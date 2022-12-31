MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a man in his 20s died and another man was injured in a shooting overnight.According to police, officers responded to multiple reports of shootings early Sunday morning. At 3:40 a.m., officers responded to 42nd and Lyndale avenues north where they found a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds seated in a vehicle. MORE NEWS: Man shot dead near HCMC ID'd as Jeremy Ellis; MPD arrests suspectPolice said the man was being taken to the hospital. Officers provided aid until an ambulance arrived. The man later died at the hospital. The shooting...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO