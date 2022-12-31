Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
musictimes.com
Who Will Replace Taylor Hawkins? Foo Fighters Unveils Future Without Original Drummer
Foo Fighters formally announced it would continue as a band even after Taylor Hawkins' passing. Foo Fighters lost its drummer when Hawkins passed away in March. The musician died at the age of 50 while the band was preparing ahead of its Colombia tour. On its social media accounts, Foo...
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
musictimes.com
Tony Iommi Health Update: Black Sabbath's Guitarist Reveals Next Plan After Being Away From Music
Tony Iommi is getting stronger after taking some time off from the music industry. In the past months, Iommi has been focusing on different projects as he deals with health issues following his lymphoma diagnosis in 2012. He was in remission a few years later, but he still underwent a procedure to remove a non-cancerous lump in his throat.
musictimes.com
Dua Lipa Singing Career Over: 'One Kiss' Singer Planning THIS Next Step
Due to the possibility that her days as a singer are gone, Dua Lipa could soon put down her microphone. The "One Kiss" singer is reportedly putting on her best acting face as she prepares to rule the acting world and maybe win an Oscar, according to a source who talked to The Sun.
musictimes.com
Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph Recalls Struggles While Making 'Scaled and Icy' Album
Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph shared a heartfelt post noting how creating "Scaled and Icy" became the musical duo's "toughest era." Joseph and the band's other half, Josh Dun, released the follow-up of its fifth studio album, "Trench," five months later. In May 2021, "Scaled and Icy" was formally presented to their fans.
musictimes.com
Selena Gomez New BF: Is He Dating This Billionaire Athlete?
Has Selena Gomez entered the dating scene for 2023?. The "Love You To Lose Me" hitmaker is rumored to be seeing Brad Peltz, her pal Nicola's brother. The blonde model and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, have come to be so close with the 30-year-old "Only Murders in the Building" actress that they have been jokingly dubbed a "throuple."
musictimes.com
Dolly Parton, Dionne Warwick Collab: Gospel Duet Releasing Soon?
Two of the most legendary musicians in the industry are collaborating with each other and fans could possibly hear them very soon. Dionne Warwick recently spoke to Tamron Hall on her talk show to reveal that she will be dropping a collaborative track with the one and only Dolly Parton.
musictimes.com
Bad Bunny Not Sorry For Destroying a Female Fan's Property: Will She Sue?
Bad Bunny has responded to a video showing him submerging a fan's phone. A social media video shows a fan approaching the Un Verano Sin Ti musician, and attempting to take a selfie with him before he grabs the device and throws it into the air and into the water (or into the bushes as some reports said).
musictimes.com
Skrillex New Music 2023: DJ Returns from Hiatus to Drop Double Album after 9 Years
It's been almost a decade since Skrillex released any new material, which has caused many to believe that he might have retired from music-but he hasn't and he's finally back. According to reports, the 34-year-old DJ just announced that he will be dropping his new single "Rumble" on Jan. 4, along with a double album that will be released later this year.
musictimes.com
Iggy Pop Almost Became AC/DC’s Singer? Here’s Why He Turned Down the Offer
Iggy Pop became a successful musician on his own and by being a member of the Stooges, but he once received a big offer to become the singer of one of the most renowned bands of all time; why did he turn down the offer?. Speaking to the New York...
musictimes.com
The Beatles ALMOST Reunited After Split? What the Members Thought Revealed
The Beatles' fans left everyone heartbroken with the band's unexpected breakup. But did the members ever want to reconcile and try making music together again?. A decade after debuting and becoming one of the greatest bands in history, The Beatles' members made a tough decision to part ways and focus on their individual endeavors. Even after they split, they attempted reunions in the 1970s, although John Lennon and Paul McCartney often targeted each other as they could not work with each other again.
musictimes.com
Phoebe Bridgers Heartbreak: THIS A-List Star Caused Her Split From Fiancé Paul Mescal?
A few weeks ago, there were rumors that Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal had split up. After seeing him appear in "A Streetcar Named Desire" at the Almeida theater in London a few weeks later, the "Normal People" actor was seen getting coffee with A-list celebrity Angelina Jolie. Per Page...
musictimes.com
Getting to Know VX, The Artist Behind Hit "All I Need"
You will recognize VX from his signature neon mask, with a V on one eye and an X on the other. VX grew up partly in India and partly in New York. In New York, VX decided to study advanced biology and business in college. Unlike the stereotypical narrative of the artist who struggled through school, VX excelled in school. However, music remained the only thing that gave his life purpose.
musictimes.com
Rolling Stone 200 Greatest Singers: Diane Warren Mad Over 'Stupid' List After Celine Dion Snub
Rolling Stone has been absorbing all of the netizen's heat this New Year after its controversial 200 Greatest Singers List angered many fans online. For many people on social media, the artists included in the lists are debatable, not entirely because of their placements, but because one artist, who many believe should be at the top, was seemingly missed out on the 200 artist-long list.
musictimes.com
Romeo Miller, Master P Squash Beef on New Year's Eve: 'What a Way to Close the Year!'
In December, Romeo Miller and Master P had a nasty exchange about their family drama on social media, particularly about the death of Miller's sister Tytyana. However, it seems like the father and son have no plans of starting their new year with negativity because apparently, they have reportedly already sorted it out among themselves.
The Shards by Bret Easton Ellis review – a triumphant return to form
Each episode of Bret Easton Ellis’s long-running podcast begins with a monologue – sometimes a review, sometimes a mildly provocative essay, pillorying the culture’s supposed new puritans. His opening in September 2020 felt different. For 20 years, Ellis said, he’d been haunted by a book he longed to write but was terrified to begin: a memoir of sorts, detailing “what happened to me, and a few of my friends, one year at the end of high school”. His last false start – a few rough pages written with “trembling hands”, half-numbed by tequila – triggered “an anxiety attack so severe that it sent me to the emergency room”.
musictimes.com
Paris Hilton New Music 2023: Did 'Stars Are Blind' Singer Promise To Drop Her Second Album, Again?
On New Year's Eve, Paris Hilton took the stage with Miley Cyrus to sing her 2006 hit, "Stars Are Blind." This made fans very happy. The 41-year-old hotel heiress looked great as she sang a new version of the catchy song in a sparkly minidress. Paris Hilton played at Miley...
musictimes.com
Bad Bunny Throws Away Fan’s Phone; Rapper Receives Mixed Reactions on Social Media
Bad Bunny has had the biggest year of his career so far in 2022, but not all things about his popularity is positive as he was recently criticized for how he treated a fan who wanted to take a photo with him; what happened?. In a video posted by Pop...
Comments / 0