 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
32 West 48th Street’s Foundations Take Shape in Midtown, Manhattan
Foundation work is progressing at 32 West 48th Street, the site of a 31-story hotel tower in Midtown, Manhattan’s Diamond District. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by Extell, the 456-foot-tall structure will span 213,158 square feet with 534 hotel rooms. AECOM Tishman is the general contractor for the project, which is located between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, directly south of Rockefeller Center.
Landscaping removed from NYC’s Riverside Park
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — City parks are popular places during every season. Improvement and rehabilitation projects are in the works as visitors look to spring. Some neighbors have noticed a project in a section of Riverside Park. Therese McNally has been visiting her local park for decades. Over New Year’s weekend, she says she noticed landscaping, […]
New York YIMBY
Renderings Revealed for 114 Lexington Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
ARC Architecture + Design Studio has revealed renderings for a five-story residential building at 114 Lexington Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Located between Franklin and Classon Avenues, the building will comprise roughly 17,500 square feet and yield 16 units. Le Capital NYC, an entity belonging to local developer Ariel Shalom,...
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.
Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
New York YIMBY
PENN2’s Overhaul Continues at Two Penn Plaza in Midtown, Manhattan
Work continues on the renovation of PENN2, a 31-story mid-century commercial building at Two Penn Plaza in Midtown, Manhattan. Designed by MdeAS Architects and developed by Vornado Realty Trust, the project involves a full-scale overhaul of the 412-foot-tall structure’s 1.61 million square feet of office space, replacement of its façade with a modern glass curtain wall, and the construction of a multi-story cantilevering volume along Seventh Avenue. GMSLLP is the façade consultant and Turner Construction Company and Skanska are the contractors for the property, which is located between West 31st and West 33rd Streets and a central part of the Penn District revitalization that will transform the area surrounding Penn Station and Madison Square Garden.
Mayor Eric Adams Promised Better for New York’s Battered Businesses. His First Year Brought a Mood Shift but Scant Progress.
In early March, barely two months after taking office, Mayor Eric Adams unveiled his plan to revive the city’s economy after the devastation of the pandemic shutdown, which had cost the city some 970,000 jobs. Greg David, The City This article was originally published on Dec 28 5:00am EST by THE CITY He said he […] The post Mayor Eric Adams Promised Better for New York’s Battered Businesses. His First Year Brought a Mood Shift but Scant Progress. appeared first on W42ST.
cityandstateny.com
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has had a few good weeks
What is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s first ask when it comes to new discovery laws? With recent updates to criminal procedure law, his office is required to turn over its evidence to the defense in every case and to do so within 20-60 days of arraignment, depending on the circumstances. The DA is not asking for a change in those laws this session in Albany, but he is pushing for better tech. Bragg said his office is hamstrung by outdated IT systems “lightyears” behind what’s being used in the private sector.
Tenants frustrated after gushing water floods into Brooklyn apartments
In the fire stairs, a waterfall cascaded down all four floors, eventually infiltrating all 10 apartments in Brooklyn.
tourcounsel.com
The Shop at Columbus Circle | Shopping mall in New York City
The Shop at Columbus Circle is located on the street of the same name, located in the heart of Manhattan, New York, and inside the Time Warner Center, a set of skyscrapers that houses several hotels, bars, and restaurants. In this shopping center you will find stores of the most prestigious and expensive brands such as Swarovski, Armani or Thomas Pink.
76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – An elderly woman walking along Leonard Street in Tribeca was robbed and pulled to the ground by her attacker on New Year’s Day. The incident happened in the area of 88 Leonard Street at around 2 pm. The woman was approached by an unknown male subject who attempted to remove her purse. After she initially resisted, the man became more aggressive, tugging at her purse a second time. The second attempt was more aggressive as the man used two hands to pull the elderly woman’s purse, bringing her to the ground. He then ran from the The post 76-year-old woman robbed in broad daylight in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 1