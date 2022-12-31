ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

740thefan.com

Man charged in Moorhead murder is suspect in Minneapolis homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO KVRR) – A Rochester, Minn. man charged with 1st Degree pre-meditated murder in Moorhead in 2021 has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Minneapolis. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Man shot and killed in New Years shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – A man died at a hospital after he was shot at an after-hours party in Minneapolis early New Year’s Day. Police received multiple reports of a shooting at 3:40 a.m., and arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers provided...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minneapolis police say violent crime decreased last year

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Homicides and violent crimes are down in Minneapolis, according to year-end police statistics. There were 81 homicides in the city in 2022, compared to 93 in 2021. MPD also says reports of carjackings, robberies, shots fired, and gunshot wound victims were also down last year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies in shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium

A man has died after being found shot near U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday evening. Minneapolis police were called to South 6th Street and Chicago Avenue at 9 p.m., and found an injured man inside a running vehicle parked behind 601 Chicago Avenue, formerly home to Erik the Red Bar.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: Man found suffering from gunshot inside vehicle, later dies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a man in his 20s died and another man was injured in a shooting overnight.According to police, officers responded to multiple reports of shootings early Sunday morning. At 3:40 a.m., officers responded to 42nd and Lyndale avenues north where they found a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds seated in a vehicle. MORE NEWS: Man shot dead near HCMC ID'd as Jeremy Ellis; MPD arrests suspectPolice said the man was being taken to the hospital. Officers provided aid until an ambulance arrived. The man later died at the hospital. The shooting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Man shot, killed in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man is dead after he was shot Friday night in Minneapolis. A statement from a Minneapolis police spokesperson released early Saturday morning says officers, as well as Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies, responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. near South Sixth Street and Chicago Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Police: Guns pulled during fight at Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minn.

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a fight at the Burlington in Northtown Mall lead to guns being pulled by two people who were licensed to carry. The incident Monday afternoon drew a large police response to the mall, which remained open during the incident. Blaine police say they...
BLAINE, MN
fox9.com

Drivers push stuck vehicles up ramp onto I-394

VIDEO: A dangerous situation this afternoon in Minneapolis as people stuck in snowy conditions on a ramp for I-394 near Penn Ave. got out of their vehicles to push vehicles. This is something you should NEVER do.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Shooting over shoes in Richfield leaves one hospitalized

RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting in Richfield that authorities believe stemmed from a potential shoe sale has left one in the hospital. At around 11:37 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, a 22-year-old man was shot near Donaldson Park in Richfield, police say, sustaining a wound to his abdomen. He was privately transported to a hospital, where he remains hospitalized in stable condition.
RICHFIELD, MN
fox9.com

Man dies after shooting at New Year's after-hours party in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man died at the hospital hours after a shooting that followed a New Year's party in Minneapolis. Officers were called out around 3:40 a.m. for a reported shooting in the area of 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North, just off I-94 in the Webber-Camden neighborhood. According to police, at that spot, they found a man in his 20s shot inside a vehicle.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid

(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Richfield school fatal shooting: Alfredo Solis sentenced

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was sentenced Tuesday to 36 months in prison for his role in a shooting outside the South Education Center in Richfield in 2022. Alfredo Rosario Solis, 20, was found guilty in December of second-degree assault in connection to the shooting that left Jahmari Rice, 15, dead and another student injured. He was acquitted of murder charges last month.
RICHFIELD, MN

