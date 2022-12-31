MADISON, WI (WTAQ-METRO) – Good news for home cooks and little kids, a judge says you can sell homemade food from home. A judge in Dane County issued a ruling last week that says you don’t need a food permit or a commercial kitchen in order to sell certain homemade foods. Things like candy, cocoa bombs, fried doughnuts, and roasted coffee beans all made the list.

DANE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO