Morgantown, WV

voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia’s Perfect Offensive Coordinator

Morgantown, West Virginia – To be truly successful at West Virginia, coaches must be willing to think outside the box and use unorthodox methods. The Mountaineers will never out-talent the very top programs in the country and must find gimmicks to compete at the highest level. West Virginia most...
MORGANTOWN, WV
MountaineerMaven

BREAKING: West Virginia Loses Pass Rusher to the Portal

After three seasons in the program, West Virginia defensive lineman Lanell Carr has entered the transfer portal, according to Joe Reed of 247Sports. Carr appeared in all 12 games this past season and recorded 21 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and one sack. Head coach Neal Brown has tabbed Carr as the team's most natural pass rusher since joining the program a few years back. He was expected to move into a starting role next fall.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Head Coach Threatens To Kick Star Player Off the Team

Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins was absolutely livid following West Virginia’s 11th straight Big 12 Conference loss last night at Oklahoma State. Huggins was clearly frustrated with the poor officiating, but most of his ire was directed as his senior guard Erik Stevenson. Stevenson, who is the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia

Where Are The Best All-You-Can-Eat Spots in West Virginia?. Rio de Grill is an all-you-can-eat restaurant that serves Brazilian food, such as grilled pineapple and pork ribs. This Brazilian restaurant has excellent service and an array of hot and cold foods. You can also order biscuits and dessert cookies. The steakhouse has a comfortable setting and a great atmosphere. It's a quaint spot with a great atmosphere and delicious Brazilian dishes. They serve pork ribs, lamb, chicken bacon wrap, and more. Plus, they have a salad bar.
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
WHEELING, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins Rips Senior Player for Stupid Mistake

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers fell to 0-2 in the Big 12 Conference with a 67-60 loss at Oklahoma State. West Virginia’s legendary head coach, Bob Huggins, was not happy with his team as a whole but really focused on the referees and one player.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Multiple counties under flood warning

PARKERSBURG — Most of the Mid-Ohio Valley is under a flood warning. The warning, which will be in effect until 7:45 p.m. this evening, is calling for the possibility of flooding caused by excessive rainfall, the National Weather Service reported in its warning issued at 12:20 p.m. The warning...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
247Sports

WVU Football announces new assistant coach has been hired

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 2, 2022) – West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown has announced that Bilal Marshall has returned to WVU as the newest member of the Mountaineer coaching staff, hired as the receivers coach. “I am excited that Bilal is returning as the receivers coach,” Brown said....
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Bob Huggins’ Unclassy Move

Morgantown, West Virginia – Bob Huggins has made a career of doing things the right way. For the past 40+ years, he’s gone out of his way to be classy and professional and respectful of the game of basketball. Last night, Huggins was not very classy. Following a...
MORGANTOWN, WV

