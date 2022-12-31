Read full article on original website
West Virginia and Ohio under a flood warning
Some West Virginia and Ohio counties are under a flood advisory. Currently Marshall County, Monroe County and Ohio and Wetzel County are under a flood advisory.
New air service announced out of Pittsburgh
New service out of Pittsburgh International Airport to the West Coast was announced.
Remembering the Sago Mine disaster that killed 12 West Virginians
On January 2, 2006, rumors of a "miracle" quickly turned to tragedy when 12 coal miners were confirmed dead 40 hours after an explosion in Sago, Upshur County.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia’s Perfect Offensive Coordinator
Morgantown, West Virginia – To be truly successful at West Virginia, coaches must be willing to think outside the box and use unorthodox methods. The Mountaineers will never out-talent the very top programs in the country and must find gimmicks to compete at the highest level. West Virginia most...
WBOY
No. 4 Kansas at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hosts its first Big 12 game of the season on Saturday when the Kansas Jayhawks come to Morgantown. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup. No. 4 KU at WVU men’s basketball game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2022. Time:...
BREAKING: West Virginia Loses Pass Rusher to the Portal
After three seasons in the program, West Virginia defensive lineman Lanell Carr has entered the transfer portal, according to Joe Reed of 247Sports. Carr appeared in all 12 games this past season and recorded 21 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and one sack. Head coach Neal Brown has tabbed Carr as the team's most natural pass rusher since joining the program a few years back. He was expected to move into a starting role next fall.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Head Coach Threatens To Kick Star Player Off the Team
Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins was absolutely livid following West Virginia’s 11th straight Big 12 Conference loss last night at Oklahoma State. Huggins was clearly frustrated with the poor officiating, but most of his ire was directed as his senior guard Erik Stevenson. Stevenson, who is the...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia
Where Are The Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia?. Rio de Grill is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that serves Brazilian food, such as grilled pineapple and pork ribs. This Brazilian restaurant has excellent service and an array of hot and cold foods. You can also order biscuits and dessert cookies. The steakhouse has a comfortable setting and a great atmosphere. It's a quaint spot with a great atmosphere and delicious Brazilian dishes. They serve pork ribs, lamb, chicken bacon wrap, and more. Plus, they have a salad bar.
wvsportsnow.com
Ex-WVU G Joe Mazzulla in Attendance for West Virginia-Oklahoma State Game
Former WVU G Joe Mazzulla is in attendance for the West Virginia-Oklahoma State game in Stillwater on Monday night. Mazzulla’s Celtics are in the area to play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. Celtics G Marcus Smart is also in attendance, being an Oklahoma State great.
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
When will the long waits at Route 50 and Emily Drive end?
The City of Clarksburg said the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is aware of the traffic light issue at the intersection of Emily Drive and Route 50 that is causing long waits at East Pointe.
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins Rips Senior Player for Stupid Mistake
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to 0-2 in the Big 12 Conference with a 67-60 loss at Oklahoma State. West Virginia’s legendary head coach, Bob Huggins, was not happy with his team as a whole but really focused on the referees and one player.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
Flood Warning issued in multiple West Virginia counties
The National Weather Service issued Flood Warnings in 11 counties on Tuesday, including two in north central West Virginia.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Multiple counties under flood warning
PARKERSBURG — Most of the Mid-Ohio Valley is under a flood warning. The warning, which will be in effect until 7:45 p.m. this evening, is calling for the possibility of flooding caused by excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service reported in its warning issued at 12:20 p.m. The warning...
247Sports
WVU Football announces new assistant coach has been hired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 2, 2022) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Bilal Marshall has returned to WVU as the newest member of the Mountaineer coaching staff, hired as the receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said....
voiceofmotown.com
Bob Huggins’ Unclassy Move
Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins has made a career of doing things the right way. For the past 40+ years, he’s gone out of his way to be classy and professional and respectful of the game of basketball. Last night, Huggins was not very classy. Following a...
Mon Health welcomes area’s first baby of 2023
Mon Health Medical Center said it welcomed the area's first baby of 2023 just minutes after the ball dropped.
Police: Fetal remains found behind Buckhannon building
Remains of a fetus were found behind a Buckhannon building on Monday, according to a release from the Buckhannon Police Department.
