North Carolina State

WJTV 12

Ridgeland at Canton Boys Basketball Open 5A Play

Ridgeland boys basketball played at Canton Tuesday. The game was suspended in the fourth quarter with just under three minutes left to play and a 48-42 Canton lead because of a water leak coming from the ceiling. The coaches of both teams say the game will be completed on January 30 only if it impacts […]
CANTON, MS
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH

