740thefan.com
Man charged in Moorhead murder is suspect in Minneapolis homicide
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO KVRR) – A Rochester, Minn. man charged with 1st Degree pre-meditated murder in Moorhead in 2021 has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Minneapolis. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in the...
ccxmedia.org
Police Investigate Brooklyn Center Kidnapping, Brooklyn Park Shots-Fired Case
Both the Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center police departments are investigating a case that police say started out as a kidnapping and resulted in shots fired at a moving vehicle. Officers initially responded Monday at 3:15 p.m. to the area of 76th and Kentucky Avenues North on a report of...
Plymouth man, 26, identified as victim of shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium
The man who died after being found with gunshot wounds near U.S. Bank Stadium has been identified. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday that Jeremy Ellis, 26, of Plymouth, died from multiple gunshot wounds just before 9 p.m. Friday. Minneapolis police say Ellis was found injured in a running...
kfgo.com
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shooting
The Bloomington Police Department announced that two adults and three juveniles were arrested in connection to the fatal Mall of America shooting that occurred around 7:50 PM on December 23 in the Nordstrom store in Mall of America.
No arrests in first reported homicide of 2023 in Minneapolis
One is dead following a New Year’s morning shooting in Minneapolis, the first reported homicide of 2023 in the city, and no arrests are made
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis police say violent crime decreased last year
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Homicides and violent crimes are down in Minneapolis, according to year-end police statistics. There were 81 homicides in the city in 2022, compared to 93 in 2021. MPD also says reports of carjackings, robberies, shots fired, and gunshot wound victims were also down last year.
Bloomington restaurant murder suspect back in court in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — More than a month after his arrest caught on body camera in Oklahoma, Aaron Le was back in a Minneapolis courtroom. But his murder case was unable to proceed because Le still doesn’t have an attorney. Le is charged with killing Tu Phan inside Co Tu...
MPD: Man found suffering from gunshot inside vehicle, later dies
Man shot, killed in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man is dead after he was shot Friday night in Minneapolis. A statement from a Minneapolis police spokesperson released early Saturday morning says officers, as well as Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies, responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. near South Sixth Street and Chicago Avenue.
Guns pulled during fight between groups at Burlington store in Blaine
Three people were arrested after a fight between two groups saw guns pulled out at the Burlington Coat Factory in Blaine on Monday. Police were called at 4:15 p.m. to the Northtown Mall in Blaine, with a staff member reporting a "fight involving several people with potential guns involved." Blaine...
fox9.com
Police: Guns pulled during fight at Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minn.
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a fight at the Burlington in Northtown Mall lead to guns being pulled by two people who were licensed to carry. The incident Monday afternoon drew a large police response to the mall, which remained open during the incident. Blaine police say they...
fox9.com
Drivers push stuck vehicles up ramp onto I-394
VIDEO: A dangerous situation this afternoon in Minneapolis as people stuck in snowy conditions on a ramp for I-394 near Penn Ave. got out of their vehicles to push vehicles. This is something you should NEVER do.
fox9.com
Shooting over shoes in Richfield leaves one hospitalized
RICHFIELD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting in Richfield that authorities believe stemmed from a potential shoe sale has left one in the hospital. At around 11:37 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, a 22-year-old man was shot near Donaldson Park in Richfield, police say, sustaining a wound to his abdomen. He was privately transported to a hospital, where he remains hospitalized in stable condition.
fox9.com
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid
(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
fox9.com
Richfield school fatal shooting: Alfredo Solis sentenced
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man was sentenced Tuesday to 36 months in prison for his role in a shooting outside the South Education Center in Richfield in 2022. Alfredo Rosario Solis, 20, was found guilty in December of second-degree assault in connection to the shooting that left Jahmari Rice, 15, dead and another student injured. He was acquitted of murder charges last month.
